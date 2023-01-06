Support Us

Eight Things to See During January First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

January 6, 2023 9:00AM

Sol Searching by Joanna Proffitt
It's only the first week of January, and we're already seeing changes to the First Friday landscape. Phoenix Art Museum has ended its monthly First Friday event in favor of quarterly First Friday events, plus PhxArt Family Fundays, a program that will offer free admission to the museum one Sunday per quarter.

But there's still plenty to do and see around downtown Phoenix on Friday, January 6. Let's get going.

Eye Lounge

922 North Fifth Street
602-430-1490
First Friday is almost your last chance to see "Our Solace," a solo exhibition by Katherine Del Rosario, at Eye Lounge. Her work paintings examine "the manifestations of colonialism through a feminist lens of being a Filipina woman within the diaspora," according to the gallery statement. Del Rosario is based in Tempe and is an assistant curator at Modified Arts. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge
Eye by Marlys Kubicek.
Marlys Kubicek/Five15

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Avenue, #2B
602-228-0685
As a kickoff to the New Year, Five15 Arts at Chartreuse will present "Me, Myself and Eye," a solo exhibition by Marlys Kubicek. The autobiographical show uses printmaking, painting, collage, and drawing to tell her story. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Found:RE Contemporary

1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
In honor of the upcoming Super Bowl, Found:RE Contemporary is presenting "Instant RE:Play," a collection of sports-themed works in a variety of mediums from artists across Arizona. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue
602-252-8840
Get a taste of the island life at the Heard Museum this First Friday, when the museum will host a Ho’olaule’a to celebrate the opening of its new exhibition, "He`e Nalu: The Art and Legacy of Hawaiian Surfing." Attendees will see performances by John Rivera Collective and hula champions Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā’ala, and enjoy Hawaiian food and activities. The museum is also free to tour. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge
Fear by Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez.
Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez/Modified Arts

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street
480-258-3657
Modified Arts is observing the New Year with a show titled "Endings & Beginnings," curated by Melissa Koury, featuring work that addresses "keeping time and holding space, reflecting on the past and making intentions for the future, death and life, and endings and beginnings," according to the gallery statement. Participating artists include 2des, Alexandra Catalina, Amanda Adkins, Andrew Lee, Ashley Macias, Brittney Wegener, Cha Gutierrez, David Andersen, Fernando Cabrera Gonzalez, Godshand Owusu-appiah, Granville Carroll, Janel Garza, Jennyfer Stratman, Lily Reeves, Mario Garcia, Michael Afsa, Regan Henley, Sharon Stelluto, and Wiley Wallace. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

click to enlarge
Azure by Joanna Proffitt.
Joanna Proffitt/Olney Gallery

Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral

100 West Roosevelt Street
602-254-7126
The Olney Gallery inside Trinity Cathedral will host an opening reception for "Illusion," a new abstract art show. "Illusion" will feature the work of local photographer Joanna Proffitt, who uses movement and slow shutter speeds to take photographs that look like paintings; and Venezuelan artist Jonathan Lameda, who says he "takes refuge in his painted forms, putting aside fears and insecurities by painting illusions," according to the gallery statement. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Sisao Gallery

1501 West Grand Avenue
516-603-1930
Sisao Gallery's January show is "Something Old, Something New, All the Colors Including Blue," a solo exhibition by painter Larry Willis. Willis was part of Phoenix's burgeoning contemporary art scene in the mid-1980s, has had 12 solo shows in Arizona, and has had work shown all over the world. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

click to enlarge
You can see Encore by Piersten Doctor at Xico Inc. through March.
Piersten Doctor/Xico Inc.

Xico Inc.

829 North First Avenue
480-833-5875
Nonprofit multidisciplinary arts organization Xico Inc. debuted a new exhibition in early December. Titled "Latinx & Indigenous Contemporary Artists," it includes work by creatives such as Joe Ray, Cristina Cardenas, Frank Gonzales, Piersten Doctor, Fausto Fernandez, Michael Shortey, Diego Perez, Rafael Navarro, and the curator of the show, Xico's in-house director of curatorial services, Agustin Vargas. First Friday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To get an exhibition or gallery included in a future First Friday roundup, email [email protected].
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
