Your Ultimate Guide to Phoenix's Best New Year's Eve Parties in 2022

It’s safe to say that New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights on the calendar. Myriad celebrations will go down at the Valley’s various bars, clubs, and other nightspots, each geared towards every taste imaginable. High-style hotel affairs and lowbrow bashes. Concerts and costume balls. Dance fests and blockbuster parties.
Inevitably, though, some local shindigs stand out from the rest. Here’s a rundown of the biggest and best places to bid farewell to 2022 in metro Phoenix on Saturday, December 31.
2023 NYE
Varsity Tavern, 501 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
The folks at Varsity Tavern are pulling out all the stops for their New Year’s Eve blowout, which will kick off at 8 p.m. and feature confetti cannons, deluxe party favors, DJs spinning EDM and Top 40, and a massive light show. The countdown to 2023 will play out on the club’s enormous “megatron” and will include a champagne toast. General admission
is $23 and VIP and platinum packages start at $535 and will offer posh amenities, bottle service, a private server, and seating for multiple people. Click here for a complete rundown.
NYE Rooftop Steampunk Party
Alibi Rooftop Lounge, 108 East University Drive, Tempe
Strap on some goggles and party like it's 1899 at this event atop the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown. Cosplayers and steampunk fans can enjoy an evening of drinks, DJs, and dancing. The $50 general admission
includes a complimentary specialty cocktail, party favors, and passed appetizers. VIP cabanas are available for $1,000 and feature entry for 10 people, two bottles of champagne, and other perks. Step through the time warp starting at 8 p.m.
New Year’s Eve feat. Left Alone
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe
Local punks will likely be legion at this 21-and-over show in the Yucca Tap’s main room headlined by SoCal band Left Alone. A mess of local acts will provide support, including Skull Drug, TV Tragedy, Thrash Can, and Corky’s Leather Jacket. Feel free to hoist your PBR at midnight. The music starts at 8 p.m. and tickets
are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
click to enlarge
Local DJs and artists will help make Maybe 2023 Will Be Better a New Year's Eve to remember.
Benjamin Leatherman
Maybe 2023 Will Be Better
The Compound, Farmer Avenue and University Drive, Tempe
Dozens of DJs and creatives will team up for this art-filled event in Tempe. A group show will display the works of more than 50 artists, including Tara Logsdon, Tato Caraveo, Lalo Cota, the Molten Brothers, Caroline Ivy, James B. Hunt, Beth Tom, Yuko Yabuki, and Douglas Miles. DJs like Stoneypie, Taylor Glasheen, Just Chris, Sir Smeezy, and Purdy Lites will perform. The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $20.
New Years' Eve Bash
Aura, 411 South Mill Avenue, Tempe
Local DJs will be dropping hip-hop and Top 40 bangers inside Aura for a dance floor filled with revelers. The party is open to the 18-and-over crowd, but you’ll have to be at least 21 or older to drink.
Advance tickets are strongly suggested as the party is likely to sell out. General admission
is $25 while admission plus a “skip-the-line” pass is $40. Table service is also available. Doors open at 9 p.m.
NYElectric 2023
Westin Tempe Hotel, 11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
Promoters of this themed celebration in the Westin Tempe’s ballroom is encouraging its attendees to dress in LED geat (read: illuminated costumes and clothing) and trip the light fantastic to a soundtrack of high-energy Top 40 and house music. Doors open at 8 p.m. General admission
is $69 and includes four premium drinks and complimentary appetizers from 9 to 11 p.m. VIP packages are $119 to $175 and will offer five drinks, high-tech party favors, and access to the “Skysill” rooftop and other exclusive areas.
click to enlarge
The kind of thing you'd expect to see at a massive New Year's Eve celebration.
Luis Colato
Decadence Arizona: Ancient Future
Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale
If you’re an electronic dance music fiend, there’s a good chance you’ll flock to Phoenix Raceway for this annual two-night festival and New Year’s Eve party on Friday, December 30, and Saturday, December 31. This year’s lineup
will be headlined by EDM stars like Zeds Dead, Porter Robinson, and Louis The Child. Others scheduled to perform include Subtronics, Cosmic Gate, Yookie, Duke Dumont, Flume, Kayzo, Liquid Stranger, Malaa, Deathpact, Fisher, and Midnight Tyrannosaurus. The beats will blast from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. each night. Tickets
for the 18-and-over event are $139 to $269 for general admission, $219 to $449 for VIP, and $649-$1,099 for platinum packages.
NYE with Soulitify
Casino Arizona, 524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale
Mega 104.3 on-air personality The Manic Hispanic will host this lively party in Casino Arizona’s showroom, which will feature local cover band Soulitify performing Top 40 and Latin hits. A complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop will commence at midnight. Attendees also have a chance to walk away with up to $1,000 in cash prizes (click here
for all the details). The party starts at 9 p.m. and admission is $50 in advance and $60 at the door.
