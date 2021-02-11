Arts News: Changes Coming to Unexpected Gallery, Arizona Theatre Company, and More

The McKinley Club is expanding into the former Unexpected space near Grand Avenue.

Here's a look at art news happening around the Valley, to help you stay in touch with the city's creative scene.

Unexpected Changes

The building that once housed a gallery and creative event venue called Unexpected is part of an expansion for The McKinley Club, a co-working and collaborative space that's home to several entrepreneurs and artists. Kevin and Celine Rille secured the new space in December and expect to finish interior renovations in about a month. Exterior renovations to date have included moving a distinct sculptural facade from the front of the building to the east side of the building. Tenants for the new section of The McKinley Club include Structurology and Cloth & Flame.

Recalling an art installation from a previous Canal Convergence in Scottsdale. Michelle Sasonov

Canal Convergence Artwork

Scottsdale Arts is looking for temporary works of public art to feature during Canal Convergence, which is scheduled to take place November 5 through 14. This year’s theme is art and technology. Local, regional, and international artists, artist teams, architects, designers, and multimedia specialists can submit proposals for interactive and/or light-based artworks through March 26. Project budgets are $5,000 and $30,000. Some works will stay on view for an additional period of one to two months.

EXPAND Hakyoung Kim doing a demonstration during the 2016 ASU Ceramic Studio Tour. Lynn Trimble

Ceramic Tour Postponed

The ASU Art Museum is postponing the Ceramic Studio Tour originally planned for this month. The self-guided tour is now planned for 2022. Typically, the tour includes visits to ceramic studios around the Valley, where numerous artists show their work, talk with local art lovers, and do demonstrations of various ceramic techniques and styles.

EXPAND Arizona Theatre Company has a new partnership with Tucson Museum of Art. Lynn Trimble

Theater Makes a Move

Arizona Theatre Company, which performs in both Phoenix and Tucson, recently sold its administrative office building in downtown Tucson as part of larger strategy to ensure its long-term viability. Under a new partnership agreement with Tucson Museum of Art, the company’s administrative staff will be headquartered at the museum. In other ATC news, the group has raised over $500,000 to help with its return to live stage productions when public health conditions allow.

Phoenix Art Museum is continuing reduced admission for youth through June 30. Lynn Trimble

Art Museum Savings

Phoenix Art Museum has extended its reduced pricing program for youth, with allows visitors under age 18 to pay $5 (rather than $14) for museum admission, through June 30. The program also waives the $5 special exhibition fee for youth who want to see exhibits that aren’t included with museum admission during the venue’s pay-what-you-wish hours on First Fridays or Wednesday nights. The program is supported by a donation from Judy and Bill Goldberg.

EXPAND Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger with one of his artworks. Brendan George Ko

New Exhibit Date

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum has rescheduled a Cannupa Hanska Luger exhibition originally planned for May 8 to August 2, 2020. The “Passage” exhibit is now scheduled to run from May 14 to August 8, 2021. Featured works will include an installation created with more than 7,000 clay beads representing people who’ve died along the U.S.-Mexico border during the last three decades. Works by local artists, including Thomas “Breeze” Marcus, will be installed nearby.