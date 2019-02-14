Here's Your Guide to February's Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

Third Friday promises plenty of eclectic offering, from art exhibits to performances. It’s a great night to venture a bit off the beaten path, with exhibits happening around metro Phoenix – from Eric Fischl Gallery at Phoenix College to The Hive gallery along Calle 16.

February's Third Friday will also be a night of firsts. On Grand Avenue, Cobra Flute Projects is presenting its first exhibition inside the Bragg's Pie Factory building. In Roosevelt Row, they're launching a new series of art classes on the "Triangle" at Roosevelt and Third streets.

Here’s a look at Third Friday options, including must-see exhibits and live performances with an arts twist.

Brandi Lee Cooper

Must-see exhibits

“Appetizer Sampler”

Ceramic artist Kazuma Sambe explores the intersection of advertising with the global food industry through pieces that play on consumerism with poignancy and humor. See his works at Eye Lounge, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the Eye Lounge website.

“Sigil Fluid”

Shortcut Gallery, an exhibition space shared by Phoenix General and Framed Ewe, is showing drawings and sculptural works by Galen Trezise, a Tucson-based artist rooted in metaphysical concerns who says his art is meant to “blur our conceptions of gender identity and representations of bodies.” Third Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the Phoenix General website.

“Bleached”

See how ceramic artist Brandi Lee Cooper blends plant detritus, studio waste, and clay to explore the impact of plastics on coral reefs. Third Friday hours for her exhibit at Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the ASU events page.

“Americana”

Modified Arts is showing works by several artists who explore “complex, fluid, and diverse encounters with a black identity in a highly political world.” The exhibition includes painting, photography, prints, and sculpture. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Modified Arts website.

Lizzy Taber

“Opallios”

For her exhibition at Eric Fischl Gallery, artist Lizzy Taber uses writing, visual metaphor, and data mapping to plumb the mysteries of the ocean while highlighting the need for further exploration of its vast landscape. Third Friday hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Artlink Juried Exhibition

Head to Park Central to explore this group exhibit happening in a pop-up gallery space on the west-facing part of the mall. Featured artists include Antoinette Cauley, Christine Cassano, Kit Abate, and many more. Third Friday hours are 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get details on the Artlink website.

Christine Cassano

More art shows

“Trapped in the Past”

{9} The Gallery is showing works by Donna Ceraulo, who uses historical portraits to explore personal challenges. Look closely for hints of trauma and strength woven into her artworks. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the Facebook event page.

“Remanence of the Painted Plateau”

Explore the first solo exhibition for emerging artist Chandlee Begay, whose work in various media is inspired by the culture and natural history of the Colorado River plateau, and reflects his own Native heritage. It’s happening at The Hive gallery, where Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on The Hive website.

Violins of Hope

See an exhibition of photographs by Daniel Levin, who has followed Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein during travels to recover and restore violins played during the Holocaust. “Amnon Weinstein, The Man Behind the Music” is on view at the Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Arizona Jewish Historical Society website.

“The Portrait Show”

See 50 framed portraits at the Phoenix Film Revival, a new community darkroom lab and photography studio, inside the La Melgosa building on Grand Avenue. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Phoenix Film Revival Facebook page.

Tony Obr

Art + Performance



“Occupied”

Cobra Flute Projects, recently launched by artists Bill Dambrova and Amanda Adkins, is presenting its first exhibition at 1301 Grand Avenue on Third Friday, from 6 to 10 p.m. The group show includes works by four artists, including Tony Obr, who will be performing the music he used to generated featured artworks at around 7 p.m. Find more information on Bill Dambrova's website.

“Hatsubon”

Explore Tomiko Jones’ multimedia installation at Northlight Gallery, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Be there by 6:30 p.m. to enjoy interactive performances by poet Mary Kay Zeeb and choreographer Susan Bendix. Learn more on the ASU event page.

A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer

VDay Phoenix 2019 is doing a benefit reading at the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness. The event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and tickets start at $17.77. Nearly two dozen artists are participating, including Clottee Hammons, David Kimbell, Ron Mack, and Kristin Payestewa. Get details on the Eventbrite page.

Tomiko Jones

Erotic Poetry & Music Festivus

Alwun House promises an “eclectic celebration of lust, passion, pain and lore” featuring dozens of local visual and performance artists. Expect art, poetry readings, fire dance, spoken word, comedy, vaudeville performance, and more. The event runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m. It’s for the 21-and-over crowd, and tickets are $10 in advance (or $15 at the door). Learn more on Alwun House website.

Punk Rock Art Show

Eternal Noir is showing a little love for the anti-Valentine’s Day crowd with a punk rock art show featuring mixed-media works and screen prints by Laura Westover. The evening also includes live music and screen printing on a rather unexpected surface, plus you can shop while you’re there. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Sculpture Reveal

Head to monOrchid to catch the big reveal of a new 20-foot sculpture commissioned by True North Studio. Third Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m. The formal program kicks off at 6 p.m. with Marshall Shore sharing history about the neighborhood, and remarks by sculpture artists Mike and Pat Murray. The evening also includes light art coupled with original music by Ark Calkins of the band Like Diamonds. Find more information on the True North Studio Facebook page.