Snowball: A Gala Affair
Clubhouse at Maya, 7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
If you’re going to this upscale event — which will include a mix of DJs, drinks, and dancing — be sure to choose an outfit that’s not only stylish (as attendees are asked to “dress to impress”) but also warm. Heated outdoor tables and cabanas will also be available. The gala starts at 8 p.m. Tickets
are $20. Call 602-810-0167 if you like to reserve VIP seating.
Glitter & Glow New Year's Eve
Talking Stick Resort, 7800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Talking Stick will be alive with revelry during this upscale affair, which will feature live music from tribute acts Who’s Bad? and George Michael Reborn. The 21-and-over affair will also include party favors and a celebratory toast at midnight. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. and tickets are $150 per person, which includes four drinks.
click to enlarge
Raise a toast to the end of 2022.
Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
Premier NYE
W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
You’d better have a budget on par with a blockbuster flick if you hope to get into this ultra-posh soiree at the W, which promises “an evening of Hollywood glamour.” General admission tickets are $225 and VIP table packages range in price from $2,000 to $10,000 (!!!). A red carpet will welcome attendees and the hotel’s high-style cocktails, luxurious amenities, top-shelf DJs will be featured. Doors are at 9 p.m. and a fireworks show happens at midnight.
2023 New Year's Eve Bash
Denim & Diamonds, 7336 East Main Street
Bust out with your boots and get ready to two-step across D&D's dance floor at this shindig. All the New Year's Eve trappings will be available, including party favors, champagne, and photo booths. KMLE 107.9 will have a live remote at the event and will conduct the midnight countdown. The country-fried fun gets going at 6 p.m. and the cover is $10 before 8 p.m. and $15 thereafter.
The Full Send Mega Finale NYE Party and Endgame Crossing
Endgame, 1233 South Alma School Road
Things will get both geeky and rowdy on New Year's Eve at Endgame beginning at 7 p.m. The main room will host an event inspired by the Animal Crossing video game series with food, drinks, a champagne toast, and the chance to win a "floating gift box." Admission is free. Up in the second-floor nightclub, a mix of "lasers, bass, and baddies" awaits EDM fans during the Full Send Mega Finale NYE Party. DJs like CaZaNoVa, Hexagon Honey, Jahvelle, Freshwet, and Baylienz will perform. Tickets will cost you $10 in advance and $20 the day of.
click to enlarge
Ring in the new year at Westgate in Glendale.
Emily Piraino Photography
New Year’s Eve Live!
Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale
The WaterDance Plaza at Westgate will host an all-inclusive block party with access to six adjacent bars, including McFadden’s Social House, Fat Tuesday, The Lola, and Salt Tacos y Tequila. DJ Ashton Martin and country music artist Filmore will perform and a countdown and fireworks display is planned for midnight. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets
are $50 for general admission, $65 for admission plus a fast pass, and $150 for VIP packages (which include an exclusive lounge and bar).
AMF NYE Block Party
Cobra Arcade Bar, 801 North Second Street, #100
Joystick jocks can get their game on at Cobra’s indoor/outdoor celebration, which will extend into the parking lot and feature dozens of old-school arcade titles. If you grow weary of pwning pixelated foes, local food trucks will be selling eats while local DJs Yellawave and Mane One will be in the mix. The party begins at 4 p.m. and there’s no cover.
Gatsby's House
Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 100 North First Street
This party inspired by The Great Gatsby is a fitting celebration for 2022, considering the novel it's based on is set exactly 100 years before. The event will be just as stylish as one of Jay Gatsby’s soirees and feature hand-passed appetizers from 9 to 11 p.m., multiple bars, party favors, casino games, dancing, and a midnight countdown. Roaring 20s attire is recommended. General admission
is $99 to $119 and VIP tickets
are $179 to $719.
click to enlarge
The entrance to Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman
Most Necessary Hip-Hop NYE Block Party
Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue
DJs from Valley Bar’s weekly dance nights — including Javin, MyGodComplex, Rikkie Tee, Pootiecat, J-Me Lee, and Jules Quimby — will team up for its final blowout of the year. Sets will be performed in the Music Room and on a stage in the alleyway outside the venue, which is being blocked off for the occasion. The sounds start at 8 p.m. and advance tickets
are $30.
New Year's Eve feat. Goldwax Revival
Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue
If you’ve never seen buzzy local soul act Goldwax Revival perform yet, Last Exit Live’s festivities on New Year’s Eve is your next chance. The 12-piece band will headline the event, which will also include sets by blues/Americana group The Sugar Thieves and rockers Japhy’s Descent. The show is at 8:30 p.m. and admission
is $20.
