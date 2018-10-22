It's Georgie Returns to Phoenix for a Clown-Only Movie Screening

Fans of last year’s film adaptation of the Stephen King novel It, we have good news: Georgie Denbrough lives.

To clarify, the child actor Jackson Robert Scott, who portrayed the ill-fated character who was lured into the sewers of Derry, Maine, by the demonic clown Pennywise, will be introducing the hit horror film at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Tempe on Sunday, October 28, as part of the theater chain’s annual Clown-Only screening of the movie.

"We're very excited to have Jackson Robert Scott with us to kick off the Clown-Only screening of 2017's hit It,” a representative for Alamo Drafthouse Cinema said in a statement. “Last year we were fortunate enough to have him visit Alamo Chandler and help us film one of our favorite Don't Talk PSAs, so we can't wait to welcome him back this year and give him another opportunity to connect with his fans in Phoenix!”

Scott, who has family connections in the Valley, worked with the Austin, Texas-based company last year to create a public service announcement highlighting their strict “no talk, no text” policy. The video, which was conceived by the theater’s local creative director Lauren Knight and filmed by Phoenix photographer Patton Werner, features the actor warning patrons if they text during the move, then they’ll float, too.

The 30-second clip, which was filmed entirely at Alamo’s Chandler location, went viral last year just as the movie raked in a record-breaking $120 million on its opening weekend. Most of the theater’s PSAs are created in Texas, so the video was a first for the Chandler location.

Scott’s visit is part of a larger event taking place at The Watershed, located at 5350 South Lakeshore Drive in Tempe. He will be doing a couple of meet-and-greets at the bar from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. The actor will be taking photos and signing autographs with fans. Packages include $30 for an autograph or a photo with Scott. A $40 combination deal includes both an autograph and picture. Ticket holders for the It screening will receive $5 off their meet-and-greet package. Scott will not be doing a meet-and-greet at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema event.

The seeds of the idea for the clown-only screenings of It were planted last year after the women-only screenings of the comic-book movie Wonder Woman were a rousing success. The response to the inaugural clown-centric It events at Alamo’s Austin locations was sensational.

Of course, wearing baggy pants, white makeup, and oversized shoes is not required to attend this year’s event in Tempe, but it’s certainly going to help moviegoers have some fun while getting the crap scared out of them by Bill Skarsgård’s creepy portrayal of Pennywise.

Who knows what will happen to those moviegoers who decide to come in a T-shirt and jeans? Maybe they’ll float, too.

It Clown-Only Screening. October 28 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 1140 East Baseline Road, Tempe. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.65. For more information, visit drafthouse.com.