Here's Your Guide to January First Friday in Metro Phoenix

Look for Jeff Slim's work while you're at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore.

Get the new year off to a fun start with January First Friday, where you can see an intriguing mix of art by local creatives. We’ve found more than a dozen fresh art shows happening in and beyond metro Phoenix.

Here’s a look at your First Friday options, organized by area to help you spend more time with art and less time racing between art venues. First up, we’ve noted the exhibit that should be on your must-see list.

Must-See Exhibit

'I Art Woman'

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

1738 East McDowell Road



Head to Palabras Bilingual Bookstore to see works created as part of an exchange between artists based in metro Phoenix and based in Guadalajara, Mexico. The exhibit features works in multiple mediums, which address themes related to identity. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Check out works by Marissa Vidrio at Five15 Arts. Five15 Arts

Grand Avenue

'Altered Perspective'

Five15 Arts

1301 Grand Avenue



The Five15 Arts collective is showing work by Marissa Vidrio, who took inspiration in part from aerial views of the Midwest experienced during summer travels. The artist also gathered detritus there, which she used to create several of the pieces. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

'Still, Life'

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Explore works by Cathy Stark at {9} The Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. The artists uses mixed media to consider the relationship between inner stillness and outward noise.

'Facing the Face'

Sisao Gallery

1501 North Grand Avenue

Sisao Gallery is showing works by Darlene Mount-Ritter, an established artist who has shown with several metro Phoenix collectives and spent many years teaching art. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

First Friday

Unexpected

734 West Polk Street

Explore works by diverse artists working in multiple mediums at Unexpected, where First Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out Christina Valenzuela's work in a Xico shipping container gallery. Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

'Growing Down'

Xico Shipping Container Gallery

918 North Second Street

See several Xico Arte y Cultura exhibits inside the shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m., and the lineup includes Christina Valenzuela’s “Growing Down” exhibit, which explores the relationship between the perception and lived experience.

Lee Antcliffe and Dair Deckert

Olney Gallery

100 West Roosevelt Street

You’ll find works by two artists inside Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Lee Antcliffe creates oil and watercolor paintings that often feature dogs and Australian botanicals. Dair Deckert creates landscapes designed to foster reflection. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Explore drawings and collage by Rebecca Blume Rothman. Practical Art

Central Corridor

'Creature Comforts'

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

The opening reception for the new Rebecca Blume Rothman exhibit at Practical Art takes place on Friday, January 10. But you can still explore the exhibit during First Friday when store hours continue through 7 p.m.

'Reconciliation'

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

Found:RE Phoenix is showing works by Vikki Reed, who works in diverse styles that reflect common themes, including the environment, healing, and well-being. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

First Friday

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

See several exhibitions at Phoenix Art Museum, where museum admission is free during First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. Current exhibits explore everything from fashion to race cars.

EXPAND Look for Kim Pratt's work at Shaneland Arts. Shaneland Arts

More Art Shows

'Art of the Land'

Shaneland Arts

301 East Camelback Road

Shaneland Arts is showing a group exhibition featuring works by Devin Gavirina, Kim Pratt, James Sanders, Teresa Moore, and additional artists. Look for works that explore the intersection of landscapes with humans and other animal life. First Friday hours, which also include live music, are 6:30 to 9 p.m.

First Friday

Garfield Galleria

316 West McDowell Road

More than a dozen artists have studios at Garfield Galleria, where you can see works in multiple mediums during First Friday hours from 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND See works by Lucretia Torva at The Rhythm Room. Lucretia Torva

Art and Performance

First Friday

Rhythm Room

1019 East Indian School Road

Expect an eclectic mix of visual art and live music at the Rhythm Room, where the exhibition lineup features nearly a dozen artists, including Frank Gonzales and Lucretia Torva. The doors open at 7 p.m. on First Friday and bands start playing at 8 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and up.

First Friday

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue

See several exhibitions at the Heard Museum, where First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. include free museum admission. Admission to the exhibit featuring David Hockney artworks and California basketry is $5. The First Friday lineup also includes live music and a poetry slam featuring indigenous creatives.

Battle of the Boba

Japanese Friendship Garden

1125 North Third Avenue

The Japanese Friendship Garden presents a friendly competition involving sweets, tea, and live music. First Friday hours for this free event are 5 to 8 p.m.

First Friday Live

Herberger Theater Center

222 East Monroe Street

Head to the outdoor plaza for the Herberger Theater Center between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday Friday to experience live music and art with a cabaret theme. While you're there, you can explore a pair of exhibits happening at indoor art spaces at the center.