New Year's Eve Party
The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School Road
The dance floor inside The Rhythm Room will be busy when local band Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns will bid farewell to 2022 with an evening of high-energy funk, blues, and R&B at the Rhythm Room. Party favors and a midnight champagne toast are also planned. Doors are at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9. Tickets
are $25.
click to enlarge
His Royal Badness will be feted on New Year's Eve at Walter Studios.
Lynn Trimble
New Year’s Eve Prince Party
Walter Studios, 747 West Roosevelt Street
Party like it's 1999 at this themed celebration of the life and times of His Royal Badness. An “all-star cast” of local DJs — including Dela, Cocoe, Melo, and MyGodComplex — will spin up original recordings by Prince, as well as extended 12-inch mixes, cover, bootlegs, and remixes from the Purple One and the various artists and acts he’s been affiliated with over the years. The records roll at 8:30 p.m. Tickets
are $20 to $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
C’mon Barbie Let’s Go Party
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 North Central Avenue Phoenix
Barbie will probably trend next year (thanks to her upcoming movie) and FOUND:RE Phoenix will get ahead of the curve with this themed New Year’s Eve celebration. Parts of the hotel will be transformed into a “Barbie Dream House” with all pink everything while the pool area will become a beach club. There will also be themed photo ops, food trucks, and sets by local DJs. Be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world starting at 9 p.m. Tickets
are $25 to $75.
Playboy Manbaby and Friends New Year’s Eve
Crescent Ballroom, 302 North Second Avenue
Playboy Manbaby headlines this two-stage local band extravaganza at the Crescent. The eclectic and eccentric art-punk band will perform inside the main room along with Breakup Shoes, Veronica Everheart, and Sydney Sprague. Meanwhile, Boss Frog, Okinawa Plane Crash, Diva Bleach, Wallace Hound, and Spicy Mayo will be playing out on the patio. Tickets
for the 9 p.m. show are $22 in advance, $25 at the
Down Low: NYE Masquerade Ball
Masonic Auditorium, 345 West Monroe Street
Spectacular entertainment will be in abundance at Down Low’s New Year’s Eve affair. Circus artists, freak show acts, burlesque dancers, and drag queens will perform throughout the evening. There will also be dozens of local DJs spinning dance music on three different stages, a midnight countdown and champagne toast, and more. The ball starts at 7 p.m. General admission
is $40 and VIP passes
are $100 and include complimentary appetizers and an open bar.
click to enlarge
The Lost Leaf near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix.
The Lost Leaf
Coming for ‘23
The Lost Leaf, 914 North Fifth Street
Three stages of local bands, musicians, and DJs will perform at The Lost Leaf’s NYE festivities, including Apetight, Indygo The Martian, Meager Bodies, Pijama Piyama, Solokestra, Stoneypie, Sueño, Tatiana Crespo, and Vinyl Vagos. The music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
New Years Eve 2023
Rips Bar, 3045 North 16th Street
You can put on your red shoes and dance the blues when DJ Manchester from Rips’ monthly Shadowplay night will spin ‘80s alternative, indie, new wave, Britpop, darkwave, and post-punk tunes starting at 9 p.m. There will also be party favors and a midnight champagne toast. Call 602-266-0015 for cover info.
New Year’s Eve Black and Blue Ball
Kobalt, 3110 North Central Avenue, #175
The folks at LGBTQ-friendly nightspot Kobalt promise their New Year’s Eve dance party will offer “all the sin you can fit in before the new year begins.” Attendees can get decked out either in “fancy” or “fetish” wear and partake in an evening of high-energy sounds from DJ Moody and DJ Freedom. There’s also a champagne toast at midnight. The sinful fun starts at 9 p.m. Tickets
are $25 and include admission to the Follies drag show at 7 p.m.
Glitter + Glizzies
Gracie’s Tax Bar, 711 North Seventh Avenue
Gracie’s is gonna be something of a sausage fest on New Year’s Eve. Hot dogs (or “glizzies,” as the kids say these days) of the craft variety will be available for purchase, including vegan options. L.A.-based selector Grandfather and local DJs Palogo and Celica will cue up funk, house, and disco tracks throughout the night. The frankfurter-filled fun begins at 9 p.m. and it’s free to attend.
Robbie’s ABBA 2023 NYE Disco Dance Party
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road
Swedish supergroup ABBA will mix with disco excess at this party being put on by Robbie Pfeffer of local Playboy Manbaby. Show off your moves like a dancing queen while Pfeffer, DJ Bruiser, and DJ Meghan drop ABBA songs and tracks ‘70s pop and disco variety. Costumes are encouraged and doors are at 8 p.m. Admission
is $15 in advance, $20 the day of, and $40 for a group of four people.