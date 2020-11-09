The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

It’s been a weird year, but reality hasn’t grinded to a halt. Some folks are ready to resume public events, but others are looking for ways to enjoy arts and culture from home. Here’s a look at a little of each, including several ways you can have fun this week without opening your wallet.

Canal Convergence

Canal Convergence continues through Sunday, November 15. Presented by Scottsdale Arts, it features large-scale art installations infused with light, virtual performances, augmented reality experiences, and more. Most events are free.

Empty Bowls

Head to ASU in Tempe if you want to participate in this year’s Empty Bowls event happening in a terrace off the Memorial Union. Organizers including Waste Not Arizona will be selling meals in handmade bowls for $20, with proceeds going to fighting hunger and food waste. Reserve a time online before you go.

Happy Birthday Dionne!

Phoenix Theatre is presenting performance art on a new outdoor stage, starting with a show that pays homage to the music of Dionne Warwick, whose best-known songs include Walk on By and Say a Little Prayer. This week’s performances happen at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, through Sunday, November 15. Tickets are $59.

See work by Charmagne Vasquez Coe at Royse Contemporary. Charmagne Coe

‘Emotions Revisited’ Opening

Royse Contemporary in Scottsdale is opening a new group show calls “Emotions Revisited” this month, which includes Charmagne Vasquez Coe, Cam DeCaussin, Fausto Fernandez, Casey Wakefield, and several additional artists. The free opening reception at the gallery takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. during the Scottsdale ArtWalk on Thursday, November 12.

New Creative Space Opening

A new creative space called RVLTN Studio is holding a grand opening celebration from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. The free event at 6122 North Seventh Street will include a makers' market featuring a variety of wares by local creatives, plus live music. A local food truck will be there in case you want to buy something to eat. Online RSVPs are now open.

EXPAND Stroll the garden with your favorite canine friend. Desert Botanical Garden

Dog Day At The Garden

You can stroll through Desert Botanical Garden with your canine friend between 7 and 10 a.m. during the next Dog Day at the Garden event, which happens Saturday, November 14. The latest admission with pups in tow in 9:30 a.m. The event is included with general admission tickets. Make online reservations before attending.

Scene from Prince's iconic Purple Rain. Warner Bros.

FilmBar at the Orpheum

Join fellow film buffs and Prince fans at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, November 14, if you want to watch a screening of Purple Rain that’s being presented with the venue’s Friends of the Orpheum Theatre support group. The film will roll at 7 p.m. There’s also a 5 p.m. screening on Sunday, November 15. General admission tickets are available online for $16.

Cactus Lamp Class

Kathy Cano-Murillo, a Phoenix creative who goes by Crafty Chica, is presenting a class called DIY Christmas Cactus Lamp at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14. It’s happening at the Mucho Mas Art Studio she shares with fellow artists Emily Costello and Patrick Murillo. Tickets for the two-hour class are $65. Register online.

Festival of the Arts

Herberger Theater Center is presenting its free Festival of the Arts from 11 am to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. The festival features live art demonstrations and performances that include aerial arts, dance, music, storytelling, theater, and more. New Carpa Theatre is scheduled to present short plays at 1 p.m., and Scorpius Dance Theatre is scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m.

Add a little more dance to your life. CaZo Dance Theatre

Dreaming Reality Dance Performance

See CaZo Dance Theatre perform a new production that features elements from its larger body of work, which includes pieces inspired by both horror and romance genres. They’ll be livestreaming Nightmare: Dreaming Reality from their Mesa studio at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. Tickets are $17.

Holiday Art Sales

Artisans are gearing up for group holiday sales happening at various venues in coming weeks, including Patricia Sannit Studio, Bragg's Pie Factory, and more. If you’re ready to shop now, check out the virtual Eye Lounge Arts Sale & Fundraiser that opened on November 1 and runs through Sunday, December 6. Or look for works by local artists in the “Holidaze” group show happening during November gallery hours at Five15Arts.