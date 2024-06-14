10 free ways to celebrate Juneteenth around metro Phoenix

In the metro Phoenix area, there are dozens of celebrations being hosted for the holiday, ranging from live music to vendors to block parties. Here’s a look at 10 events happening in metro Phoenix this upcoming weekend and on Juneteenth.
Juneteenth Block PartySaturday, June 15
Centerpoint Plaza, 80 E. Rio Salado Parkway, TempeOne of the larger Juneteenth events happening across the Valley, the Juneteenth Block Party at Centerpoint Plaza features a wide range of entertainment including a musical performance from Teri Tobin, spoken word poetry by Urban Poet, DJ sets by DJ AKSHEN and DJ Panic, food trucks from restaurants such as Pedal Huas, Kingpin BBQ and Flav-Oh Ice Cream, curated book selections from the Tempe Public Library and more. From 7 to 11 p.m., this block party hosts local Tempe businesses such as barbershops Elite and In the Cut for the Hip-Hop Barber Battle and a roller rink with Zoni Girls, a Black and woman-owned skatewear company, as well as “The Doorways,” an interactive art installation where participants are asked to “step through the present, past and future.”
“Celebrating Juneteenth is a way for us to take a look back from where we came, celebrate where we are as a community and look toward the future,” Tobin says. “As an Arizona native, I’m always looking for opportunities to celebrate the culture and fellowship as a community.”
11th Annual Juneteenth CelebrationSaturday, June 15
Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., TempeAn event hosted in collaboration with the African American Advisory Committee for over a decade, The Tempe History Museum’s Juneteenth Celebration provides a rich educational experience, featuring a performance by Prime Society, an assortment of foods including Caribbean cuisine, vegan options, Southern food and more, plus historical exhibitions, community resources and a variety of presentations.
Juneteenth CelebrationSunday, June 16
Arizona Heritage Center, 1300 N. College Ave., TempeFrom 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, the Arizona Historical Society is hosting its Juneteenth Celebration at the Arizona Heritage Center with the aim to connect community members to a wide selection of community groups, organizations and resources. The event will showcase live performances, activities and food vendors. Though admission is free, a $10 supporter admission pass is available to contribute to future programming.
Juneteenth CelebrationSaturday, June 15
Eastlake Park, 1549 E. Jefferson St.Starting at 5 p.m., Valley of the Sun is hosting the Juneteenth Celebration at Eastlake Park Community Center, marking two decades since the first celebration was hosted. The event features performances from local musicians and stage performers, family-friendly activities, including arts and crafts and games, community groups and resources, free health screening, educational workshops, vendors and authentic soul food catered by a range of vendors.
Juneteenth CelebrationSaturday, June 15
George Washington Carver Museum, 415 E. Grant St.Another event to attend to learn more about the rich roots of Juneteenth and African-American history is the Juneteenth Celebration at the George Washington Carver Museum, which remains one of Phoenix’s only remaining Black historical landmarks. The event, which goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. features performances from emcee SugaBear Entertainment, singer Chelle Nae, spoken word poet Truth Be Told, a dance performance from We are Divine Dance Troupe and a musical performance from Burkina Faso-born and inspired performer Arouna Diarra. There will also be food trucks from restaurants such as Island Boyz Jerk Spot, Smoke Somethin’ BBQ and Maui Wowi, a number of craft vendors and tabling from community organizations, including the NAACP, AARP and more.
Fourth Annual Rep Your Brand Enterprise Juneteenth Freedom CelebrationSaturday, June 15
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.Rep your Brand Enterprise’s 4th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration takes place in the heart of downtown Phoenix at the Footprint Center, featuring a wide variety of entertainment, including performances by Grammy-nominated artist Oswin Benjamin, the award-winning Pretty Precise step team and a stand-up performance from local Arizona comedian Lady Que, plus a grand performance including stilts performers and drum show.
Juneteenth Community CelebrationSaturday, June 15
7830 E. Second St., ScottsdaleFrom 2 to 7 p.m, the City of Scottsdale, Mayo Clinic and other sponsors present Scottsdale’s Community Juneteenth Celebration at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. This event is open to the public and features a wide variety of beverages and baked goods, vendors from Retail Therapy, Diva Designs and other retailers, art displays, family-friendly activities, financial aid advisors from ASU and Scottsdale Community College, educational speakers, including a presentation from Mayo Clinic on mental health and prostate cancer and more. Parking at the event is also free.
“It is important that celebrations uplift the community and honor our ancestors who often gave their lives to build this country,” says Jackie Johnson, diversity director of the city of Scottsdale. “The event is open to all people because it is important that everyone learns about the importance of Juneteenth and the diversity, expertise and creativity that exists within Black culture.”
Chandler’s Third Annual Culture Music in the ParkSaturday, June 15
3 S. Arizona Ave., ChandlerAs an way to reflect and celebrate the growing diversity of downtown Chandler, the City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Department (DEI) and South Chandler Self-Help Foundation are hosting Freedom Week, hosting a number of community events celebrating Black culture and history, including the Juneteenth kickoff and Miss Juneteenth Pageant. The weekend activities start on Saturday, with the Culture Music in the Park event. From 7 to 9:30 p.m., attendees can relax and mingle in the park while enjoying music by Vaughan Wills & Ear Candy and eating food from local vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs, and to arrive early for parking.
“Something that we're really proud of is that we really try to create a community that's inclusive and they celebrate all of our residents and all of our employees,” says Adrianna Erickson, the DEI coordinator of the city of Chandler.
Fourth Annual West Valley Juneteenth CelebrationSaturday, June 15
9126 W. Camelback Road, Glendale
The Shining Light Foundation, an Arizona nonprofit organization dedicated to “bringing resources to marginalized communities,” is hosting their annual Juneteenth celebration at Copper Canyon High School, with its theme this year being “honoring the past, embracing the future.” To honor this theme, the event presents a variety of educational workshops discussing African-American and Juneteenth history, live musical performances, a drumline competition featuring CCHS band players and a selection of food vendors. Event parking is free
“The importance of Juneteenth is not only to acknowledge the end of slavery in Galveston TX, but also to educate and celebrate in a way that freed slaves weren't allowed to,” says Gizette Knight, president and CEO of Shining Light Foundation. "It's important to pay homage to our ancestors because we are here today because of them.”
Cicter’s Cafe Fourth Annual Juneteenth CelebrationSaturday, June 15
517 E. Monroe St., Buckeye
Cicter’s Cafe, a Black and woman-owned Caribbean cafe, the Village Community and Recreation Center, and the United Step Dance Team are hosting their Fourth Annual Juneteenth Celebration downtown. Sponsored by Desert Diamond Casinos, Wigwam Resort and other businesses, the event features food and drinks, vendors and live performances. Parking is available nearby and free of cost.