12 Dia de los Muertos Festivals Around the Valley

It’s that time of year again when the candles, sugar skulls, and ofrendas (offerings) go up to honor those loved ones who have passed.

During Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, families display marigolds, candles, and pictures of deceased loved ones with their favorite foods and drinks to encourage them to cross over from the land of the dead to visit and celebrate their lives with their family.

This year, Dia de los Muertos starts on Thursday, October 31, and ends on Saturday, November 2, It's a widely celebrated holiday in Phoenix, so here are 12 ways to take part.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

St. Mary’s Basilica

Sunday, November 3

St. Mary’s Basilica, located at 231 North Third Street, is hosting its sixth annual Dia de los Muertos Festival in downtown Phoenix to celebrate and remember deceased loved ones. There will be music, face-painting, and an artisan market. There will also be a public ofrenda where attendees can place a 5-by-7-inch photo of a lost loved one in a paper frame. This free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A donation of a nonperishable food item to St. Vincent de Paul is suggested.

Ripple PHX Fall Carnival and Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Stacy’s at Melrose

Friday, November 1, and Saturday, November 2



Along with its annual Fall Carnival, Ripple PHX is also hosting a Dia de los Muertos Celebration located at 4343 North Seventh Avenue. The carnival will have games, street food and drinks, and costume contests. On Friday and Saturday, Ripple will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with mariachi bands and local Latinx entertainers and performers. This event is free and starts each day at 7 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Event

Downtown Stage, Chandler

Friday, November 1

The city of Chandler is hosting its second annual Dia de los Muertos event with Cultura Communications at 178 East Commonwealth Avenue in Chandler. This event will have exhibits, performances, and authentic food. The Chandler Police and Fire departments will also have an ofrenda of their own to remember fallen officers and firefighters. This event is free and starts at 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Patch Presents Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Pueblo Elementary School, Scottsdale

Friday, November 1



Pueblo Elementary PTO Community is hosting its first-ever Dia de los Muertos celebration at its Pumpkin Patch Festival, located at 6320 North 82nd Street in Scottsdale. With contests, carnival games, and a haunted house, there will be activities like Cavalera decorating and a Pueblo family ofrenda. Wristbands for unlimited access start at $25 and starts at 5 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Desert Botanical Garden

Saturday, November 2, and Sunday, November 3



The two-day event at the Desert Botanical Garden, located at 1201 North Galvin Parkway, will have dancing, crafts, and face-painting with an exhibit featuring local artists. Each night will end with La Procesión, a traditional burning of troubles in which performers and audience members march to the burial grounds and honor those who have passed. This festival is included with garden admission.

EXPAND The Mikiztli festival celebrates Dia de los Muertos. José Muñoz

Mikiztli Festival

Steele Indian School Park

Sunday, October 27

Community members celebrating Dia de los Muertos will gather at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. That’s when Cultural Coalition, created by Mesa artists Carmen and Zarco Guerrero, is presenting a robust lineup of arts and culture offerings designed to connect families to their cultural traditions and heritage. The Mikiztli festival includes live music, dance, and storytelling, including masked performances. Expect plenty of hands-on activities for children, plus an artist mercado featuring works by local creatives, and a candlelight closing complete with a procession to honor the lives of loved ones who’ve died.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Mesa Arts Center

Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27

The Mesa Arts Center, located at 1 East Main Street in Mesa, is hosting its annual community celebration with mariachi, live painting, and family activities. Along with fun activities like flower-making and face-painting, there will be ofrendas created by local artists, live music, performances, and local food vendors. This event is free.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

Azukar Coffee

Saturday, November 2

Murals of Phoenix is hosting its annual de los Muertos festival at Azukar Coffee, located at 7246 South Central Avenue, with live paintings from local artists and muralists. Along with food and music, community members and attendees can participate in face-painting and raffles. This event is free and begins at 4 p.m.

Amor Eterno: Dia de los Muertos Festival

Puente Human Rights Movement

Friday, November 1

Puente Human Rights Movement, located at 1937 West Adams Street, is hosting its annual Dia de los Muertos festival to preserve the memory of departed loved ones. There will be live performances, face-painting, and a community ofrenda. This event is free and starts at 6 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos at Goodyear Cemetery

Goodyear Farms Historic Cemetery, Avondale

Saturday, November 2

Ballet Folklorico Esperanza is celebrating with a family-friendly event. There will be dancing, food, live art, entertainment, a local artisan market, and a community ofrenda. There will be a La Procesión around the historic cemetery, located at 3900 North Santa Fe Trail in Avondale, to remember loved ones at 8 p.m. This free event starts at 4 p.m.

She is representing Dia de los Muertos with a Victorian twist. Michelle Sasonov

Scottsdale Dia de los Muertos

Old Adobe Mission, Scottsdale

Saturday, November 2



Celebrate at the Old Adobe Mission, located at 3817 North Brown Avenue in Scottsdale. There will be public altars, local artist installations, and food to celebrate and honor loved ones who have passed. There will also be live music and performances inside. This event is free and begins at 9 a.m.

Dia de los Muertos Altar Exhibit

Burton Barr Central Library

Now through November 2

There will be an artist reception night at 1221 North Central Avenue on Friday, November 1, for Burton Barr Central Library’s latest exhibit. This event is free.