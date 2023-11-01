Phoenix and Dallas geek retailers place wager over 2023 World Series

Like numerous Arizona Diamondbacks fans, Samurai Comics owner Mike Banks is betting on the outcome of the 2023 World Series, only his wager doesn’t involve parlays or point spreads.
Banks and two other Phoenix geek retailers — Desert Sky Games in Chandler and Amazing Discoveries in Gilbert — have a friendly bet going with six comic book shops in the Dallas area over the D-backs’ battle with the Texas Rangers in the Fall Classic.
At stake are bragging rights and the chance to support a charity, Banks says.
Proceeds from the wager will go to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation, a Michigan-based nonprofit that provides assistance to the employees and owners of bookstores and comic shops dealing with unforeseen issues.
Here's how the bet works: If the Rangers win the World Series, Samurai Comics and the other Valley shops will each donate $100 to the foundation. If the Diamondbacks are victorious, then the Dallas area retailers — including More Fun Comics and Games in Denton, Texas and Carpe Diem Comics in McKinney, Texas — will each make a donation.
“It’s all in good fun,” Banks says. “We thought it would be a way to raise money for a worthwhile cause.”
The bet was the brainchild of Tim Stoltzfus, owner of More Fun Comics and Games. Banks says they’re longtime friends and Stoltzfus proposed the idea on Oct. 24 after the Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.
“We’re always texting about sports and comics and stuff,” Banks says. “He messaged me right after when the Diamondbacks made it (into the World Series) and we thought it would be a fun way to raise some money for a good organization.”
Stoltzfus admits that, like many in the sports world, he didn’t think the D-backs were going to make it to the Fall Classic this year.
“It all happened so fast. I wasn’t expecting the Diamondback would get there (so quickly),” Stoltzfus says. “I also have friends with stores in Philly and I was ready to start contacting them to make a bet.”
After Arizona won, he tagged Banks on Facebook, as well as Desert Sky Games owner Michael Bahr and Amazing Discoveries manager Michael Girard to participate in the bet.
“And then several other retailer friends in the (Dallas) are wanted in on the wager as well, so it kept steamrolling,” Stoltzfus says.
Banks says there’s been plenty of trash-talking so far, but it's also in good fun.
“Any time we can talk trash with a fellow retailer is a win in my mind,” Banks says.