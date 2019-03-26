Jane the Virgin Offers Latinx Representation, but There's Still a Long Way to Go

An (almost) all-Latinx cast. This was a powerful message for the CW to be sending and 16-year-old me, desperate to see myself in media, felt the full impact. For the next five years I would eat up everything Jane the Virgin had to offer, sticking with the show through all of the crazy plot lines fit for a soap opera – or a telenovela in this case- and even some unpopular time jumps.

Latinx representation is increasingly important in an age when Hispanics have the highest rate of movie attendance. People who look like me want to see stories that they can relate to, and quite honestly, I probably wouldn’t have been as attracted to Jane the Virgin if it had a white cast, which is not to take away from the amazing writing and storytelling on that show. It’s simply that I’m automatically more drawn to a show if it has Latinx or queer representation, because these are two of my identities that I don’t often find in characters. And to its credit, the show also did end up having a bisexual character that wasn’t a stereotype and was handled in a very tasteful manner.

For Carla Naranjo, a student at Arizona State University, watching the show has been a way for her and her family to connect. Even if they don’t see every episode, it’s something they’ll always watch.