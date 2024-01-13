Look back at Phoenix Zoo’s ZooLights during its last weekend

click to enlarge One enormous tree is lit up with Phoenix Suns colors. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge An illuminated family of koalas. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Flamingos are one of the few easily viewed animals during ZooLights. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge All aglow. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The big cat lanterns are among the most popular. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge A 200-foot-long light tunnel was a new addition this season. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge An octopus greets guests on the Arizona Trail. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Just a platypus hanging out with some snails. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The massive Christmas tree is a popular photo spot. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The new Glow Garden, featuring trees with light-up plastic flowers, swings and a color-changing floor, was a popular feature with all ages. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The animal lanterns are inviting, but signs all over the zoo remind guests to look, not touch. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Lights and lanterns make for an enchanting garden. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The buffalo lantern was new for this year. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge A friendly lion. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The enormous trees covered in lights are a sight to behold. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Another successful season of ZooLights is in the books. Jennifer Goldberg

Another brightly colored season of Phoenix Zoo's ZooLights is almost in the books.The popular holiday lights event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the zoo each year to enjoy Christmas music, millions of lights and maybe an animal sighting or two.The 2023-24 season closes Sunday night, so you've only got two more chances to visit until November. ZooLights runs 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway. Cost in advance online is $25 for members, $30 for nonmembers, or $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers at the gate.Here's a look at some of the visual delights of this season's ZooLights.