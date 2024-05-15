Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 bag policy and security: Everything you need to know

Some will be dressed in full costume with a variety of props, ranging from lightsabers to sonic screwdrivers. Other will go with shorts and a geeky shirt but have bags and backpack to carry the swag and collectibles they'll get at the event.
All of this gear is permitted at Fan Fusion, albeit within reason. Square Egg Entertainment, the Phoenix-based company that puts on the event, and the Phoenix Convention Center allow certain cosplay props and items to be brought into the venue.
Here's a rundown of what you can and cannot bring to Phoenix Fan Fusion, as well as info about what you'll encounter at the security checkpoints while entering the event.
What is the bag policy at Phoenix Fan Fusion?
Phoenix Fan Fusion doesn't have a size limit on bags, nor does it require clear bags. That said, all bags are subject to search by security and the following bags won't be allowed into the event:
- Oversized rolled suitcases
- Camera bags without a press badge
What is Phoenix Fan Fusion costume and prop policies?
Cosplay is encouraged, but anyone wearing something covering your head or face might need to show ID. Props that are allowed into the Fan Fusion include lightsabers, wands, sonic screwdrivers, unstrung or loosely-strung bows, untipped and non-removable arrow and lightweight plastic or foam bats/clubs. Shields and armor made from plastic, foam, fiberglass, resin or cardboard are also acceptable, provided there aren’t sharp edges. Ditto for swords, axes or Wolverine claws. Metal shields and armor can be brought in but might hinder the screening process.
What's prohibited at Phoenix Fan Fusion
The following items aren't allowed at Phoenix Fan Fusion
- Inappropriate costumes
- Roller skates, roller blades or other wheeled items like skateboards and hoverboards
- Depictions of hate symbols
- Real or replica weapons or anything resembling guns, bombs, explosive devices, ammunition or chemical weapons
- Tasers
- Glass or stone props
- Slingshots
- Brass knuckles
- Fireworks of any kind
- Pepper spray or chemical mace
- Metal or wood swords and other sharp-edged weapons
- Excessively noisy props like airhorns, bullhorns or whistles
- Stick on shoes
- RC cars, planes or drones
- Heavy, unwieldy props
- Cast-iron skillets
- Folding chairs
Where are the Phoenix Fan Fusion entrances?
Secured entrances are located at Second and Adams streets, Third and Monroe streets, and Third and Washington streets. The hours are as follows:
- Friday, May 24: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 25: 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where can you pick up Phoenix Fan Fusion badges?
Badge redemption stations are located outside each secured entrance during the following hours:
- Friday, May 24: 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 25: 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.