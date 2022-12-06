Metro Phoenix’s best Christmas and holiday light displays in 2023

Central Phoenix



click to enlarge Arcadia resident Lee Sepanek, better known as "Christmas Lee." Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge North Phoenix Lights is located near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Carl Jimenez

click to enlarge The Scary Christmas House in Glendale. Jacob Tyler Dunn

click to enlarge Emilio Palacio shows off his love of "South Park" during the holidays. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Joe Sirakis' Disney-heavy holiday display. Joe Sirakis

click to enlarge Mel and Patti Tasker's drive-through display boasts 300,000 lights and hundreds of colorful cutouts. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge M&S Lights in Mesa. O'Hara Shipe M & S Lights

click to enlarge Michael and Shelley Pelky have been decorating their Mesa home for decades. Tom Carlson

click to enlarge Christmas on Milky Way reaches for the stars. Frank Kostyun

click to enlarge The Santa Train keeps chugging along outside of Frank and Dianne Polimene’s Ahwatukee home. Tom Carlson

click to enlarge The Birkett family’s holiday display in Scottsdale is a Valley holiday tradition. Benjamin Leatherman

Every holiday season, Phoenix transforms into a city of lights. From the shimmering skyscrapers of downtown to serene suburban areas aglow with colored bulbs, twinkling displays adorn streets, buildings and everywhere in between, helping even the Grinchiest of hearts to grow three sizes.Neighborhoods across the Valley also come alive with a symphony of dazzling decorations as locals dress up their homes for the occasion. There are some Yuletide die-hards, though, who go all out with a vast sea of lights, custom-built characters and handmade displays. Some span entire blocks. Others are over-the-top enough to appear on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”All of these efforts are featured in our list of metro Phoenix’s biggest holiday displays, which is organized by their location in the Valley. Bundle up and load up your fam, grab something warm to drink and get ready for revelry. 'Tis the season for lights.After offering one of Phoenix’s more elaborate and enormous holiday scenes for decades at his Arcadia home, Lee Sepanek (a.k.a. “Christmas Lee”) is doing a more modest display this year — reportedly because of rising costs and health concerns — with 10,000 lights and a variety of decorations.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 1.The timeless ambiance of this historic American Colonial Revival-style home from the 1920s is accentuated by the glow of 1,200 holiday lights.Nightly starting at dusk through early January.The festive glow of 20,000 classic Christmas lights and 100-plus strings of traditional lights decorate the exterior of this 1,484-square-foot home in central Phoenix.Nightly through the holidays.The charming scene along Pinchot Avenue between 26th to 28th streets features candy canes wrapped in colorful lights adorning both sides of the road and a glowing Christmas star and peace symbol overhead.Nightly starting at dusk through early January.Carl Jimenez arranges a merry scene outside of his north Phoenix home that’s nothing if not packed. There are countless vintage plastic blow mold figurines contained within the walk-thru display, as well as Santas, elves, toy soldiers smiling snowmen and even a “Gingerassic Park” photo-op with cheerful dinosaurs. New for this year is "MicroTree," the smallest Christmas tree in Arizona.Nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., until Dec. 25.Think your home is festive? The MacGregor family’s residence is decked out with more than 70,000 lights, a carousel, different wreaths, Santa at a drive-in theater, a 20-foot-tall mega-tree and close to 100 figurines.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 1, weather permitting.What happens when a neighborhood teams up to bring holiday cheer to their corner of the world? The synchronized lights display encompasses more than two dozen homes along Voltaire Avenue between 46th and 48th streets, as well as on the adjacent Sharon Drive and 46th Place. Each participating home is individually decorated and is linked together by a preprogrammed light show set to a Christmas megamix broadcast over 98.1 FM.5:30 to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 5:30 to 11 p.m., Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 1.The Makela family features a vibrant and kinetic animated light display with 30,000-ish pixels offering plenty of illuminated fun.On display 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from Dec. 1 to 31.You could tune into ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in late December to see this massive monument to “The Nightmare Before Christmas” created by Bob Spacy Jr., or you could swing by for a look. Either way, you’ll get an eyeful of all the custom-made props, characters and scenes from the Disney animated film dotting his two-story home, which is glowing with hundreds of thousands of lights. There’s also Oogie Boogie’s lair, skeleton reindeer pulling Jack in a sleigh and a flying Zero flitting about.6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.This charming walk-through display is big on holiday cheer and just plain big. More than 500,000 lights and 140 inflatables are included, as well as a variety of photo ops and an illuminated snowfield.5 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.This north Phoenix family has been putting up an excessive amount of decorations annually since 2012. And just like Santa’s “naughty or nice” list, it's gotten larger each year. The current version of ReinDeer Valley Christmas features 70,000 lights, plenty of Mickey Mouse (the family are huge Disney nerds) and mesmerizing