Rare Star Wars Memorabilia Is Coming to Ripley's in Scottsdale

Several pieces of valuable Star Wars memorabilia are coming to Scottsdale — but only for a limited time.
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! at the Arizona Boardwalk will display Luke Skywalker's lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back, Han Solo's blaster gun from The Return of the Jedi, and a C-3PO special effects head.
“Luke Skywalker’s original lightsaber is the crown jewel in our Hollywood memorabilia collection,” Edward Meyer, Ripley's vice president of exhibits and archives, said in a press release. “It is the most important and famous movie prop of all time."
The Star Wars items will be on display March 4 through 27, but this weekend, March 4 through 6, Ripley's will mark the arrival of the pieces with a Star Wars Days celebration. Visitors are encouraged to dress in Star Wars costumes or attire.
The Science of Ripley's Believe It or Not! is located at 9500 East Via de Ventura, Suite E-250, Scottsdale. Tickets are $24.95. Visit ripleysaz.com.