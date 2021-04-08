Several Phoenix Arts Venues Are Returning to Live Indoor Performances

- Local
Here’s a look at fresh arts news to help you keep up with the city’s creative side.
Phoenix Theatre Plans
Phoenix Theatre Company plans to resume indoor performances in June, beginning with a three-show summer series. The company recently announced its 2021-22 season, which includes 10 productions and a new works festival. Season offerings will include The Color Purple, Something Rotten!, and On Your Feet!
Roosevelt Row Changes
The Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation has worked with several community partners to create a survey for residents, artists, business owners, and visitors who want to provide “input on the presence of arts in the area and needs of the community.” The questionnaire will be available online through April 30.
Chandler Live Performances
Chandler Center for the Arts is returning to live performances for its 2021-22 season, which will include concerts by Boz Scaggs, Amy Grant, and Buddy Guy. Some tickets will be available on April 12; others will be released on May 10.
Arizona Poetry Champion
Aliyah Chutkan, a junior at Xavier College Preparatory and first time Poetry Out Loud participant at the state level, is the 2021 Poetry Out Loud champion for Arizona. She’ll compete in the national Poetry Out Loud semifinals, which will be shown via webcast on May 2. The finals will be streamed online on May 27.
Call for Stories
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Bridgman|Packer Dance are seeking community member stories (about their relationships with particular buildings or locations) for possible inclusion in a dance and theater work called Ghost Stories, which will be performed in Scottsdale in June. Submissions will be open April 12 to May 14.
Viva La Cultura
West Valley Arts Council will present "Imprint: Viva La Cultura Festival and Art Show" at Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 1. The free event will feature work by eight artists, including Adriana Martinez, Sam Gomez, Diego Perez, and Sam Fresquez. The exhibit will continue through June 4.
Tempe Venues Reopening
The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts and Tempe History Museum recently reopened, and Tempe Public Library has increased its lobby service hours. The gallery is currently showing “Explore: Go Boldly,” an exhibit that includes works by several artists, including Christine Cassano, Devorah Sperber, James Turrell, and Roy Wasson Valle.
Fry’s Seeking Mural Art
Fry’s Food Stores is looking for an artist to paint a mural inside a new store opening on South Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Artists can apply for consideration through April 30. The selected artist will receive $9,000 to cover design, fabrication, and installation in early October.
Genocide Awareness Week
Scottsdale Community College is presenting a series of virtual events for its Genocide Awareness Week from April 12 to 17. The free event includes workshops, artwork, storytelling, lectures, and other offerings exploring topics such as the Holocaust and human rights along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Call for Quilt Art
Vision Gallery has issued a call for art for an upcoming exhibit titled “Art Quilts XXVI: Stitching Stories,” which will open on November 20 inside Vision Gallery and the gallery at Chandler Center for the Arts. Artists can submit work for considerations through September 13.
Utility Box Artworks
The city of Peoria recently selected several artists to create art wraps for utility boxes located throughout the city. Featured artists include Kesmine Hickman, whose design features a trio of desert rabbits, and Amanda Ratkovich, whose design features nine diverse women.