synchronized light shows with music happening nightly and jets of bubbles and artificial snow filling the air on weekends.Runs nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 1.The residents of this North Phoenix ’hood join forces each year and offer a holiday lights destination. The various subdivisions found west of Seventh Street between Greenway Parkway and Thunderbird Road feature many homeowners dressing up their domiciles in festive and creative ways when the holidays roll around. It’s part of an annual contest where Moon Valleyites judge the best displays. This year, the results of the contest and a list of every participating house will be posted in a free app devoted to Moon Valley’s light displays in early December. It can be downloaded at app.moonvalley.org.Nightly through early January. Display hours vary by residence.Think you’re a big “South Park” fan? Every year, Emilio Palacio’s home becomes an enormous tribute to the infamous cartoon with plywood versions of 75-plus characters (including Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Scuzzlebutt, A.W.E.S.O.M.-O and dozens more) decorating his yard, porch and rooftop.Dusk to 11 p.m., through early January.David Chuchla’s voluminous display is like a holiday diorama writ extra large. Each inch of his home’s interior and exterior is covered in joyous revelry, including 70,000-plus lights and hundreds of plastic and animatronic characters. Inside, you’ll encounter rooms filled with ornaments, miniatures and collectibles. Stop by and experience the seasonal sensory overload.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31.Y’all will want to amble over to this west Valley display where a collection of more than 10,000 lights and 100-plus themed inflatables can be seen. They’re spread out across an enormous lawn and range from cute and folksy to downright humorous.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., weather permitting.Landlubbers of the Valley will want to drop anchor at this pirate-themed display boasting 50,000 LEDs, dancing lights and a Christmas music soundtrack. Sail by on Friday and Saturday nights when bubbles will fill the air and a bounce house will be available.Nightly starting at dusk through early January.Disney fans will dig the display created by Joe Sirakis at his Peoria home. This year’s version involves 45,000-plus lights, 65 handmade wooden cutouts of Disney characters and a 25-foot-tall mega-tree topped with Mickey Mouse's outline. There’s also a snow machine and Christmas soundtrack.5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday.Retired Peoria dentist Charles Gatti creates this joyous display (hence its name) spanning three homes, which boasts 143,000 LEDs, leaping arches, a 25-foot-tall tree and a holiday music mix.Nightly, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., until early January.The Force is strong with this display, which features 20,000-plus pixel lights synced with music and is largely inspired by “Star Wars.” There are elements shaped like an X-Wing, TIE Fighter, Darth Vader, Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) and other things from a galaxy far, far away.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., until Jan. 6.You needn’t jet off to Hawaii to enjoy the family fun offered by this cheerful display. Instead, make your way to Surprise, where 50-minute-long animated light shows set to music feature singing Christmas trees and a flock of synchronized pixels await. Blankets, lawn chairs and other seating are welcome.6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 31.Each year, thousands flock to Mel and Patti Tasker's expansive drive-thru display to revel in a holiday wonderland adorned with 300,000 lights, 35 illuminated animals, and 475 wooden cutouts portraying cartoon and comic book characters. It's a festive spectacle to behold.Nightly, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., until Jan. 7.You’ll be mesmerized by the 24,000 LED pixels spanning this two-story home that glitter, flash and dance during hourly audio-visual extravaganzas sequenced to music. Feel free to bring lawn and camping chairs to use while enjoying the show.6 to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday until Dec. 30; and 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 25.Bob Sanda started putting together Christmas displays with his twin brother, Gary, at age 11 and continues the tradition to this day. Outside his home, he builds enormous facades steeped in both reverence and revelry. The theme for 2023 is “Christmas By Candlelight” and features 50,000-plus lights.6 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday through January 1.Self-described Disney nerds and Mesa residents Mike and Stacie Parsons build a large structure resembling the facade of “It’s a Small World,” right down to the signature clock face, outside their home each year. After dark, it comes alive with color during computerized light shows that are wired up to glowing displays on multiple neighboring houses. Your kiddos will also dig a snow machine that shoots faux flakes into the air or a mailbox where they can drop letters to Santa and get a personalized letter in return. Like anything Disney-related, it’s a bit magical.Runs 5:30 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; and 5:30 to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.More than a dozen houses situated around this Mesa cul-de-sac sparkle with scores of glowing bulbs, illuminated inflatables and other electrically powered decorations. Natal Circle residents gleefully participate in the tradition, and each home offers its own lighting scheme and theme.Nightly, 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 1.Retired Mesa pediatrician David Kipp built this display to help add some holiday magic to his neighborhood, and it's just what the doctor ordered. His two-story home becomes a canvas for a palette of vibrant colors and holiday revelry. Animated shows powered by 30,000 lights, hundreds of LED pixels and various video projections take place each evening and feature seasonal tunes by Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Disney flicks.Runs nightly, 6 to 9 p.m., until Dec. 26.’The Keeley family’s stunning animated light shows may not be the largest in the Valley, but they’ve got plenty of heart. They have more than 25,000 LEDs dancing about the trees, arches and other decorations in their yard, accentuated by a varied soundtrack of pop, rock and even EDM songs.