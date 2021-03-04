Phoenix Art News: A Spring Training Exhibit in Mesa, Streetcar Art, and More

- Local
Here's a quick catch-up on arts and culture news around metro Phoenix.
'Play Ball' Opens
Mesa Historical Museum will open a new exhibit titled “Play Ball: The Arizona Spring Training Experience,” which highlights the history of spring training, the origins of the Cactus League, the Cactus League Hall of Fame, and 100 years of baseball history in Mesa. The exhibit includes photos, artifacts, and additional historical materials. The grand opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.
Park Central Murals
Artists Diana Calderón, Edgar Fernandez, and Miguel Godoy have created six mural-style artworks installed on the south side of the Catalina Parking Garage at Park Central Mall. The 21-foot by 10-foot panels are collectively titled “The New Archive.” The artists, who were selected from 46 artists who responded to a call for art in 2020, were tasked with creating work that reflected the history of Arizona, the surrounding neighborhood, Midcentury Modern architecture, and four themes: community, education, health, and equity.
Lifetime Arts Award
Bobb Cooper, producing artistic director for Valley Youth Theatre, will receive the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award during the 40th Annual Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony happening on Friday, March 26. The new award, which may not be given every year, is designed to honor legacy achievements, contributions to the arts, and service to Arizona. Cooper will celebrate his 25th anniversary with Valley Youth Theatre on March 20. The awards are presented by the Office of the Governor and Arizona Citizens for the Arts.
Upcoming Exhibits
Lisa Sette Gallery has announced its 2021 exhibition lineup, which features artists working in materials from synthetic human hair to pearl corsage pins. The spring 2021 exhibition, “Nature and Structure,” will include works by Kim Cridler, Mayme Kratz, and Marie Navarre. Summer 2021 exhibits will feature Angela Ellsworth, whose art practice often reflects social issues and personal histories, as well as Merryn Omotayo Alaka and Sam Fresquez, whose work explores self-expression and public representation. For fall 2021, the gallery will present a group exhibit titled “Temporary in Nature.”
Juried Exhibition Winners
Artlink announced three winners for its 21st Annual Artlink Juried Exhibition on February 27 as part of Art Detour 33. The awards went to Jamilla Naji for Rumspringa (first place), Lady Caress and Epik Dance Company for We Be (first runner-up), and Joel Coplin for Mad Dance (second runner-up). Artists Brian Boner, Bill Dambrova, Danielle Wood, and YBtheArtTrapper received honorary mentions. The jury reviewed works by more than 80 artists. Jurors included Julie Akerly, Antoinette Cauley, Tiffany Fairall, Rafael Navarro, and Mark Pomilio. The exhibition continues through June 13 at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel.
New Streetcar Art
Several artists recently installed artwork along Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar line. Look for new work by Bobby Zokaites, Mary Lucking, and artists Simon Donovan and Ben Olmstead in several designated streetcar zones that include popular thoroughfares such as Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. Art by Koryn Rolstad will also be installed along the line. Lucking has several designs along the Valley Metro light rail line in Phoenix and Mesa.
