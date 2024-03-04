8 animal attractions around Phoenix to celebrate World Wildlife Day

March 3 was World Wildlife Day, but people around the Valley of the Sun can spend time with our animal friends almost every day of the year.
Metro Phoenix has a number of attractions and nonprofit organizations that allow the public to see and learn about a wide range of animals, from desert dwellers to forest friends and beyond.
Here are eight places to view wildlife around the city.
click to enlarge
The air is full of winged creatures at Butterfly Wonderland.
Philip Goldberg
Butterfly Wonderland
9500 E. Vía de Ventura F100, Scottsdale
Here's a tip: Wear bright colors when heading to Butterfly Wonderland
in Scottsdale's Arizona Boardwalk complex. The insects are drawn to bold hues, so you might just get one of them to land on you. The largest butterfly conservatory is a bright, humid space teeming with many species of butterflies and moths. We also love to check out the Butterfly Emergence Gallery, where you might just see a brand-new butterfly emerge from a cocoon or take its first flight. Besides butterflies and moths, Butterfly Wonderland has other live animals on display including rainforest reptiles, bees and arthropods.
Liberty Wildlife
2600 E. Elwood St.
The hearts of the staff at Liberty Wildlife
are filled with a passion for animals; the organization's mission is wildlife rehabilitation as well as educating the community about the natural world in Arizona. Liberty Wildlife is open to the public for tours on select days throughout the week; visitors can learn about the work the organization does and perhaps see some of the animal resident of the facility. Liberty also offers free nature walks and goes out into the community to show off some of our desert wildlife.
click to enlarge
Sharks, otters, stingrays and penguins await you at OdySea Aquarium.
Jennifer Goldberg
OdySea Aquarium
9500 E. Vía de Ventura Suite A-100, Scottsdale
It's easy to forget you're in the desert when you step inside OdySea Aquarium
; the dark, cool atmosphere is an oasis of calm any time of year. OdySea houses a wide range of sea life, from fuzzy otters and sleek penguins to sharks, rays and countless species of fish. For an extra fee, visitors can enjoy up-close encounters with penguins or a sloth, or take part in underwater helmet diving.
Phoenix Herpetological Society
North Scottsdale
If your favorite types of animals have scales rather than fur, a visit to the Phoenix Herpetological Society
is in order. The organization doesn't publicly post its address because all visitors must make a reservation to spend time with its residents. The Phoenix Herpetological Society offers public facility tours most days of the week plus occasional special events like Croc Walks and the Gators and Ghouls Halloween party. For a unique wildlife encounter, guests can shell out for a private tour, which is the only way to access add-ons like tortoise feedings and even a capybara encounter.
click to enlarge
Plenty of primates live at Phoenix Zoo.
Philip Goldberg
Phoenix Zoo
455 N. Galvin Parkway
The city's oldest zoo is one of its most popular attractions for tourists and residents alike. Phoenix Zoo
houses animals from around the globe. The new Predator Passage is a six-acre expansion that houses some of the zoo's most beloved animals, including the big cats. Visitors can see orangutans and komodo dragons on the Tropics Trail or get acquainted with local wildlife such as bobcats and wolves in the Arizona Trail section. The Harmony Farm petting zoo allows animal-lovers of all ages the opportunity to get up close and personal.
SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, #145, Tempe
Don't let its mall location fool you: SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium
is an impressive facility that boasts plenty of animals to see, including jellyfish, sea turtles, sharks, clownfish and more. Visitors can enjoy amenities like touch pools and a 360-degree ocean tunnel, and for an extra fee, a behind-the-scenes sea turtle encounter.
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
27026 N. 156th St., Scottsdale
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center
rescues and rehabilitates native wildlife from its North Scottsdale home. To see the work they do, consider taking one of the center's public tours; they offer Walk With Wildlife, full moon and Friday night twilight tours. For the little ones, the Family Day events on select Saturdays are a solid choice. But whatever you do, don't just show up: All visits to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center must be booked in advance.
click to enlarge
Masiki the white rhino was born at Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park in November.
Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park
The trek out to Litchfield Park in the far West Valley is worth it for a day among the animals at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium and Safari Park
. The property has too many species to count, from sea lions and giraffes to monkeys and parrots. For an extra cost, guests can enjoy animal encounters with sloths, capybaras and other critters. Wildlife World Zoo is open 365 days a year, which means that any day is a good day to get out and visit the animals.