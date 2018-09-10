4 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

You don't need money to try new things. This week you can watch Ballet Under the Stars, grow a green thumb at Conservation Workday, and watch the presentation "21 Days in Iran" for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

Ballet Under the Stars

Performance art is taking over the Tempe Sports Complex, 8401 South Hardy Drive, as Ballet Arizona presents the first of four free performances for this year’s Ballet Under the Stars. It’s happening at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12. Dancers will take to a stage under the stars, performing excerpts of various works from the Ballet Arizona repertoire with costumes, lighting, and music. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket, so you can enjoy a casual evening of contemporary and classical ballet. But leave your pink tutus at home. Only the little ones get to twirl in front of the stage. Visit the Ballet Arizona website. Lynn Trimble

“21 Days In Iran”

Most Americans’ knowledge of Iran and its citizens comes from the news. If you have been watching the television lately, the media has been painting a less-than-rosy picture of the country. Tempe residents Sassan Afshin, who left Iran at the age of 12, and Frances Lechner, a former teacher, want to share a different story. They will each present a recap of their recent trips to Iran during the presentation “21 Days in Iran.” They will discuss their unique viewpoints and how America’s actions affect people halfway around the world.

The journey begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, at Changing Hands, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. This is a free event. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil