Phoenix Fan Fusion Has Been Postponed to 2022

Phoenix Fan Fusion just announced that it will cancel its 2021 event and reschedule to 2022.

The old dates were May 28 to 30, 2021; the new dates are January 14 to 16, 2022 (which falls on the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.)

A post on the Fan Fusion Facebook page reads, "We’ve been looking forward to seeing you all at our next convention, unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait just a bit longer. Considering the current degree of uncertainty over when mass gatherings can resume, and after consulting with the Phoenix Convention Center and City of Phoenix officials, we will not be holding our May 28-30, 2021 convention. We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us."

Attendees' passes (and vendors' booth space) will automatically transfer to the 2022 event, according to the post.

Get more information on Fan Fusion's Facebook page.