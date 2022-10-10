Metro Phoenix Things to Do This Week: Suns, Sanderson Sisters Skate, and More

If you’ve got nothing to do over the next few nights, allow us to help plan your week. The Phoenix Suns will be in action against the Sacramento Kings, a Hocus Pocus-inspired skate night will be hosted by a local roller rink, and a legendary anime film will be screened at the Majestic in Chandler. Valley residents can also celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and get an early start on this year’s Phoenix Pride festivities.
Details about each event are below. For more things to do around town this week, check out Phoenix New Times’ online calendar.
Cahokia Socialtech + Artspace, an indigenous-led community and cultural space downtown, is celebrating its first year of business on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Monday, October 10, with a massive block party centered at First and Garfield streets. The festival runs from 3 to 10 p.m. and will include 10 collaborative experiences, three stages featuring live music and storytellers, a gallery exhibit at Cahokia PHX, indigenous film screenings courtesy of Indie Film Fest, the Indige Design Collab fourth annual RISE Mural + Projection show, live mural creation, a skateboarding competition by Seven Layer Army Skate Co., a pop-up market, food vendors, and appearances by the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Cardinals. There’s also a VIP area in The Churchill with a fashion show and musical performances sponsored by NDN Collective. The block party is free; VIP tickets start at $50 and are sold online. Geri Koeppel
AniMonday: Ghost in the Shell
If you’re one of the millions of noobs who dove into anime over the pandemic, sooner or later you’ll reach Ghost in the Shell on your binge list. Mamoru Oshii’s 1995 animated neo-noir cyberpunk film is an absolute classic and required viewing for anyone getting into the medium. Adapted from the manga of the same name, it's filled with stunning animation and features a complex plot set in a futuristic version of Japan where cybernetic augmentation is the norm and government agents pursue a nefarious hacker known as The Puppetmaster. The influential flick helped inspire The Matrix and led to a substandard live-action remake in 2017 starring Scarlett Johansson, which paled in comparison to the original. See for yourself when the original Ghost in the Shell screens at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 10, at the Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill, 4955 South Arizona Avenue in Chandler. Tickets are $8. Benjamin Leatherman
Kathy Najimy (left), Bette Midler (center), and Sarah Jessica Parker (right) from Hocus Pocus 2.
Matt Kennedy
Sanderson Sisters Skate
With the exception of a certain Texas housewife, folks everywhere have been enthusiastic about Hocus Pocus 2 since the film premiered on Disney+ last month. Local businesses are getting a piece of the nostalgia-fueled hullabaloo, including Glendale’s Great Skate, 10054 North 43rd Avenue. The local rink will host the Hocus Pocus-themed Sanderson Sisters Skate from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, which will offer fun on wheels and absolutely no witchcraft. Attendees can lace up a pair of roller skates and hit the rink, play games, or interact with local cosplayers dressed like the Sanderson sisters (the trio of witches from the Hocus Pocus films). Naturally, costumes are encouraged. General admission is $12 per person or $16 with a skate rental. A “Salem bundle” is available for $16.50 to $31 and includes a “spooky spirit” drink, a glow necklace, and a 12-credit game card. More details can be found here. Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Suns fans outside of Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix Suns v. Sacramento Kings
After a long off-season filled with regret from choking during the second round of the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns are back on the court and gearing up for another run at the NBA title. After only one preseason game, though, the team’s already been through some ups and downs. Last week, the Suns managed to beat the Los Angeles Lakers, but lost both Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne due to injuries. While it’s not a crippling setback, owing to Phoenix’s versatile roster and deep bench, Devin Booker and company will be without the services of both Cams through at least the rest of the preseason, including Phoenix's game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 12, at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street. Luckily, the Kings have been one of the lesser teams in the Western Conference in recent years and shouldn’t be too tough of a challenge for the Suns. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $8. Benjamin Leatherman
Stacy's at Melrose on Seventh Avenue in midtown Phoenix.
Lauren Cusimano
Inferno Show
Get an early start to this year’s Phoenix Pride festivities by attending the latest edition of this weekly nightlife event inside Stacy’s at Melrose, 4343 North Seventh Avenue, on Thursday, October 13. Local drag artists will strut their stuff and there will be vogue dancing contests and other competitions throughout the evening. DJ Image will host and happy hour prices will be available. The event starts at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover. More details are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
