Bill Maher will perform in Phoenix next year. Here are the details

The presale runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday at 10 a.m. Visit ticketmaster.com for details and tickets.

Comedian Bill Maher will stop at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix during his “The WTF? Tour” on May 4, 2024.Maher, began his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979 and continues to perform at least 50 dates a year. He's best known for his funny, political talk, began his career on “Politically Incorrect” and for the past 20 years, he can be seen on HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher." He's has been nominated for 41 Emmys and won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series “Vice.”A full list of tour dates is below:Jan. 27, San Diego, San Diego Civic TheatreFeb. 16-17, Las Vegas, David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and CasinoMarch 2, Houston, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts- Sarofim HallMarch 3, El Paso, Texas, Performing Arts CenterMarch 23, Miami, Jacki Gleason TheaterMarch 24, Clearwater, Fla.,, Ruth Eckerd HallApril 20, San Jose, Calif., San Jose Center for the Performing ArtsMay 19, Albany N.Y., Palace TheatreJune 21-22, Las Vegas, David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and CasinoNovember 1-2, Las Vegas, David Copperfield Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino