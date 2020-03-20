9 Phoenix Drag Shows You Can Watch From Your Living Room

When the restrictions affecting bars and restaurants took effect in Phoenix, kings, queens, and nonbinary performers were forced to get creative with connecting to their audience. If you are missing your dose of Arizona drag, check out these virtual shows and support their craft.

Loteria

Geo Johnson and Raul St. James will host RipplePHX’s virtual game night on Facebook Live every Thursday at 7 p.m. from Stacy’s @ Melrose. St. James says the show will continue to stream every Thursday until the bar reopens.

In The Kitchen with Rosie

Drag queen Rosie Bush features prolific individuals in the local drag scene two times a month on her YouTube channel. They'll navigate their way through the kitchen in under the influence.

When asked how drag performers can support each other during this time, the local Kate Bush enthusiast said that “drag artists can [help each other] by providing opportunities for online entertainment” and giving concrete, human support.

Quarantine Is A Drag! Live Virtual Drag Show

Bearded beauty Trey isn't just doing a show for the lost income, but to keep queer entertainment alive.

“Putting on a virtual show is my way of being able to get people together through this time when 'social distancing' is the norm, [and] I think it’s important for the LGBTQIA community to know there are still ways we can be together and support each other no matter what,” says Trey.

Quarantine occurs randomly every few days on her Instagram account with “themes of baking, painting, story times, singalongs, and whatever craziness I concoct!”

Paint With Me with Mynx DeMilo

Mynx DeMilo of the Chill Collective hosts a series of Instagram Live shows twice a week called Paint With Me. For a $5 donation, you can convince her to down a hot pepper on cam, or pay her a Hamilton to take a shot of liquor or hot sauce.

Mynx says the drag community provides an escape for people "even if it’s just for an hour away from all of the stress and chaos. It makes a huge difference, especially for mental health. My #1 priority is to always have fun and always make sure that my audience is right there with me.”

Related Records Livestream featuring The Doyénne

Local DIY music crossover The Doyénne will be bringing his combination of musicianship and fashion to the Related Records Instagram account at 5 p.m. on March 21. The self-described “butch drag performer” says that shifting his work at home will open up the potential to write new songs and practice his existing catalog.

“I'm confident a lot of art is going to come out of the strife we're experiencing as a community,” he says. "But it practically requires [acting] outside of self-interest and into a mental space where we [as artists] are the historians with what's happening right now in the world."

Let’s Have a Fefe with Felicia Minor & Freddy Prinze Charming

Freddy Prinze Charming and Felicia Minor developed the concept of Let’s Have a Fefe over eight years. Charming says this quarantine feels like business as usual with his introverted lifestyle, but states locals need to understand the importance of why the bars have closed in a community with a large percentage of at-risk members.

“It's not about you, it's about the greater good,” says Charming.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Watch-A-Long Party with Barbra Seville

Since we can't watch Drag Race at the bar, the seasoned-and-storied drag queen Barbra Seville will be continuing the charge on Friday as she hosts a Facebook "watch-a-long.” Packed with her usual sass and moxie, she encourages users to “enjoy a communal” experience.

Seville, who's been a part of disaster relief with the American Red Cross since 9/11, says she can’t remember anything remotely like the one we're in now.

“In times of emergencies, disasters, and crisis, queens have always adapted the 'Let's put on a show!' mentality,” says Seville.

Quarantine Creators

Drag clown Carnita Asada, kings Geo Johnson and Haze Jackson, and pop “femme phenomenon” Taylor Rene will be collaborating alongside Manic Feret Productions for a variety show packed with artist interviews, dance classes, and live karaoke during the breaks.

R&R Live Stream

Rebecca Goodhead and Rosie Cheeks think it's time for a little “rest and relaxation” during the mayhem. Join your hosts as they compete in classic sleepover games like Truth or Dare. Goodhead says there will be lots of tequila, “spilling of the tea,” and "Never Have I Ever" sessions. The show can be found on Facebook Live.