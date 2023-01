Eight Things to See During January First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Eye Lounge 922 North Fifth Street

602-430-1490

click to enlarge Eye by Marlys Kubicek. Marlys Kubicek/Five15

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse 1301 Grand Avenue, #2B

602-228-0685

Found:RE Contemporary 1100 North Central Avenue

602-875-8000

Heard Museum 2301 North Central Avenue

602-252-8840

click to enlarge Fear by Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez. Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez/Modified Arts

Modified Arts 407 East Roosevelt Street

480-258-3657

click to enlarge Azure by Joanna Proffitt. Joanna Proffitt/Olney Gallery

Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral 100 West Roosevelt Street

602-254-7126

Sisao Gallery 1501 West Grand Avenue

516-603-1930

click to enlarge You can see Encore by Piersten Doctor at Xico Inc. through March. Piersten Doctor/Xico Inc.

Xico Inc. 829 North First Avenue

480-833-5875

To get an exhibition or gallery included in a future First Friday roundup, email [email protected] .

It's only the first week of January, and we're already seeing changes to the First Friday landscape. Phoenix Art Museum has ended its monthly First Friday event in favor of quarterly First Friday events, plus PhxArt Family Fundays, a program that will offer free admission to the museum one Sunday per quarter.But there's still plenty to do and see around downtown Phoenix on Friday, January 6. Let's get going.First Friday is almost your last chance to see "Our Solace," a solo exhibition by Katherine Del Rosario, at Eye Lounge . Her work paintings examine "the manifestations of colonialism through a feminist lens of being a Filipina woman within the diaspora," according to the gallery statement. Del Rosario is based in Tempe and is an assistant curator at Modified Arts. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.As a kickoff to the New Year, Five15 Arts at Chartreuse will present "Me, Myself and Eye," a solo exhibition by Marlys Kubicek. The autobiographical show uses printmaking, painting, collage, and drawing to tell her story. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl, Found:RE Contemporary is presenting "Instant RE:Play," a collection of sports-themed works in a variety of mediums from artists across Arizona. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.Get a taste of the island life at the Heard Museum this First Friday, when the museum will host a Ho’olaule’a to celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, "He`e Nalu: The Art and Legacy of Hawaiian Surfing." Attendees will see performances by John Rivera Collective and hula champions Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā’ala, and enjoy Hawaiian food and activities. The museum is also free to tour. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Modified Arts is observing the New Year with a show titled "Endings & Beginnings," curated by Melissa Koury, featuring work that addresses "keeping time and holding space, reflecting on the past and making intentions for the future, death and life, and endings and beginnings," according to the gallery statement. Participating artists include 2des, Alexandra Catalina, Amanda Adkins, Andrew Lee, Ashley Macias, Brittney Wegener, Cha Gutierrez, David Andersen, Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez, Godshand Owusu-appiah, Granville Carroll, Janel Garza, Jennyfer Stratman, Lily Reeves, Mario Garcia, Michael Afsa, Regan Henley, Sharon Stelluto, and Wiley Wallace. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.The Olney Gallery inside Trinity Cathedral will host an opening reception for "Illusion," a new abstract art show. "Illusion" will feature the work of local photographer Joanna Proffitt, who uses movement and slow shutter speeds to take photographs that look like paintings; and Venezuelan artist Jonathan Lameda, who says he "takes refuge in his painted forms, putting aside fears and insecurities by painting illusions," according to the gallery statement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Sisao Gallery's January show is "Something Old, Something New, All the Colors Including Blue," a solo exhibition by painter Larry Willis. Willis was part of Phoenix's burgeoning contemporary art scene in the mid-1980s, has had 12 solo shows in Arizona, and has had work shown all over the world. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.Nonprofit multidisciplinary arts organization Xico Inc. debuted a new exhibition in early December. Titled "Latinx & Indigenous Contemporary Artists," it includes work by creatives such as Joe Ray, Cristina Cardenas, Frank Gonzales, Piersten Doctor, Fausto Fernandez, Michael Shortey, Diego Perez, Rafael Navarro, and the curator of the show, Xico's in-house director of curatorial services, Agustin Vargas. First Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.