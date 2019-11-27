Holiday Gifts: 5 Ways to Support Arts and Culture While You Shop

We spotted these small works by Cindy Dach at MADE Art Boutique.

While you’ve been fretting over what to get all those people on your holiday list, artisans have been busy making gifts with a creative twist. We’ve put together a holiday shopping guide for art lovers, featuring five ways to support arts and culture while working through your shopping list – and snagging some treasures for yourself, as well.

Art Boutiques

MADE Art Boutique



The retail space sells functional and decorative pieces, including jewelry, ceramics, and additional works by 100 or so artists. Visit madephx.com.

Practical Art

The retail and gallery space regularly carries works of functional art by more than 100 Arizona artists. Visit practical-art.com.

EXPAND Clinton G. Bowers with a work in progress during a pervious Mesa Arts Festival. Alexandra Gaspar

Art Festivals

Tempe Festival of the Arts

Artists will show and sell paintings, sculptures, photography, jewelry, and other work during this fall’s festival, which happens in downtown Tempe Friday to Sunday, November 30 to December 2. Visit tempefestivalofthearts.com.

Phoenix Festival of the Arts

Dozens of artists will be showing and selling work in mediums ranging from glass to wood during this festival at Margaret T. Hance Park, which happens Friday to Sunday, December 13 to 15. Visit phoenixfestivalofthearts.org.

Mesa Arts Festival

Artists working in several mediums are participating in the Mesa Arts Festival, which takes place on the Mesa Arts Center campus Saturday, December 8, and Sunday, December 9. Visit mesaartscenter.com.

Art Walks

Shop for local artworks while you’re making the exhibit rounds in Phoenix on First Friday, December 6, and Third Friday, December 20. Watch for December art walks in other cities, as well. Visit artlinkphx.org.

EXPAND Car-related gifts spotted at the Museum Store at Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

Museums and Galleries

ASU Art Museum

The museum’s Ceramics Research Center in Tempe carries works from coffee cups to wall art created by Arizona artists. Visit asuartmuseum.asu.edu.

Heard Museum

The Heard Museum has a gift and a book shop, where you can find diverse offerings created by indigenous artists. The museum also sells holiday ornaments. Visit heard.org.

Musical Instrument Museum

Shop for music-inspired gifts such as books, accessories, and musical instruments at the Museum Store. Visit mim.org.

Phoenix Art Museum

The Museum Store carries a wide selection of art-related gifts, plus items related to current exhibitions with themes ranging from cars to fashion. Visit phxart.org.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

The Shop at SMoCA has a special section called Arizona by Design, which features works by Arizona artists. Visit smoca.org.

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West

The Museum Store at Western Spirit offers an eclectic assortment of objects, including books, hats, handbags, home décor, and jewelry. Visit scottsdalemuseumwest.org.

Shemer Art Center

The center carries greeting cards, ornaments, jewelry, and works of art by more than 50 Arizona artists. Visit shemerartcenter.org.

Vision Gallery

The gallery sells jewelry, functional objects, and other works by Valley artists working in several mediums. Visit visiongallery.org.

Xico Arte y Cultura

The nonprofit arts organization, which focuses on works by Latinx and indigenous artists, carries prints, functional objects, and other works by local artists. Visit xicoinc.org.

We spotted this wine bottle covers at The Store at Tempe Center for the Arts. Lynn Trimble

Performing Art Centers

Mesa Arts Center

The Store at Mesa Arts Center is an artist cooperative that sells works created by Arizona artists. Mesa Arts Center also sells gift cards, which can be used to purchase performance tickets, take art classes, or shop in The Store. Visit mesaartscenter.com.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

The Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts sells a diverse assortment of objects, including jewelry, kitchen wares, books, scarves, music CDs, and artworks. Visit scottsdaleperformingarts.org.

Tempe Center for the Arts

The Store at Tempe Center for the Arts carries works by Valley artists, including paintings, jewelry, cards, home accessories, and wearable art. Visit tempecenterforthearts.com.