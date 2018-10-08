Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Looking for something to do? You can take a stroll through Desert Botanical Garden, unwind at Four Peaks Oktoberfest, or enjoy some doggie entertainment at BARKtoberfest. Best part? It’s all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Desert Botanical Garden Adam Rodriguez

Community Day

Fall is upon us, which means it is finally time to take a walk and enjoy the scenery now that the temperatures aren’t so oppressive. There is no better place to do that than the Desert Botanical Garden. Your eyes can take in the colorful flora and fauna growing along the impressive picturesque landscapes and the butterfly and hummingbird gardens. The second Tuesday of every month at the Garden is Community Day, which means admission is free. The gates are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 9, at 1201 North Galvin Parkway. For more information, visit dbg.org. Jason Keil



EXPAND Nathan Trash, Cronkite School

Spotlight

Spotlight chronicled the work of a group of Boston Globe reporters who uncovered child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. The Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporting team was lead by editor Walter “Robby” Robinson, portrayed by Michael Keaton in the Academy Award-winning film. The real-life Robinson will introduce a public screening of the movie, which continues to resonate as ongoing allegations of misconduct mount against the church. The story begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, at the First Amendment Forum at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, 555 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit cronkite.asu.edu. Jason Keil