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m.Michael and Shelley Pelky have turned their Mesa home into an enormous annual display for 25 years now. It covers the front of their home and features everything from characters from Rankin-Bass animated specials and choruses of angels to herds of reindeer and a candy cane forest.Nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m.More than 20 different individually decorated houses located in this southeast Valley neighborhood are linked by lights, creating a walkable and driveable holiday experience for locals to check out. Some houses go all out while others are more modest. It’s definitely worth the drive.Nightly starting at dusk through Jan. 1.The Wieser family geared their display to appeal to both kids and adults. That’s why there’s a playlist of Disney favorites, traditional songs and hilarious comedy bits broadcast over 99.1 FM. Other highlights include projections, a mega-tree, HD props and talking objects.Nightly starting at dusk through Dec. 31.Kris Kringle oughta consider taking a break and park his sleigh in Danny Dingman’s driveway in east Mesa. It’s hard to miss, as the property boasts 65,000-plus lights, hundreds of glowing decorations and a grip of Disney characters. Landing lights are also available should Santa have trouble touching down.Operates nightly through Dec. 31.Health issues aren’t keeping Frank Kostyun from putting up his interstellar-themed display this year. Consisting of 25 LED stars atop his home, which shimmer in unison with 150,000 other lights. There are also leaping arches and a 45-foot-tall tree. The entire experience is out of this world.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., until early January.This charming airport-like display, complete with a runway and control tower, features an inflatable version of Snoopy as the World War I Flying Ace bringing his Sopwith Camel in for a landing while cutouts of Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Linus, Lucy and other characters are waiting.Nightly at 5:30 p.m. until early January.The annual light display created by Gilbert resident Chad Richins is quite massive, so much so that it encompasses not only his own two-story home but also several neighboring houses. The display features more than 100,000 individual lights that sing with color while glittering and flashing through an impressive choreographed audio and visual sequence that lasts for dozens of songs. It's even been on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”Nightly, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., through Dec. 31.Encompassing more than 110,000 lights, 50,000 feet of wire, 300-plus strobes and various snow machines and other attractions spread out among 13 adjacent homes along Gilbert’s Comstock Drive, this massive display is a highlight of every holiday season. Pro-tip: While Christmas on Comstock is driveable, you’re better off walking due to the sheer amount of traffic rolling through the popular attraction.Operates 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; and 6 to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.This ain’t no “Polar Express.” Frank and Dianne Polimene’s long-running display outside their Ahwatukee home is built at 1/6th scale and makes for a quaint sight as it chugs along an 80-foot-long track, circling a miniature illuminated volcano and Ferris wheel. There’s more to see than just a festive choo-choo, as an animatronic Santa, a candy cane dispenser and various star-shaped lights twinkling on the South Mountain foothills behind the house are also present.Nightly until 11 p.m. through Jan. 1.As its name portends, this family-friendly display outside of an Ahwatukee home features Jack Skellington, Sally and other characters from ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas.’ There are also singing pumpkins in Santa hats and a choreographed light and animatronics show occurring hourly on Friday and Saturday evenings.7 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 23.Here's a holiday pro tip: If you'd like to see several decorated homes in a single trip, head for this upscale street in Chandler's Ray Ranch Estates where a series of distinctive displays are set up on 16 neighboring residences. You can also get photos in front of a large sleigh and other Insta-worthy props or just take in all the joyful sights.6 to 9 p.m., through December 31.Holiday displays don’t get any bigger or brighter than the one seen at the Birkett family’s home in Scottsdale. It’s won awards (including an episode of “The Great Christmas Light Fight”), spans their entire property from front to back and is a whimsical and delightful Disney-esque creation. There’s an enchanted castle on the roof while the yard has snow-capped rolling hills and a field of lights. Around the side, a large mockup of a mine leads to a scene with characters from “Frozen” around a pool. If you’re into the holidays, you have to see Winter Wonderland at least once.Nightly, 6 to 11 p.m., from Dec. 8 through Jan. 1.Scottsdale resident Brolin Cox decks out his family's sprawling property with a 20-foot-tall mega tree and 40,000 glittering bulbs, which are synchronized to 15 different holiday themes during 40-minute-long light shows.Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m., through Dec. 31.