Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 bag policy and security: Everything you need to know

click to enlarge The Miera family of Peoria at last year's Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

What is the bag policy at Phoenix Fan Fusion?



Oversized rolled suitcases

Camera bags without a press badge

What is Phoenix Fan Fusion costume and prop policies?



What's prohibited at Phoenix Fan Fusion



Inappropriate costumes

Roller skates, roller blades or other wheeled items like skateboards and hoverboards

Depictions of hate symbols

Real or replica weapons or anything resembling guns, bombs, explosive devices, ammunition or chemical weapons

Tasers

Glass or stone props

Slingshots

Brass knuckles

Fireworks of any kind

Pepper spray or chemical mace

Metal or wood swords and other sharp-edged weapons

Excessively noisy props like airhorns, bullhorns or whistles

Stick on shoes

RC cars, planes or drones

Heavy, unwieldy props

Cast-iron skillets

Folding chairs

click to enlarge A couple cosplaying Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa at last year's Fan Fusion. Benjamin Leatherman

Where are the Phoenix Fan Fusion entrances?



Friday, May 24: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where can you pick up Phoenix Fan Fusion badges?



Friday, May 24: 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

What will the entry process be like?



Will there be re-entry?



When tens of thousands of local geeks attend Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 from May 24 to 26 for three days of nerdy fun, they'll come prepared.Some will be dressed in full costume with a variety of props, ranging from lightsabers to sonic screwdrivers. Other will go with shorts and a geeky shirt but have bags and backpack to carry the swag and collectibles they'll get at the event.All of this gear is permitted at Fan Fusion, albeit within reason. Square Egg Entertainment, the Phoenix-based company that puts on the event, and the Phoenix Convention Center allow certain cosplay props and items to be brought into the venue.Here's a rundown of what you can and cannot bring to Phoenix Fan Fusion, as well as info about what you'll encounter at the security checkpoints while entering the event.Phoenix Fan Fusion doesn't have a size limit on bags, nor does it require clear bags. That said, all bags are subject to search by security and the following bags won't be allowed into the event:Cosplay is encouraged, but anyone wearing something covering your head or face might need to show ID. Props that are allowed into the Fan Fusion include lightsabers, wands, sonic screwdrivers, unstrung or loosely-strung bows, untipped and non-removable arrow and lightweight plastic or foam bats/clubs. Shields and armor made from plastic, foam, fiberglass, resin or cardboard are also acceptable, provided there aren’t sharp edges. Ditto for swords, axes or Wolverine claws. Metal shields and armor can be brought in but might hinder the screening process.The following items aren't allowed at Phoenix Fan FusionSecured entrances are located at Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets, and Third and Washington streets. The hours are as follows:Badge redemption stations are located outside each secured entrance during the following hours:The convention center will be enclosed within a security perimeter. That includes the area along Third Street between Monroe and Washington streets between the West and North buildings. Security will screen attendees and their costuming and props upon entry as quickly as possible.Yes. Attendees can leave and re-enter anytime they please, but will have to go through security each time.