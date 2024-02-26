The drunken and chaotic fun of Phoenix Idiotarod 2024

An afternoon of costumes and chaotic fun took place on Saturday when teams of people with decked-out shopping carts invaded the streets and sidewalks of downtown Phoenix.
It was part of the annual Phoenix Idiotarod, one of the wildest events in the Valley. Put on each February by the local countercultural group the Arizona Cacophony Society, the race-like event is an urban prank, bar crawl, gonzo game and art spectacle all rolled into one.
Teams of five or more participants don costumes pilot decorated shopping carts around downtown, visit checkpoints at bars and parks, and attempt bizarre feats and challenges.
At this year’s Phoenix Idiotarod, each team’s carts were also playfully vandalized by other competitors. Other colorful chaos also ensued. Much alcohol was consumed by participants. And, thankfully, no one was arrested for public consumption
The Phoenix Idiotarod dates back to 2007
and has occurred almost every year since then. Race organizers told Phoenix New Times, though, that due to declining interest in the event — only 20 teams participated this year — the 2024 edition might be its last, at least for the time being.
Participants weren’t letting such news ruin their good time, however.
“If this is the last year of the (Phoenix) Idiotarod, at least we went out having fun,” one participant told New Times.
The trophy for the Phoenix Idiotarod features a miniature shopping cart.
The teammates of the Mile High Club cart pose for a photo before taking off on the race.
Participants of the Phoenix Idiotarod (or "Idiots") sign up at the registration desk before the race.
This team poked fun at the fact that the 2024 edition of the Phoenix Idiotard might be it's last.
A sticker for Phoenix Idiotarod on the megaphone of event co-founder Chromatest J. Pantsmaker.
The members of the Balto's Bitches cart dressed as sled dogs and paid tribute to the 1995 animated film "Balto."
The Gardener Squad were one of the liveliest — and most colorful — teams participating in this year's Phoenix Idiotarod.
The tiniest member of the Gardener Squad.
The Mystery Machine team was inspired by the classic cartoon "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" from 1969.
Participants in this year's Phoenix Idiotarod gathered at the starting point outside of Walter Studios in downtown Phoenix.
This team's cart was inspired by the '90s game show for kids, "Legends of the Hidden Temple."
Before the Phoenix Idiotarod began, members of the Gardener Squad enjoyed a little "fertilizer," which was alcohol.
The cart for Through the Years celebrated the 17-year history of the Phoenix Idiotarod.
The Gardener Squad get another spritz of "fertilizer."
Phoenix Idiotarod co-founder Chromatest J. Pantsmaker gives out instructions to participants before the race begins.
Phoenix Idiotarod participants with their carts outside of Walter Studios.
Phoenix Idiotarod participants head for the race's first stop.
The pirates of Surrender the Booty gulp alcohol at the first challenge of the race.
Team ProLaps decked out their shopping cart like a souped-up import car. It even had a horn.
The alcohol-fueled fun at the first challenge of the Phoenix Idiotarod.
The pirates of Surrender the Booty after completing the first challenge of Phoenix Idiotarod 2024.
The Dazzling Disaster Disco Balls try to figure out where to go next, as the Phoenix Idiotarod map didn't contain the names of streets or locations.
The "Legends of the Hidden Temple" team roll through the streets of downtown Phoenix on their way to another challenge.
One of the challenges of the Phoenix Idiotarod 2024 was a "Wheel of Fortune" parody involving booze.
Decorating cookies at the "Wheel of Fortune" challenge.
A member of the Mile High Club team takes a shot at the "Wheel of Fortune" challenge.
The Dazzling Disaster Disco Balls got a real kick out of participating in the Phoenix Idiotarod.
We're Getting Married, a team that riffed on bachelorette parties, rolls toward University Park near Van Buren and 10th streets.
This team turned a shopping cart into a working go-kart.
Shenanigans at the "Wheel of Fortune" challenge.
Phoenix Idiotarod participants having fun at the "Wheel of Fortune" challenge.
This Phoenix Idiotarod 2024 team was inspired by cryptids.
Participants in the "Wheel of Fortune" challenge received an "IDIOT!" stamp after finishing.
The members of Arrested for Cart Abandonment, which was inspired by the show "Arrested Development."
The members of Balto's Bitches roll down Grand Avenue in downtown Phoenix.
