8 Ways to Shop Local on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday

Trust us, you don't want to brave the crowds heading to big box stores or outlet malls this weekend. There are tons of great deals to be had at local shops and markets. So we've put together a list of shopping experiences happening around town this weekend. There’s more to life than big-screen TVs. These events might help you find what you're looking for.

Annual Ornament Marketplace Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

Head to the Heard Museum on Friday, November 29, when the shop is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That’s the first day of the free two-day event, which means you’ll have the best selection to choose from — including ornaments from elegant to whimsical, created with diverse materials such as metal, wood, fabric, and beads. Ornament prices start at $10. You can shop the same hours on Small Business Saturday, November 30.

Black Friday Vintage Market MonOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

Shop for curated artisan-made and vintage goods during the Black Friday Vintage Market at monOrchid, where you can also enjoy live music. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29.

EXPAND Checking out the jewelry offerings at Practical Art. Lynn Trimble

Give Back Weekend Practical Art

5070 North Central

Shop for art and functional objects made by more than 150 Arizona artists at Practical Art, where they’ll donate $5 to one of three charities for every $100 you spend on Black Friday, November 29, or Small Business Saturday, November 30. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The charities are one-n-ten, The Art Resource Center, and The Florence Project.

Black Friday Indigenous Market Pop-Up Shops Arizona Science Center

600 East Washington Street



Explore works by indigenous artists at pop-up shops coming to Arizona Science Center from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at the Arizona Science Center, where you can also participate in the center’s Native American Children Toy Drive & Concert. Admission is free with a new unwrapped toy for a child ages newborn to 17.

Black Friday Buy Black Block Party Parsons Center

1101 North Central Avenue

Archwood Exchange is presenting a marketplace featuring black-owned businesses from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, November 29. Check it out at the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness, where you can also enjoy local entertainment and family activities.

EXPAND Throwback to a previous Phoenix Flea. Jim Louvau

Phoenix Flea Heritage Square

113 North Sixth Street

The Phoenix Flea returns to Heritage Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, which means you can take a bite out of your holiday shopping list while supporting Small Business Saturday. Five dollars cash gets you into the festive marketplace, where vendors will be plying their wares – including fine art, fashion, vintage goods, culinary finds, and more. Bring extra coin for food trucks and vendors.

Briar Patch Marketplace Horizon High School

5601 East Greenway Road



Find an eclectic assortment of handmade gifts by local crafters during the three-day Briar Patch Marketplace Thanksgiving Show that kicks off at Horizon High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday, November 29.

Artisan Treasures Surprise Stadium

15930 North Bullard Avenue

Shop for clothing, home decor, jewelry, food gift items, and more as over 150 vendors including artisans and small businesses converge on Surprise Stadium. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 30. Admission is $2 or four cans of food for the event's holiday food drive.