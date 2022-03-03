Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Nerd Culture

Rare Star Wars Memorabilia Is Coming to Ripley's in Scottsdale

March 3, 2022 9:15AM

A rare C-3PO head is one of the pieces of Star Wars memorabilia coming to Scottsdale.
A rare C-3PO head is one of the pieces of Star Wars memorabilia coming to Scottsdale. The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Several pieces of valuable Star Wars memorabilia are coming to Scottsdale — but only for a limited time.

The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! at the Arizona Boardwalk will display Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back, Han Solo's blaster gun from The Return of the Jedi, and a C-3PO special effects head.

“Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber is the crown jewel in our Hollywood memorabilia collection,” Edward Meyer, Ripley's vice president of exhibits and archives, said in a press release. “It is the most important and famous movie prop of all time."

Ripley's acquired Luke Skywalker's lightsaber for $450,000. - THE SCIENCE OF RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT!
Ripley's acquired Luke Skywalker's lightsaber for $450,000.
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not!
Ripley's acquired the lightsaber, which was constructed from a vintage 1930s Graflex camera flash gun, at the Profiles in History Hollywood Auction in 2017 for $450,000. Han Solo's blaster, which was custom-built from a model version of the German Mauser C96 gun with additional pieces, was acquired at auction in 2018 for $550,000.

The Star Wars items will be on display March 4 through 27, but this weekend, March 4 through 6, Ripley's will mark the arrival of the pieces with a Star Wars Days celebration. Visitors are encouraged to dress in Star Wars costumes or attire.

The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! is located at 9500 East Via de Ventura, Suite E-250, Scottsdale. Tickets are $24.95. Visit ripleysaz.com.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 3.3.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation