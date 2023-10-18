12 Halloween events happening around metro Phoenix

Queens of the Desert: 'Dark' EditionThursday, Oct. 19
Quartz, 341 W. Van Buren St., Suite BHot cocktail spot Quartz and Monsoon Market have teamed up for a night of spooky, sexy fun. The Queens of the Desert series is going dark for a night of "creepy, crawly drag" featuring performances by Pretty Shitty Princess, Lucy Purr, Rita Bane and Mikel Angelo. Enjoy shot specials by Quartz and a wine list curated by Monsoon Market, and stay late for an afterparty. Tickets are $35 and are available here.
'Match Girl'Oct. 19 through 21
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.Inspired by the haunting literary fairy tale "The Little Match Girl," "Match Girl" is Scorpius Dance Theatre's interpretation of the classic story. A young, homeless woman sells matches on the street during a freezing winter. As she struggles to stay warm, she has visions of happier times that she shares with other homeless people, who end up only being in her imagination. The eerie tale is appropriate for teenagers and adults. Showtimes are Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and October 21 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Cost is $35. Get tickets and info on the Scorpius Dance website.
Spooky CinemaOct. 20 and 27
Skysill Rooftop Lounge, The Westin Tempe, 11 E. Seventh St., TempeYou can stay home and watch Halloween movies on your couch, but it's much cooler atop one of Tempe's favorite rooftop lounges. Skysill at The Westin Tempe is hosting Spooky Cinema all this month. On Friday, Oct. 20, you can watch horror-comedy classic "Beetlejuice" and on Oct. 27, the selection is "The Nightmare Before Christmas." In addition to the flicks, Skysill is offering Halloween-themed menu items like the Mummy Hot Dog ($10), Munster Sliders ($18), Eyeball Spaghetti ($16) and Enchanted Chocolate Cake Pop ($8). The fun starts at 7 p.m. each night and although there's no cost to hang out and watch the movie, RSVPs are encouraged.
Glass Pumpkin Patch FundraiserOct. 20 through 22
Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St., ScottsdaleSee more than 1,000 glass pumpkins during the Holland Community Center's annual Glass Pumpkin Patch fundraiser. Handmade by artist Gregory Tomb, the pumpkins are for sale to the public; proceeds benefit the work of the Holland Community Center, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing arts, education and community in the Desert Foothills area of metro Phoenix. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the event, and there's no cost to attend.
Spooky TriviaOct. 24 and 31
The Hot Chick, 4363 N. 75th St., ScottsdaleHow much do you know about the Sanderson sisters? How about Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers? You can show off your knowledge of Halloween movies and maybe win a prize or two at The Hot Chick in Old Town Scottsdale. On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the bar is hosting "Hocus Pocus" Trivia, then on Tuesday, Oct. 31, the topic switches to Halloween movies in general. Along with the trivia competition, there will also be food and drink specials, including $7 fried chicken nachos and $10 for three chicken tacos, plus $7 Teremana Margaritas, $3 Coronas and $5 White Claws all night long. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. each night. Visit thehotchickaz.com for info.
Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon FestivalOct. 27 to 29
Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, ScottsdaleLooking for something that's fun for the whole family? The annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival returns to Salt River Fields this Halloween weekend. Kids can trick-or-treat for candy, and everyone can take part in costume contests, enjoy a tethered balloon ride and marvel at the sight of more than 20 hot air balloons. Other fun includes a kids' zone, a magic show and fireworks on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are $22 in advance for adults and more on the day of the event. Children ages 3 to 13 can get in on Friday and Saturday for $17 and more on the day of the event. Advance and day-of tickets for Sunday are $17 adults, $12 children. Visit the event website for full details.
