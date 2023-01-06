Eight Things to See During January First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

But there's still plenty to do and see around downtown Phoenix on Friday, January 6. Let's get going.
Eye Lounge922 North Fifth Street
602-430-1490First Friday is almost your last chance to see "Our Solace," a solo exhibition by Katherine Del Rosario, at Eye Lounge. Her work paintings examine "the manifestations of colonialism through a feminist lens of being a Filipina woman within the diaspora," according to the gallery statement. Del Rosario is based in Tempe and is an assistant curator at Modified Arts. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse1301 Grand Avenue, #2B
602-228-0685As a kickoff to the New Year, Five15 Arts at Chartreuse will present "Me, Myself and Eye," a solo exhibition by Marlys Kubicek. The autobiographical show uses printmaking, painting, collage, and drawing to tell her story. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Found:RE Contemporary1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl, Found:RE Contemporary is presenting "Instant RE:Play," a collection of sports-themed works in a variety of mediums from artists across Arizona. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Heard Museum2301 North Central Avenue
602-252-8840Get a taste of the island life at the Heard Museum this First Friday, when the museum will host a Ho’olaule’a to celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, "He`e Nalu: The Art and Legacy of Hawaiian Surfing." Attendees will see performances by John Rivera Collective and hula champions Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā’ala, and enjoy Hawaiian food and activities. The museum is also free to tour. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
Modified Arts407 East Roosevelt Street
480-258-3657Modified Arts is observing the New Year with a show titled "Endings & Beginnings," curated by Melissa Koury, featuring work that addresses "keeping time and holding space, reflecting on the past and making intentions for the future, death and life, and endings and beginnings," according to the gallery statement. Participating artists include 2des, Alexandra Catalina, Amanda Adkins, Andrew Lee, Ashley Macias, Brittney Wegener, Cha Gutierrez, David Andersen, Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez, Godshand Owusu-appiah, Granville Carroll, Janel Garza, Jennyfer Stratman, Lily Reeves, Mario Garcia, Michael Afsa, Regan Henley, Sharon Stelluto, and Wiley Wallace. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral100 West Roosevelt Street
602-254-7126The Olney Gallery inside Trinity Cathedral will host an opening reception for "Illusion," a new abstract art show. "Illusion" will feature the work of local photographer Joanna Proffitt, who uses movement and slow shutter speeds to take photographs that look like paintings; and Venezuelan artist Jonathan Lameda, who says he "takes refuge in his painted forms, putting aside fears and insecurities by painting illusions," according to the gallery statement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Sisao Gallery1501 West Grand Avenue
516-603-1930Sisao Gallery's January show is "Something Old, Something New, All the Colors Including Blue," a solo exhibition by painter Larry Willis. Willis was part of Phoenix's burgeoning contemporary art scene in the mid-1980s, has had 12 solo shows in Arizona, and has had work shown all over the world. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Xico Inc.829 North First Avenue
480-833-5875Nonprofit multidisciplinary arts organization Xico Inc. debuted a new exhibition in early December. Titled "Latinx & Indigenous Contemporary Artists," it includes work by creatives such as Joe Ray, Cristina Cardenas, Frank Gonzales, Piersten Doctor, Fausto Fernandez, Michael Shortey, Diego Perez, Rafael Navarro, and the curator of the show, Xico's in-house director of curatorial services, Agustin Vargas. First Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
