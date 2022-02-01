7 last-minute Valentine's Day ideas in Phoenix for singles and couples

Whatever your reason, if you're still looking for a Valentine's Day event around Phoenix, we've got some great ideas, including a horror rave, a party at an art museum and more.
Cupid's CreepshowYucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Ave., TempeIf you like your holiday on the darker side, spend Valentine's Day at Yucca Tap Room. Cupid's Creepshow blends burlesque and freak show entertainment. Performers include the Pain Proof Punks, Rusty the Clown, Britni Bloodshed, Jacqueline Hide, Carmen Sideme and Loki. There will be a vendor market as well. Cost is $15 and the fun begins at 8 p.m.
Pretty in PinkPhoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave.Celebrate the holiday and the opening of the new "Barbie: A Cultural Icon" exhibit at Phoenix Art Museum during tonight's Pretty in Pink party. Attendees will enjoy a pink carpet, photo ops, DJ and dancing, complimentary sweet treats, valentine-making presented by Cut+Paste PHX, a scavenger hunt, a library pop-up, a no-host bar with specialty drinks and more. Complimentary valet will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are $30, and the event runs 5 to 9 p.m.
Gracie's Love FairGracie's Tax Bar, 711 N. Seventh Ave.Get crafty at Gracie's Tax Bar this Valentine's Day during Gracie's Love Fair. Head to the popular central Phoenix nightspot and enjoy free "hearts and crafts" like painting, floral arrangements, photography, Valentine-making and more. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., but we suggest staying later for an afterparty featuring DJ Pvpi Frvnko.
Love BitesPalo Verde Lounge, 1015 W. Broadway Road, TempeSpend Valentine's Day at our pick for the best dive bar in town. The Love Bites event includes dinner and dancing, and by dinner, they mean $6 for ramen, chips and a shot or a cocktail. The fun runs 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Stagg Prom NightThe Little Woody, 4228 E. Indian School RoadThis sounds like an event for the singles, but beloved Arcadia watering hole The Little Woody won't turn you away if you show up with a date. Anyone — well, anyone 21 and older, that is — is welcome to stop by beginning at 9 p.m., when the bar will be serving up specialty cocktails, a special photo background and a DJ.
Cupid's CarnivalThe Churchill, 901 N. First St.Today's Date, a new local dating app, is launching by hosting Cupid's Carnival, a free Valentine's Day singles party at The Churchill in central Phoenix. Show up for circus performances, games, raffles and giveaways and more. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m., and you can get your free tickets here.
Spooky Rave: My Bloody ValentineMarquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe
Roses are red. So is blood. Combine your love of love, and your love of horror at Marquee Theatre's Spooky Rave: My Bloody Valentine event. It'll be murder on the dance floor with music, dancing and lots of horror-themed fun. The event is for people age 18 and up. Cost is $25 plus fees, and the night gets going at 9:30 p.m.