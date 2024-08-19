 Harkins Theatres kicks off Monday night musical series | Phoenix New Times
Harkins Theatres kicks off Monday night musical series

For just $7 per film, you can see some of the best musicals ever on the big screen.
August 19, 2024
See "Moulin Rouge" and other musical favorites at Harkins Theatres in September.
See "Moulin Rouge" and other musical favorites at Harkins Theatres in September. Courtesy of 20th Century Fox

Musicals aren't to everyone's taste, but fans of the song-and-dance genre will be treated to a screening series at Harkins Theatres next month.

The local theater chain's Musical Mondays Series is returning and will be playing throughout September. Every Monday at 7 p.m., moviegoers can relive some of their favorite musical movies back on the big screen. There will be a new film playing each week for just $7 each.

The lineup includes classic films and modern day favorites:

  • Sept. 2: "The Greatest Showman" (2017)
  • Sept. 9: "West Side Story" (2021)
  • Sept. 16: "The Sound of Music" (1965)
  • Sept. 23: "Moulin Rouge" (2001)
  • Sept. 30: "Mary Poppins" (1964)

The films will be shown at 10 Harkins Theatres locations around metro Phoenix. For a list of participating theaters and to buy tickets, visit the Harkins website
