The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Izakaya Tapas at Nobuo at Teeter House

Today is your last chance to enjoy a lavish sampling of the delectable cuisine at Nobuo at Teeter House. Chef Nobuo Fukuda, recipient of the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southwest, has put together a seven-course tasting menu to help you eat your way through the remaining days of this scalding Arizona summer. Guests can enjoy the highlights of Fukuda’s innovative izakaya tapas-style menu, including dessert, at a price no foodie can say no to. A former winner of Food & Wine magazine’s award for Best New Chef, Fukuda is a pioneer of the palate who utilizes fresh, local ingredients in everything he makes.

Sharpen your knives and savor the moment beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, at 622 East Adams Street. The meal is only $50 per person. For more information, visit the Nobuo Fukuda website. Jason Keil

Lip-sync Battle

When you think of Phoenix’s startup community, “zany” probably isn’t the word that comes to mind. But the shared co-working space Co+Hoots is promising a wild event with “insane laughter” on Thursday, August 30, when members of the business community will take to the stage at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, for a lip-sync battle. Co+Hoots offers a collaborative office environment for entrepreneurs in central Phoenix.

Proceeds from the lip-sync battle will go to the nonprofit Co+Hoots Foundation, which works to support young and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Participants will channel their inner Jimmy Fallon from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the Crescent Ballroom website. Joe Flaherty

Whip It

Whip It, the directorial debut of Drew Barrymore, didn’t set the world on fire when it was released in 2009. The inspirational comedy’s legacy is felt more in the world of roller derby. Many players cite the film as the reason they entered the sport. Join the members of the Arizona Skate Club Roller Derby League for a screening of the cult classic, which follows Ellen Page’s journey from Bliss Cavendar, reluctant beauty pageant contestant, to Babe Ruthless, the newest member of the Hurl Scouts. Juliette Lewis and Kristen Wiig also star. Lace up your skates at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Tempe, 1140 East Baseline Road.

Tickets are $7.57. For more information, visit the Alamo Drafthouse website. Jason Keil

Total Recall

FilmBar’s new movie series “This Won’t Hurt A Bit” will show how cinema explores the relationship between memory and technology. If you have seen the gruesome (and far superior) original Total Recall, which features Arnold Schwarzenegger as a construction worker who might be a secret agent, you know that the conversation afterward will be far from forgettable. The ride of your life begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, at 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $9.95, which includes a free small popcorn and a $1 off your first drink. For more information, visit the FilmBar website. Jason Keil

Wet Hot American Summer

Before Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, and others were A-list stars, they went to Camp Firewood together in the cult comedy classic Wet Hot American Summer. The movie first aired in 2001, with the players promising they would meet back on the campgrounds 10 years later for a reunion. Instead, they returned for a prequel series, and a second season sequel on Netflix. On Friday, August 31 you can see the hilarious film at the Tempe location of Alamo Drafthouse, 1140 East Baseline Road. You only have one chance and it’s at 7:30 p.m., so bring your can of vegetables and your “ gournal ” so you can write down your daily thoughts. Tickets are $11.35. Visit the Alamo Drafthouse website. Dillon Rosenblatt

“Under the Covers”

Tired of watching television crime dramas? Maybe it’s time you checked out a little on-stage forensic action. See how dance intersects with crime-related themes in a full-length dance work called “Under the Covers.” It’s being presented by Tempe-based choreographer and dancer Liz Ann Hewitt, who studied criminal justice at Arizona State University. Hewitt describes the piece as “the story of two police officers tangled in a web of lies, murder, and deception.” It’s set in a town searching for a missing woman. The piece features cover tunes, and it’s being performed by Phoenix-area dancers. See it Friday, August 31, at 7:30 p.m. It’s being performed at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Tickets start at $20. Visit the Tempe Center for the Arts website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Cosplaying Hotline Miami at Saboten Con. Benjamin Leatherman

Saboten Con

The annual Saboten Con this weekend will offer four days of cosplay, Saiyan shenanigans, maid cafes, and other anime-inspired activities. It’s one of the most colorful geek events in the Valley and one helluva fun time for anyone into binge-watching sites like Crunchyroll on the regular.

All that said, the event isn’t just an anime con. “We think of it as more of Japanese pop-cultural convention,” says co-founder Greg Fennell. As such, the weekend-long event will also feature such otaku fun as J-pop concerts, karaoke sessions, imported video games, and other bits of J-culture. There will also be appearances by many special guests, including anime artists like Masami Suda of Fist of the North Star fame, voice actors like J. Michael Tatum, and pro cosplayers like Leon Chiro and Ivy Doomkitty.

