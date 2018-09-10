 


Ballet Arizona is back with Ballet Under the Stars.
Ballet Arizona is back with Ballet Under the Stars.
Rosalie O'Connor

4 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Lindsay Roberts, Lynn Trimble, Jason Keil, Laura Latzko | September 10, 2018 | 6:00am
You don't need money to try new things. This week you can watch Ballet Under the Stars, grow a green thumb at Conservation Workday, and watch the presentation "21 Days in Iran" for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Ballet Under the Stars
Performance art is taking over the Tempe Sports Complex, 8401 South Hardy Drive, as Ballet Arizona presents the first of four free performances for this year’s Ballet Under the Stars. It’s happening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12. Dancers will take to a stage under the stars, performing excerpts of various works from the Ballet Arizona repertoire with costumes, lighting, and music. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket, so you can enjoy a casual evening of contemporary and classical ballet. But leave your pink tutus at home. Only the little ones get to twirl in front of the stage. Visit the Ballet Arizona website. Lynn Trimble

“21 Days In Iran”
Most Americans’ knowledge of Iran and its citizens comes from the news. If you have been watching the television lately, the media has been painting a less-than-rosy picture of the country. Tempe residents Sassan Afshin, who left Iran at the age of 12, and Frances Lechner, a former teacher, want to share a different story. They will each present a recap of their recent trips to Iran during the presentation “21 Days in Iran.” They will discuss their unique viewpoints and how America’s actions affect people halfway around the world.
The journey begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, at Changing Hands, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil

See your favorite super hero family right downtown.
See your favorite super hero family right downtown.
Courtesy of CityScape Phoenix

The Incredibles
Watching a movie outdoors harks back to the days of drive-in movie theaters. Cityscape’s City Lights Movie Nights offers a similar experience for you and your family, but in a more urban environment. The series will kick off on Friday, September 14, with a screening of Pixar’s 2004 superhero extravaganza The Incredibles. Held every second Friday, each movie night has special giveaways and contests tailored to the night’s theme. Try to arrive early to get an optimal spot and bring blankets and lawn chairs to make your movie-viewing experience even more enjoyable. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the splash pad at 1 East Washington Street. Admission is free. For more information, go to the Cityscape website. Laura Latzko

Doing good with the Rio Salado Audubon Center.
Doing good with the Rio Salado Audubon Center.
Chantal Duquette

Conservation Workday
Admit it. You once threw a straw into the grass or let a crumpled-up receipt slip your grasp in a hot parking lot. Now you can make up for it by helping to clean up some of the litter others have left behind. The Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 North Central Avenue, is holding a free Conservation Workday from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 15. It’s a chance to meet fellow environment-friendly types, while helping to clean up the river that runs through the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area. All you need is comfy clothes, closed-toe shoes, a hat, sunscreen, and drinking water. RSVP to Cathy Wise at 602-468-6470, extension 109, before you go. Visit Rio Salado Audubon website. Lynn Trimble

