Dressed for success.
Dressed for success.
Alexandra Gaspar

Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Cara Pencak, Lynn Trimble, Jason Keil | October 8, 2018 | 8:23am
Looking for something to do? You can take a stroll through Desert Botanical Garden, unwind at Four Peaks Oktoberfest, or enjoy some doggie entertainment at BARKtoberfest. Best part? It’s all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Desert Botanical Garden
Desert Botanical Garden
Adam Rodriguez

Community Day
Fall is upon us, which means it is finally time to take a walk and enjoy the scenery now that the temperatures aren’t so oppressive. There is no better place to do that than the Desert Botanical Garden. Your eyes can take in the colorful flora and fauna growing along the impressive picturesque landscapes and the butterfly and hummingbird gardens. The second Tuesday of every month at the Garden is Community Day, which means admission is free. The gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, at 1201 North Galvin Parkway. For more information, visit dbg.org. Jason Keil


Nathan Trash, Cronkite School

Spotlight
Spotlight chronicled the work of a group of Boston Globe reporters who uncovered child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporting team was lead by editor Walter “Robby” Robinson, portrayed by Michael Keaton in the Academy Award-winning film. The real-life Robinson will introduce a public screening of the movie, which continues to resonate as ongoing allegations of misconduct mount against the church. The story begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, at the First Amendment Forum at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, 555 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit cronkite.asu.edu. Jason Keil

Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix
Arlene Karno

Judith Brin Ingber: Seeing Israeli and Jewish Dance
In anticipation of her appearance at the Jews and Jewishness in the Dance World conference at Arizona State University on October 13-15, author, scholar, and dancer Judith Brin Ingber will present her 2011 work Seeing Israeli and Jewish Dance at Changing Hands Phoenix. The result of over 40 years of research, this critically acclaimed book features essays from those in the fields of dance and choreography alongside beautiful and rare photographs of historical and modern movement from a variety of Jewish communities worldwide. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, at 300 West Camelback Road. This free event will be introduced by Dr. Naomi Jackson from ASU. For more information, visit changinghands.com. Jason Keil

Tempe does Oktoberfest on a grand scale.
Tempe does Oktoberfest on a grand scale.
Four Peaks Brewery

Four Peaks Oktoberfest
Beer has been getting some bad press lately, thanks to a certain federal judge. But you’ll get an entirely different take on beer during the Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake, where you can rock your inner German with brats, dachshund races, and plenty of beer options. The festival kicks off at Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 12. Expect karaoke, carnival rides, dancing, contests, sports, and more, all with a Bavarian twist. Admission is free, but you’ll want to bring cash for activities that benefit Tempe Sister Cities and its international student exchange program. Lederhosen are optional. Visit fourpeaksoktoberfest.com. Lynn Trimble

Checking out a dog-theme quilt at the Gilbert Historical Museum.
Checking out a dog-theme quilt at the Gilbert Historical Museum.
Lynn Trimble

BARKtoberfest
“This day has gone to the dogs!” That’s what you’ll be saying on Saturday, October 13, after you hit the free BARKtoberfest celebration happening from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gilbert Town Hall, 50 East Civic Center Drive. The lineup includes costume and best trick contests, arts and crafts, shopping, live entertainment, a dog wash, agility course, and Dogvinci. Bring cash for food truck fare, souvenirs, and some activities. The event, presented by Friends for Life Animal Rescue, also includes pet adoptions. Monies raised go towards helping homeless dogs and cats. And you won’t find a better place for maxing out the cute factor on your Instagram page. Lynn Trimble