Monsters BallSaturday, Oct. 28
Alwun House, 1204 E. Roosevelt St.Downtown arts hub Alwun House will host its annual Monsters Ball on Oct. 28 this year. The spooky, sexy event includes tunes spun by DJ All Hail Pan and live music by the Blood Feud Family Singers before Haul of Prowl's Ghoulesque Show comes on stage. Food truck Rise Phx will sell Mexican and Lebanese food, and adult beverages are also available for purchase. Cost is $20 general admission, $140 for a reserved table for two or $275 for a reserved table for four, which includes a bottle of Champagne and trick-or-treat swag bags. The event gets going at 7 p.m. Visit Alwun House's Facebook page for details and tickets.
Cobblestone Car Wash of DoomOct. 27 and 28
Multiple Valley locationsIf you've ever been in a car wash and thought, "This could be spookier," you'll want to roll into one of three Cobblestone Auto Spa locations Halloween weekend. The Car Wash of Doom experience includes a light wash, plus eerie music and creepy characters. (For a less-scary time more suitable for kids, flip your hazard lights on as you go into the tunnel.) Cost is $15 for Cobblestone Unlimited members and $20 for nonmembers, and $2 from every nonmember purchase benefits Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley. Since cars don't receive much of an actual wash, the ticket price includes a voucher for a free Polish & Shine wash for use at another time, and every car receives a discounted oil change voucher to use on a future visit. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, at the following Cobblestone locations: 5050 W. Bell Road, Glendale; 3235 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert; and 9969 S. Priest Dr., Tempe.
Boo & BrewSaturday, Oct. 28
Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, ScottsdaleExperience all the fun of Halloween at Scottsdale Quarter's Boo & Brew. Guests can wander through the pumpkin patch, watch a master pumpkin-carving demonstration and enjoy seasonal treats while listening to live music from a DJ followed by an evening performance by local band Rock Lobster. There are beer specials from the Zinburger Beer Garden for adults, while the younger crowd can enjoy crafts, character appearances, balloon-twisting, face-painting and a candy crawl with participating retailers. You can also bring your dog to compete in the Doggie Costume Contest. Hours are 2 to 7 p.m.
Howl-O-WeenSunday, Oct. 29
Two Pedal Haus Brewery locationsCall us corny, but we'll never get tired of seeing animals in costumes. If you feel the same, bring your pup (or just yourself) to Howl-O-Ween at the Tempe and Chandler locations of Pedal Haus Brewery. From noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, attendees can enjoy some beers and feast their eyes on a bevy of costumed canines. Guests who bring a dog in costume get their first beer for $1, and Pedal Haus will be giving away gift cards to the winners of the costume contest, which includes categories for best superhero costume, owner and dog matching outfits, spooky costume and movie-themed costumes. During Howl-O-Ween, 50% of sales of Day Drinker Light Lagers and Watermelon Margarita will benefit local animal charities. The participating Pedal Haus locations are 730 S. Mill Ave., Tempe, and 95 W. Boston St., Chandler.
'Night of the Living Dead'Tuesday, Oct. 31
Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St.
There's no better night of the year to watch a classic horror movie at one of Phoenix's oldest and spookiest theaters. George Romero's "Night of the Living Dead," about a group of strangers who take shelter in an abandoned farmhouse when the zombies start to rise, starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre downtown. Considering the many ghost sightings at the Orpheum over the years, it should be a spooky good time. Cost is $16 for adults and $11 for children, and proceeds go to help preserve the theater. Visit orpheumphx.com.
‘The Raven’ at Rosson HouseTuesday, Oct. 31
113 N. Sixth St.Halloween is one of those holidays built on traditions. Hence all the costume-wearing, pumpkin-carving and candy-collecting fun that occurs during the spooky season each year. One local Halloween tradition worth checking out is “The Raven” at Rosson House, which will feature members of Arizona Curriculum Theater reading Edgar Allan Poe’s 1845 poem inside the Victorian-era building at Phoenix’s Historic Heritage Square. The annual Halloween night event, which is in its 15th year as part of PoeFest, will occur every 20 minutes between 8 at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Visit the PoeFest website for details and tickets.