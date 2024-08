Harkins Theatres kicks off Monday night musical series

Sept. 2: "The Greatest Showman" (2017)

Sept. 9: "West Side Story" (2021)

Sept. 16: "The Sound of Music" (1965)

Sept. 23: "Moulin Rouge" (2001)

Sept. 30: "Mary Poppins" (1964)

Musicals aren't to everyone's taste, but fans of the song-and-dance genre will be treated to a screening series at Harkins Theatres next month.The local theater chain's Musical Mondays Series is returning and will be playing throughout September. Every Monday at 7 p.m., moviegoers can relive some of their favorite musical movies back on the big screen. There will be a new film playing each week for just $7 each.The lineup includes classic films and modern day favorites:The films will be shown at 10 Harkins Theatres locations around metro Phoenix. For a list of participating theaters and to buy tickets, visit the Harkins website