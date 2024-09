Here’s where the Barbie Truck Dreamhouse will stop in Arizona

Where is the Barbie Dreamhouse Truck stopping in Arizona?



Barbie fans of Arizona, get your cash ready. Mattel is bringing the Barbie Dreamhouse Truck to Arizona every weekend in September.The pop-up truck stocked with exclusive branded merchandise and apparel will make five visits in Arizona to honor the 60th anniversary of Barbie moving into her first Dreamhouse. Stops will occur at outdoor malls in metro Phoenix and Tucson like the Arrowhead Towne Center and the Scottsdale Quarter.Barbie items for sale will include T-shirts, denim jackets, baseball caps, corduroy totes, embroidered patch sets, necklaces, keychains, coasters, glass tumblers and plate sets.Here are all the details about Barbie Dreamhouse Truck stopping in Arizona.Here’s the complete schedule of stops for Phoenix and Tucson:Saturday, Sept. 7Location: At the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters.Location: On the Quad near the fountain.Saturday, Sept. 14Location: Near the American Eagle store.Saturday, Sept. 21Location: Near the restaurant circle.Saturday, Sept. 28The truck will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.