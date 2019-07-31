Here's Your Guide to August First Friday in Phoenix

Make time to see the Xico exhibit in the newly relocated shipping containers in Roosevelt Row.

It’s a good month to make the First Friday rounds if you like to mix visual and performance art. Several new exhibits are opening around downtown Phoenix, but your First Friday options also include storytelling and live music.

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect during August First Friday, including the first art show happening in the Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery since its recent move to the former Revolver Records site.

Must-See Exhibits

“Ni de Aquí, Ni de Alla | Neither Here Nor There”

Shipping Container Gallery

918 North Second Street

Xico Arte y Cultura is presenting an exhibition of contemporary prints by artists based in the U.S. and Mexico, including several works that explore border-related issues. The exhibit inside the shipping container galleries was organized by Rogelio Gutierrez and curated by Janet Diaz, two of more than 20 artists featured in the show. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Tom"

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue

You can share memories of Tom, a musician who often performed outside Abe Zucca Gallery next to his open guitar case and chihuahua, during an art show and memorial honoring this staple of the Grand Avenue arts scene, who died earlier this month. First Friday hours start at 7 p.m.

More Art Shows

“Veiled”

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing paintings by Heather Weller, whose work explores the ways women’s identities are shaped by not only societal expectations, but also women’s reactions to social norms. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Looking”

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

Practical Art is showing ceramic wall-mounted artworks by Amy Sansbury Manning, which feature abstract elements of urban infrastructure captured using a cellphone camera. Friday’s artist reception runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Architectural Reflections”

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 North Central Avenue

Head to Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library to see Nancy Miller’s solo photography exhibition capturing reflections of architectural elements in the urban landscape. The artist reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. includes live music by Harry and the Potters.

“Symbiosis”

Sisao Gallery

1501 North Grand Avenue

Ryan Tempest is exploring symbiosis between the natural world and manufactured environments for this solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Art Lab

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

2 East Jefferson Street

Artist Keely Finucane will be live-painting inside the Palomar’s Living Room space from 5 to 8 p.m. She’ll also be showing a variety of artworks, including several with a cocktail theme, as part of a Palomar partnership with Artlink.

Performance Art

Asdzáá resistDance

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

1738 East McDowell Road



Grownup Navajo is celebrating indigenous, black, brown, and womxn of color with an evening of dance, music, drag performance, poetry, and artist booths that’s designed to be a welcoming space for all womxn. The event runs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Admission is $10.

The Whole Story: Part X

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

The storytelling event that explores the human experience from the black perspective returns to Phoenix Art Museum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 (or free for museum members). Museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ethan 103

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

The Arizona-based Native alternative punk rock band Ethan 103 is performing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Heard Museum, where First Friday offerings also include weaving demonstrations from 6 to 9 p.m. Museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m.

Welcome to the Neocubisurr3alism Dream

Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center

147 East Adams Street

See artworks by Favio Ulises Ramos during the opening reception that runs from 6 p.m. to midnight at Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center. The evening also includes a play, music, and comedy performance.