The Sheraton Grand Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 340 North Third Street, hosts the con, which kicks off on Friday, August 31, and runs until Monday, September 3. Hours vary. Daily admission is $15-$40 and a full event pass is $55. Visit the Saboten Con website. Benjamin Leatherman

Lavell Crawford

Lavell Crawford has made a name in comedy with his larger-than-life personality and willingness to poke fun at himself. He is best known for playing bodyguard Huell Babineaux on the TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but he’s also appeared as himself or characters on Chelsea Lately, Workaholics, The Ridiculous 6, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Lopez Tonight, Tosh.0, Last Comic Standing, and The Jamie Foxx Show. The comedian will perform at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street, from Friday, August 31, through Sunday, September 2. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the 21-and-older show cost $30 for general admission, and the club has a two-drink minimum. For more information, call 480-719-6100 or go to the Stand Up Live website. Laura Latzko

Third Annual Chile Roast

Sure, you can find New Mexican green chile in Phoenix. But if you want to get your hands on an authentic bag of chile straight from the source – Hatch, New Mexico – you’ll need to stop by Chelsea’s Kitchen on Saturday, September 1. The northeast Phoenix restaurant is hosting its Third Annual Chile Roast, with chile courtesy of Young Guns Produce Company, a well-known chile producer in New Mexico’s Hatch Valley. Chelsea’s Kitchen is offering half-off prices on plates that feature green chile, including omelettes , burgers, and soup. If that’s not enough chile for you, you can also purchase a five-pound bag to hold you over until next year’s roast. The restaurant is located at 5040 North 40th Street. For more information, visit the Chelsea’s Kitchen website. Joe Flaherty

Pandora Productions’ Dirty Disney

Disney movies often have hidden adult Easter eggs, but the movies themselves are never outright salacious. Pandora Productions’ Dirty Disney show will alter your view of beloved childhood films with parodies of songs from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Hercules, The Jungle Book, Tangled and Mary Poppins. The show will visit the Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Saturday, September 1. During the show, returning cast members Pandora DeStrange, Constance Craving, and Olivia Gardens won’t be afraid to get the audience in on the abasement . Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information, call 602-716-2222 or go to the Crescent Ballroom website. Laura Latzko

Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival

Feminist filmmaking takes on a variety of forms and delves into different genres. Les Femmes Underground International Film Festival, a traveling festival dedicated to feminist-themed work, highlights experimental, animated, youth-focused, documentary, narrative, horror, female-sexuality-focused, and dark comedy films from around the world. The event will have Q&A sessions with prominent female filmmakers such as Clarissa Jacobson, Justine Raczkiewicz, and S.J. Mendelson, as well as live music from the punk band It’s Embarrassing. Pop-up booths will have information on local organizations dedicated to art, social activism, nerdy activities, charity, body positivity, and fashion. The festival will visit the Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street, on Saturday, September 2. The festival runs from 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. To find out more, visit the Les Femmes Film Festival website. Laura Latzko

Labor Day Luau Celebration

You don’t have to go on a long plane trip to have a luau experience. On Saturday, September 1, through Monday, September 3, the OdySea Aquarium, 9500 East Via de Ventura , Suite A-100, will bring a taste of Hawaii to Phoenix as part of its Labor day Luau celebration. Throughout the holiday weekend, the aquarium will have luau music and themed decorations of hibiscus flowers, palm trees, floral garlands, and tiki masks. Each day at 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. in the Fresh Water Gallery, penguins will take part in a parade. At the end, several of the aquatic birds will do the limbo. The event also offers meet-and-greets with Princess Moana, kinetic sand activities, and an animal-themed bingo game. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Admission is $37.95 for adults, $35.95 for seniors and military personnel, and $27.95 for children 2 to 12. For more information, call 480-291-8000 or go to the OdySea Aquarium website. Laura Latzko

Bicycle Brews Cruise

If you like beer and bikes you should get jazzed about this Labor Day weekend’s Bicycle Brews Cruise, hosted by SanTan Brewing Company. Why? On Sunday, September 2 at 1 p.m., with a horde of like-minded cyclists all looking to get loose, you will get to travel from place to place, stopping to drink beer. You get one beer at each stop, plus a beer plus a burrito at the starting point, SanTan Uptown Phoenix, 1525 East Bethany Home Road. The destinations that follow are all spacious and thirsty in spirit. They are Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Camp Social, and The Vig Uptown. The mobile event costs $25. Rain or shine, there will be no refunds. Visit the SanTan Uptown Phoenix website. Chris Malloy

