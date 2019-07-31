 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Make time to see the Xico exhibit in the newly relocated shipping containers in Roosevelt Row.
Make time to see the Xico exhibit in the newly relocated shipping containers in Roosevelt Row.
Xico Arte y Cultura

Here's Your Guide to August First Friday in Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | July 31, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

It’s a good month to make the First Friday rounds if you like to mix visual and performance art. Several new exhibits are opening around downtown Phoenix, but your First Friday options also include storytelling and live music.

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect during August First Friday, including the first art show happening in the Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery since its recent move to the former Revolver Records site.

Must-See Exhibits

Related Stories

“Ni de Aquí, Ni de Alla | Neither Here Nor There”
Shipping Container Gallery
918 North Second Street

Xico Arte y Cultura is presenting an exhibition of contemporary prints by artists based in the U.S. and Mexico, including several works that explore border-related issues. The exhibit inside the shipping container galleries was organized by Rogelio Gutierrez and curated by Janet Diaz, two of more than 20 artists featured in the show. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

"Tom"
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue

You can share memories of Tom, a musician who often performed outside Abe Zucca Gallery next to his open guitar case and chihuahua, during an art show and memorial honoring this staple of the Grand Avenue arts scene, who died earlier this month. First Friday hours start at 7 p.m.

Exploring the detail in Heather Weller's artwork.EXPAND
Exploring the detail in Heather Weller's artwork.
{9} The Gallery

More Art Shows

“Veiled”
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing paintings by Heather Weller, whose work explores the ways women’s identities are shaped by not only societal expectations, but also women’s reactions to social norms. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“Looking”
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue

Practical Art is showing ceramic wall-mounted artworks by Amy Sansbury Manning, which feature abstract elements of urban infrastructure captured using a cellphone camera. Friday’s artist reception runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Architectural Reflections”
Burton Barr Central Library
1221 North Central Avenue

Head to Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library to see Nancy Miller’s solo photography exhibition capturing reflections of architectural elements in the urban landscape. The artist reception from 6:30 to 8 p.m. includes live music by Harry and the Potters.

“Symbiosis”
Sisao Gallery
1501 North Grand Avenue

Ryan Tempest is exploring symbiosis between the natural world and manufactured environments for this solo exhibition at Sisao Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Art Lab
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix
2 East Jefferson Street

Artist Keely Finucane will be live-painting inside the Palomar’s Living Room space from 5 to 8 p.m. She’ll also be showing a variety of artworks, including several with a cocktail theme, as part of a Palomar partnership with Artlink.

Getting a close look at Keely Finucane's artwork.EXPAND
Getting a close look at Keely Finucane's artwork.
Keely Finucane/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Performance Art

Asdzáá resistDance
Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
1738 East McDowell Road

Grownup Navajo is celebrating indigenous, black, brown, and womxn of color with an evening of dance, music, drag performance, poetry, and artist booths that’s designed to be a welcoming space for all womxn. The event runs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Admission is $10.

The Whole Story: Part X
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue

The storytelling event that explores the human experience from the black perspective returns to Phoenix Art Museum at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 (or free for museum members). Museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ethan 103
Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue

The Arizona-based Native alternative punk rock band Ethan 103 is performing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Heard Museum, where First Friday offerings also include weaving demonstrations from 6 to 9 p.m. Museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m.

Welcome to the Neocubisurr3alism Dream
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center
147 East Adams Street

See artworks by Favio Ulises Ramos during the opening reception that runs from 6 p.m. to midnight at Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center. The evening also includes a play, music, and comedy performance. 

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >