Here’s where the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse will stop in Arizona

The truck will visit Glendale, Phoenix, Gilbert and Scottsdale during weekends in September.
September 6, 2024
The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to Arizona in September and October.
Barbie fans of Arizona, get your cash ready. Mattel is bringing the Barbie Dreamhouse Truck to Arizona every weekend in September.

The pop-up truck stocked with exclusive branded merchandise and apparel will make five visits in Arizona to honor the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse. Stops will occur at outdoor malls in metro Phoenix and Tucson like the Arrowhead Towne Center and the Scottsdale Quarter.

Barbie items for sale will include T-shirts, denim jackets, baseball caps, corduroy totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, keychains, coasters, glass tumblers and plate sets.

Here are all the details about Barbie Dreamhouse Truck stopping in Arizona.

Where is the Barbie Dreamhouse Truck stopping in Arizona?

Here’s the complete schedule of stops for Phoenix and Tucson:

Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
Saturday, Sept. 7
Location: At the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters.

Scottsdale Quarter, 15279 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Location: On the Quad near the fountain.
Saturday, Sept. 14

SanTan Village, 2196 E. Williams Field Road, #103, Gilbert
Location: Near the American Eagle store.
Saturday, Sept. 21

La Encantada 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson
Location: Near the restaurant circle.
Saturday, Sept. 28

What are the hours of the Barbie Dreamhouse Truck in Arizona?

The truck will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
