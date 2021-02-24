 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Events |

Phoenix Fan Fusion Has Been Postponed to 2022

Jennifer Goldberg | February 24, 2021 | 11:45am
You'll have to save your cosplay a little bit longer.EXPAND
You'll have to save your cosplay a little bit longer.
Benjamin Leatherman
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Phoenix Fan Fusion just announced that it will cancel its 2021 event and reschedule to 2022.

The old dates were May 28 to 30, 2021; the new dates are January 14 to 16, 2022 (which falls on the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.)

A post on the Fan Fusion Facebook page reads, "We’ve been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention, unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer. Considering the current degree of uncertainty over when mass gatherings can resume, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we will not be holding our May 28-30, 2021 convention. We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us."

Attendees' passes (and vendors' booth space) will automatically transfer to the 2022 event, according to the post.

Get more information on Fan Fusion's Facebook page.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.