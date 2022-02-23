Here's Every Guest Announced for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 (So Far)

Actors

click to enlarge A selection of comics from an edition of the Phoenix Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

If it feels like you’ve been waiting forever to attend Phoenix Fan Fusion, you’re not alone. Regular attendees of the annual multiday pop-cultural event, which last took place in 2019, are ready to don cosplay, meet celebrities and geek out again after a three-year hiatus.Meanwhile, Fan Fusion’s organizers have begun announcing the special guests who will appear at this year’s event, which runs from Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, at the Phoenix Convention Center. So far, they’ve only revealed a relatively small amount of names, but they’re definitely iconic.’s Christopher Eccleston, Billy West from’s Doug Jones andvoice actress Linda Ballantyne.As is the norm with Fan Fusion, there will also be a number of renowned authors and comic book creatives.More names will undoubtedly be unveiled in the coming weeks and months. To help tide you over until Memorial Day weekend, here’s a complete rundown of every Fan Fusion guest that’s been announced for 2022.Numerous movie stars, voice actors and geek icons famous for their roles on both big and small screens will take time away from Hollywood to attend this year’s Phoenix Fan Fusion. As is the norm, there are folks from a variety of nerdy franchises, ranging fromandto the world of animation.British-born actor Christopher Eccleston is famous for portraying the ninth version of The Doctor on long-running British sci-fi standard(and helping relaunch the BBC show’s current run in 2005). It’s not the only geek-friendly gig he’s played during his 33-year career. He was Malekith in, Major Henry West inand Claude Rains on an episode of. Outside of geekdom, Eccleston has had an illustrious career as a leading man and character actor. He’ll only appear at PFF on Saturday, May 28.While you’ve seen Doug Jones in a ton of nerdy projects over the last decade, you’ve probably never seen the actor’s actual face. The character actor is famous for donning elaborate prosthetics and makeup effects to play fantastical creatures and non-human characters, starting in 1986 as the piano-playing moon man in McDonald’s “Mac Tonight” commercial. Since then, Jones has been the zombie Billy Butcherson in, Abe Sapien in the first twofilms, Faun in's Commander Saru and the Amphibian Man in. He's making his first-ever appearance at PFF and will be there all three days.Longtime anime fans will likely recognize Linda Ballantyne as the voice actress behind Serena Tsukino (aka Sailor Moon) in 77 episodes of the show’s Americanized version. (Her other anime roles include Kaori Sakiyama in, Lucy in, and various characters in an episode of. Ballantyne also has been featured in Western cartoons, such asand. She'll be at PFF throughout its run.Children of the ‘90s, especially those with cool or absent parents, grew up watching cartoon characters played by voice actor Billy West. He played Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg and Zapp Brannigan on, which are arguably his most iconic roles. West also voiced Ren and Stimpy on the show of the same name, the titular character of, and Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd in. Anyone who sneaked a listen of Howard Stern’s infamous radio show in the mid-‘90s might have heard West during his stint in the cast. He’s scheduled to appear all weekend at Fan Fusion in case you'd like to quiz him about Hulu’s recently announced revival ofEvery hero or heroine needs a teammate, and in the case of iconic Sailor Moon, it's her frenemy Sailor Mars. The badass character is featured in dozens ofepisodes throughout the anime’s run and is voiced by Canadian-born voice actress Katie Griffin in the English dub. She has starred in any number of animated projects starting in the ‘90s, ranging from films likeandto such kids shows as, and the television version of. She's set to appear from Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29.Comic books have been in the backbone of Fan Fusion since it launched in the early 2000s (back when it was known as Phoenix Comicon). So it's no surprise the medium and its various creators will have a presence at this year’s event, including appearances by some famous names from the industry. They’ll be available to chat, sign autographs and create artwork within PFF’s “Hall of Heroes” and the lower-level exhibitor hall at the Phoenix Convention Center throughout the event.While he’s best known for co-creatingwith the legendary Chris Claremont in the early ‘80s, it’s not Bob McLeod’s only comics claim to fame. The penciler and inker also had prolific runs on a number of Marvel and DC titles, including drawing the first issue offor the former and helping launchin 1991 for the latter. Comic book nerds may also remember him for inking the landmark “Kraven's Last Hunt” arc in varioustitles in 1987.Inker and cover artist Scott Hanna is a veteran of the comics industry who has been bringing superheroes to the masses for more than three decades. He spent 15 years working on various titles featuring Spider-Man, helping the legendary web-sling do whatever a spider can. (Hanna also has worked onand.) Over at DC, he put in time on such legendary series asandIf you’ve picked up a copy of theorlast year, you’ve seen the astounding work of Mike McKone. Both featured cover art by the British-born penciler and are among some of the best work he’s created recently for Marvel. He’s also famed for contributing his art to the company’stitle in the early 2000s, which landed him a gig on DC’s. Catch him during all three days of Fan Fusion and he’ll likely tell you all about the experience.Livio Ramondelli's painterly renditions of Optimus Prime, Megatron and other famed Cybertronians for the covers of IDW’s variousseries (includingand theseries) are a thing of beauty. Ditto for his work for such titles asand. In addition to dabbling in previously established franchises, the artist, penciler and inker also has created his own title,, for IDW.Valley resident Scott Godlewski lives and breathes comics. He has worked as a writer and artist, penciling and inking superheroes for major publishers like DC (most recently on) for nearly a decade. In 2011, he drewfor BOOM! Studio and later co-created the retro-futuristic space Western titlewith Jay Faerber for Image Comics. And when he isn’t creating comics, Godlewski is busy talking about them on episodes of, the geek podcast he co-hosts with fellow artist Ryan Cody.When BOOM! Studios adapted Philip K. Dick’s influential novelin 2009, they tapped longtime artist Tony Parker to illustrate all 24 issues. It’s considered one of his finest works and earned him an Eisner Award nomination. Parker’s resume also includes drawing the 13-issue maxiseriesfor Dark Horse Comics and themini-series for Wake Entertainment, as well as stints with publishers like Aspen MLT, Image and DC.Word nerds can also get their fill at Fan Fusion, as numerous authors of books featuring science fiction, horror, fantasy or any combination thereof will make appearances and discuss their craft. They’re each set to appear every day of the event.Tempe resident Lisa McMann is the scribe behind a few different YA-oriented series. There’s, where adolescents in a dystopian future society are sorted into two categories that determine their fates in life (sort of likecrossed with). And her ongoingseries involves a psychically gifted teen who has the power to enter the dreams of others.Marissa Meyer is abestselling author who has penned such hit YA fantasy and sci-fi series asand, as well as the graphic novel duology. Her 2020 contemporary romance novelalso has been optioned for an HBO Max show and she also hosts the popular podcast. Not bad for someone who started out posting her fanfiction online.Beth Cato has a yen for fusing elements of fantasy with other literary genres to create an engrossing melange of styles. To wit: In her duology,and, she created a steampunk world where magical aspects are a significant influence. And in last year's, she envisions an alternate history where Japan intervened in the Civil War using magic and later merged with the U.S. to form a world-dominating transoceanic superpower called Unified Pacific.Though local YA author Tom Leveen has penned a few horror novels, including the zombie-focusedand, and also written for thecomic, the dude has a softer side, too. He also has penned such novels asand, all of which are more concerned with the intricacies and angst of adolescence.If you're the sort who found the more macabre elements ofappealing, Christina Henry'sseries, a dark reimagining of the Lewis Carroll classic, might be up your alley. You'll probably also dig herbooks as well, which focus on an acerbic grim reaper-like agent of death named Madeline Black, who accompanies souls to the afterlife.