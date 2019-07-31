Here's Your Guide to August First Friday in Phoenix

It’s a good month to make the First Friday rounds if you like to mix visual and performance art. Several new exhibits are opening around downtown Phoenix, but your First Friday options also include storytelling and live music.
Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect during August First Friday, including the first art show happening in the Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery since its recent move to the former Revolver Records site.
Must-See Exhibits
Shipping Container Gallery
918 North Second Street
Xico Arte y Cultura is presenting an exhibition of contemporary prints by artists based in the U.S. and Mexico, including several works that explore border-related issues. The exhibit inside the shipping container galleries was organized by Rogelio Gutierrez and curated by Janet Diaz, two of more than 20 artists featured in the show. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
You can share memories of Tom, a musician who often performed outside Abe Zucca Gallery next to his open guitar case and chihuahua, during an art show and memorial honoring this staple of the Grand Avenue arts scene, who died earlier this month. First Friday hours start at 7 p.m.
More Art Shows
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing paintings by Heather Weller, whose work explores the ways women’s identities are shaped by not only societal expectations, but also women’s reactions to social norms. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
Practical Art is showing ceramic wall-mounted artworks by Amy Sansbury Manning, which feature abstract elements of urban infrastructure captured using a cellphone camera. Friday’s artist reception runs from 7 to 9 p.m.
Burton Barr Central Library
1221 North Central Avenue
Head to Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library to see Nancy Miller’s solo photography exhibition capturing reflections of architectural elements in the urban landscape. The artist reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. includes live music by Harry and the Potters.
Sisao Gallery
1501 North Grand Avenue
Ryan Tempest is exploring symbiosis between the natural world and manufactured environments for this solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
2 East Jefferson Street
Artist Keely Finucane will be live-painting inside the Palomar’s Living Room space from 5 to 8 p.m. She’ll also be showing a variety of artworks, including several with a cocktail theme, as part of a Palomar partnership with Artlink.
Performance Art
Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
1738 East McDowell Road
Grownup Navajo is celebrating indigenous, black, brown, and womxn of color with an evening of dance, music, drag performance, poetry, and artist booths that’s designed to be a welcoming space for all womxn. The event runs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Admission is $10.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
The storytelling event that explores the human experience from the black perspective returns to Phoenix Art Museum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 (or free for museum members). Museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m.
Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
The Arizona-based Native alternative punk rock band Ethan 103 is performing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Heard Museum, where First Friday offerings also include weaving demonstrations from 6 to 9 p.m. Museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m.
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center
147 East Adams Street
See artworks by Favio Ulises Ramos during the opening reception that runs from 6 p.m. to midnight at Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center. The evening also includes a play, music, and comedy performance.