The Arizona Digital Radio Network’s Pastel vs. White Party

Whether you observe it or not, you have probably heard of the fashion rule of not wearing white after Labor Day. Even if you don’t adhere to this trend, Labor Day weekend can be a great time to showcase your favorite white outfit. The Arizona Digital Radio Network’s Pastel vs. White Party on Sunday, September 2, lets you go out in your favorite white ensemble or be a little more colorful with a pastel-colored outfit. During the party, four DJs in two rooms will spin hip hop , R&B, Latin, and reggae favorites, and Gutta Boiy will host. During the party, the radio network will launch AZ Soul, a new station dedicated to old school soul, R&R, and hip hop . The party starts at 9 p.m. at Michael’s at Park Central, 3100 North Central Avenue, #140, and tickets are $5 to $10. Women can get in free before 11 p.m. with early bird tickets. For more information, call 623-209-9110 or go to the Facebook event page. Laura Latzko

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Labor Day traditionally means it’s time for baseball’s pennant races to get really serious, and the Diamondbacks find themselves in one of the hottest, battling the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies for first place in the National League West division. For the holiday, on Monday, September 3, The D-backs get a little respite from probably the most brutal finishing schedule in Major League Baseball with the first of two home games against the last-place San Diego Padres. The D-backs still have the Atlanta Braves, the Chicago Cubs, the Houston Astros, the Dodgers, and the Rockies coming up in September, all teams that are battling for post-season berths. Monday’s holiday starting time is 5:10 p.m. at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, and Tuesday’s game against the Padres is back to the normal weeknight 6:40 p.m. start. Tickets begin at $16 at the Diamondbacks website. Stuart Warner

Steven Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Imagine the seedy side of 19th century London, where powerful men profit by stealing from the poor. That’s the setting for Steven Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which won the Tony Award for best musical in 1979. It’s a gripping tale of love, loss, and revenge where priests, lawyers, and politicians get their due. For those who like dark humor, creative problem-solving, and karmic consequences, it’s a cut above the rest. The central character, Sweeney Todd, is hell bent on avenging wrongs against his family. His weapon of choice: a glistening set of barbers razors. See Arizona Broadway Theatre’s take at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4, at Herberger Theater Center, 222 East Monroe Street. Tickets starts at $44 (plus fees). Visit the Herberger Theater website. Lynn Trimble

“Horse Crazy Artist Exhibit”

Move over, cats of Instagram — horse lovers need their animal fix, too. Find it at the WHAM Art Center, 16560 North Dysart Road in Surprise. That’s where the free “Horse Crazy Artist Exhibit” features horse-inspired works by more than three dozen artists, from states including Arizona, Arkansas, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. They’re artists you don’t often see on the beaten path in downtown Phoenix, so it’s a good way to mix up your art diet. Check it out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4. The show runs through Saturday, September 29. Visit the WHAM Art Center website. Lynn Trimble

West Side Story

Musicals often bring a glitzy take but present stories and characters that are relevant to today’s culture. A contemporary version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Stephen Sondheim and Leonard Bernstein’s Tony Award-winning musical West Side Story presents the story of star-crossed lovers Maria and Tony, associated with rival Puerto Rican and white gangs in New York City. The Phoenix Theatre will produce the musical from Wednesday, September 5, through Sunday, October 14. In his version, director Michael Barnard doesn’t stray from the topics of violence, racial tensions, and sexual chemistry inherent in the story. The production will spotlight local actors James Gish as Tony; Alyssa Chiarello as Anita; and Eddie Maldonado as Bernado. Joy Del Valle, an actress from New York, will portray Maria. Phoenix Theatre is located at 100 East McDowell Road. Tickets for the show start at $29. For more information, call 602-254-2151 or go to the Phoenix Theatre website. Laura Latzko

Little Shop of Horrors

It’s a classic tale: Boy (Seymour) works in a plant store, creates a plant via crossbreeding, names it Audrey II (after his girlfriend), and inadvertently discovers it has a taste for blood. What choice does he have but to give it what it desires? Your job is not only to watch Seymour procure human flesh for his hungry creation but to belt out the tunes from this 1986 musical version of the ’60s movie, Little Shop of Horrors. Costumes are encouraged. Sing about Seymour and crew at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5 at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $14. Call 602-595-9187 or visit the FilmBar website. Amy Young