Phoenix's Things to Do This Week: Dirty Dancing, Drink 'N' Draw, and More

If your calendar is looking a little bare this week, we’ve got a few suggestions to help fill it. During the four-night stretch from Monday, September 19, to Thursday, September 22, you can watch Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze light up the silver screen, hear local storytellers spin some yarns, or have a few drinks while filling your sketchpad.
Read on for more details or head over to Phoenix New Times’ online event calendar for more things to do around town this week.
The First Draft Book Bar at Changing Hands, Phoenix.
Melissa Campana
Drink 'N' Draw
The title of this monthly event at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, is pretty self-explanatory: Local artists gather inside the First Draft Book Bar for a casual night of creating art while enjoying a few adult libations. You’ll have to bring your own supplies and cover the cost of your drinks, but the camaraderie and convivial atmosphere are free, as is admission. This month’s session will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 19. All skill levels are welcome to attend, and early birds who arrive before 6 p.m. can score a drink and a snack at happy hour prices. More information is available here.
There’s a good chance that if you’re reading this, you’re familiar with Dirty Dancing. You know the movie, its stars, and probably its most memorable line (“Nobody puts Baby in a corner”). But if you’ve never actually seen the 1987 romantic dance drama starring Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, step lively down to your nearest Harkins Theatres on Tuesday, September 20. An Oscar winner for best original song, the film depicts the love story between upper-class ingénue Frances "Baby" Houseman and hunky dance instructor Johnny Castle. And it will screen at 17 Harkins locations this week as part of its "Tuesday Night Classics" film series. Have the time of your life starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Avid listeners of NPR’s weekly storytelling show The Moth Radio Hour who’d like to hear what sort of tales Valley residents have to offer should head to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Thursday, September 22. The latest edition of the monthly session of The Moth: Phoenix Storyslam will take place in the venue’s main room, and local storytellers will have up to five minutes to tell a personal tale focusing on a certain topic or idea. This month, the theme is “crossroads,” meaning participants will be telling tales about metaphorical or symbolic turning points in their lives. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 through the Crescent Ballroom website.
Eric Neumann
Eric Neumann might not be famous enough yet to merit his own page on Wikipedia, but the stand-up comic is well on his way to earning one. In the last few years, he’s made appearances on Netflix’s The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can also catch Neumann in regular rotation on SiriusXM’s comedy channels or head for Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street, on Thursday, September 22, to hear his latest set. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP reserved seating plus a meet-and-greet with the comic after his performance (both options have a two-drink minimum).
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.