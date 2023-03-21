Seven Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Looking for something to do on the cheap? Can’t say we blame you, considering gas prices are through the roof and inflation still shows no signs of abating. The good news is there are multiple free events happening in the Valley this week, including opportunities to geek out, learn about local history, or pamper your pooch.
A ramada greets visitors to the Guadalupe exhibit at Tempe History Museum.
‘Guadalupe: Where Three Cultures Flourish’
If your knowledge of Guadalupe is limited by what you've spied while taking a shortcut through the tiny Valley town, a visit to the Tempe History Museum, 809 East Southern Avenue, is in order. There you'll encounter an in-depth exploration
of Guadalupe’s rich history and the three cultures — the town’s original Yaqui settlers, as well as the Mexican and Anglo people who arrived later — who have flourished since the early 1900s. The exhibit includes panels of historical and contemporary information about the town (which is the second-largest community of Pascua Yaqui tribal members in the U.S.) along with household and ceremonial items, as well as 34 works of art by contemporary Guadalupanos. Tempe History Museum's hours on Tuesday, March 22, are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Local dive bar Rips in central Phoenix.
Dive Bar Speakeasy
The vintage dive bar digs of Rips Ales & Cocktails, 3045 North 16th Street, will get even more retro on Tuesday, March 21, during this monthly dance night and open jam session. The joint will transform into a Roaring 20s-style speakeasy as hot jazz and swing tunes fill the air. Local musicians are welcome to sit in with the house band and patrons are encouraged to hit the dance floor to show off their moves. Get into the swing of things starting at 9 p.m. There's no cover, but donations will be accepted and given to the musicians.
for more details.
Nerdy fun of the science and technology variety will be available at Geeks Night Out in Tempe.
Geeks Night Out
When Tempe Community Complex, 3500 South Rural Road, hosts its annual Geeks Night Out
affair on Wednesday, March 22, you’re likely to encounter all manner of cosplayers and superheroes. The heart of the event, though, is its selection of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (or STEAM) activities and programming. More than 50 organizations and institutions will be in attendance — including the University of Advancing Technology, Arizona Science Center, and Tempe Union High School's Innovation Center — offering a variety of demonstrations, booths, and interactive experiences. Hours are from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and admission is free.
The entrance to Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix.
Star Trek: The Next Generation Trivia Night
If the final season of Star Trek: Picard
has helped revive your fandom for The Next Generation
, warp on over to Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Wednesday, March 22. Corey G. and Carolyn will quiz local Trekkers
on their knowledge of the show, which focuses on the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. If you’re as big of an intergalactic brainiac as Lieutenant Barclay was in the episode “The Nth Degree,” you might take home some prizes. Admission is free and teams of up to six people can participate. Sign-ups are at 6 p.m. and the competition starts at 7 p.m. And while they don't serve synthehol at Valley Bar, you can get $1 off all canned craft beers.
Enjoy the tunes of James Taylor (pictured) and Carole King on your lunch break.
You've Gotta Friend: Songs of Carole King and James Taylor
Lunchtime doesn’t necessarily have to mean scarfing down a sandwich either in your car or at your desk. Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, offers a change of scenery for your midday meal with its Out to Lunch Concert Series
. Bands and musicians perform on an outdoor stage amid the gorgeous weather of springtime every Thursday afternoon from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The latest edition takes place on Thursday, March 23, and celebrates the musical partnership and collaboration between legendary singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King with several of their songs being performed by a local ensemble. Admission is free and lunch items will be available for purchase.
Stargaze at the Arizona Science Center.
Astronomy Family Night
The current forecast for the evening of Friday, March 24, calls for clear skies, which should come as good news to anyone planning to attend Astronomy Family Night at the Arizona Science Center, 600 East Washington Street. Numerous outdoor telescopes will be set up in the open-air Heritage Square next door, which will offer local kids and grownups the chance to partake in some stargazing. The event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. is part of the Arizona Science Center's Astronomy Week and will also feature various hands-on activities related to the subject. It's free to attend.
or call 602-716-2000 for more details.
Fete your fur baby for free at Desert Ridge Marketplace this week.
Dog Fun Festival
If Fido is in need of some fun, a doggone good time awaits at this free event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. The District at the outdoor shopping mall will offer treats for local canines (including Puppachinos and a "Bone Bar") and a variety of enrichment games, puzzles, and other activities. There will also be photo-ops with giant tennis balls and other props, a doggie caricature artist, free PetSmart goodie bags, and wiener dog and Corgi races for gift cards.
.