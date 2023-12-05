 Comedian Bill Maher in Phoenix: dates, tickets, location | Phoenix New Times
Bill Maher will perform in Phoenix next year. Here are the details

The star of stage and television is bringing "The WTF? Tour" to Arizona Financial Theatre.
December 5, 2023
Comedian Bill Maher is coming to Phoenix next year.
Comedian Bill Maher is coming to Phoenix next year.
Comedian Bill Maher will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix during his “The WTF? Tour” on May 4, 2024.

Maher, began his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979 and continues to perform at least 50 dates a year. He's best known for his funny, political talk, began his career on “Politically Incorrect” and for the past 20 years, he can be seen on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher." He's has been nominated for 41 Emmys and won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series “Vice.”

The presale runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.com for details and tickets.

A full list of tour dates is below:

Jan. 27, San Diego, San Diego Civic Theatre
Feb. 16-17, Las Vegas, David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
March 2, Houston, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts- Sarofim Hall
March 3, El Paso, Texas, Performing Arts Center
March 23, Miami, Jacki Gleason Theater
March 24, Clearwater, Fla.,, Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 20, San Jose, Calif., San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
May 4, Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
May 19, Albany N.Y., Palace Theatre
June 21-22, Las Vegas, David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
November 1-2, Las Vegas, David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino
