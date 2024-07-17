Timeless Vapes unveils collaboration with Phoenix artist Nyla Lee

The work of Phoenix artist Nyla Lee can be seen on murals and in galleries all over town.
But her latest piece is on a decidedly unique medium.
Lee is the latest artist to collaborate with Timeless, a Scottsdale-based cannabis lifestyle brand, on a capsule collection of merch that's only available for a limited time.
"I love weed, and being a part of the Timeless Artist Legacy Program is so special to me because it allows me to merge my passion for cannabis with art," Lee said in a press release. "Much of my art portrays women in a very strong and confident way, but also very delicate and beautiful."
For her Timeless collab, Lee created the image of a woman in a pinup style, but with subversive touches such as teal-colored skin, horns and red Xs over her eyes.
"We are excited to work alongside a talented artist like Nyla Lee, who resides in our own backyard of Phoenix, Arizona, and embodies our desire to bridge the gap between cannabis, community and culture through creativity," Kyle Webb, Timeless vice president of marketing, said in a press release. "When I saw Nyla's flip case, I gasped because it was so beautiful but had an edge to it."
Merch with the image is now on sale online and is rolling out to dispensaries in Arizona, California, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Illinois this month.
Online, the vape battery and flip case combo is $35, and a cycling jersey is $120. A bundle that includes a signed 11" x 14" print, vape battery and flip case, sticker and pin costs $65.
This isn't the first time Timeless has worked with local artists; previous collaborators include Tato Caraveo and Ashley Macias.