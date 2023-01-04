Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023 Tickets Are Now On Sale – Here’s What We Know

Geeks of the Valley, we hope you’ve still got some money left over after the holidays, as memberships for Phoenix Fan Fusion 2023 go on sale to the public today.
It’s your first crack at buying admission to the annual pop-cultural extravaganza, which features appearances by dozens of actors, actresses, and other geek celebrities. This year’s Fan Fusion is set to take place from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center.
If you’ve never attended the geek-friendly event before, “memberships” are like passes to the event, and are available for either a single day or all three days.
According to the Fan Fusion website, single-day memberships for adults are $50 for Friday, June 2, or Sunday, June 4; or $60 for Saturday, June 3. A “full event” membership covering the entire weekend is $110.
Children ages 3 to 12 can get in with a “sidekick” membership for $20. It's free for kids age 2 and under to attend.
Taxes and fees for each option are extra. Each attendee will also get a souvenir lanyard and badge.
VIP packages are also available for $395 (plus taxes and fees) and include early access to celebrity Q&A panels, a complimentary Fan Fusion t-shirt, access to exclusive lines and areas, a $100 merchandise credit voucher, and other perks.
Fan Fusion memberships are a little more expensive than last year’s prices (daily admission was $40 to $50 while “full event” passes were $90 in 2022). Square Egg Entertainment, the local company behind the event, did not provide an explanation for the increase.
In a recent Facebook post, the company mentioned prices for Fan Fusion 2023 memberships will remain the same until May 30 “so everyone will have a chance to see who all the guests, events and activities are before needing to make a decision to attend.”
Square Egg hasn’t announced any celebrity guests yet for Fan Fusion 2023, but is likely to start doing so in the next few weeks.