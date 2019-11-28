8 Ways to Shop Local on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Trust us, you don't want to brave the crowds heading to big box stores or outlet malls this weekend. There are tons of great deals to be had at local shops and markets. So we've put together a list of shopping experiences happening around town this weekend. There’s more to life than big-screen TVs. These events might help you find what you're looking for.
Annual Ornament MarketplaceHeard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
Head to the Heard Museum on Friday, November 29, when the shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s the first day of the free two-day event, which means you’ll have the best selection to choose from — including ornaments from elegant to whimsical, created with diverse materials such as metal, wood, fabric, and beads. Ornament prices start at $10. You can shop the same hours on Small Business Saturday, November 30.
Black Friday Vintage MarketMonOrchid
214 East Roosevelt Street
Shop for curated artisan-made and vintage goods during the Black Friday Vintage Market at monOrchid, where you can also enjoy live music. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29.
Give Back WeekendPractical Art
5070 North Central
Shop for art and functional objects made by more than 150 Arizona artists at Practical Art, where they’ll donate $5 to one of three charities for every $100 you spend on Black Friday, November 29, or Small Business Saturday, November 30. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The charities are one-n-ten, The Art Resource Center, and The Florence Project.
Black Friday Indigenous Market Pop-Up ShopsArizona Science Center
600 East Washington Street
Explore works by indigenous artists at pop-up shops coming to Arizona Science Center from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at the Arizona Science Center, where you can also participate in the center’s Native American Children Toy Drive & Concert. Admission is free with a new unwrapped toy for a child ages newborn to 17.
Black Friday Buy Black Block PartyParsons Center
1101 North Central Avenue
Archwood Exchange is presenting a marketplace featuring black-owned businesses from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 29. Check it out at the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness, where you can also enjoy local entertainment and family activities.
Phoenix FleaHeritage Square
113 North Sixth Street
The Phoenix Flea returns to Heritage Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, which means you can take a bite out of your holiday shopping list while supporting Small Business Saturday. Five dollars cash gets you into the festive marketplace, where vendors will be plying their wares – including fine art, fashion, vintage goods, culinary finds, and more. Bring extra coin for food trucks and vendors.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Briar Patch MarketplaceHorizon High School
5601 East Greenway Road
Find an eclectic assortment of handmade gifts by local crafters during the three-day Briar Patch Marketplace Thanksgiving Show that kicks off at Horizon High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday, November 29.
Artisan TreasuresSurprise Stadium
15930 North Bullard Avenue
Shop for clothing, home decor, jewelry, food gift items, and more as over 150 vendors including artisans and small businesses converge on Surprise Stadium. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. Admission is $2 or four cans of food for the event's holiday food drive.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!