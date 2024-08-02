Reality star Countess Luann makes her Phoenix debut in ‘Marry F Kill’

Luann de Lesseps: 'Marry F Kill.' Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 4. Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe. Tickets range from $67.27 to $168.04. To purchase tickets, go to the

Life is a cabaret for reality star Luann de Lesseps, and she’s bringing that energy to town for her new stage show “Marry F Kill.” The 59-year-old famously known as Countess Luann began her television career on the Bravo reality television juggernaut “The Real Housewives of New York City.”The former nurse practitioner not only became famous for airing her social life on "Real Housewives" but became a kind of pop music icon in the nightclub scene with her 2010 chart-topping dance hit “Money Can’t Buy You Class.”She expanded her vocal talents from radio to stage in 2018 with her first cabaret show called #CountessAndFriends, and took it on tour where it became a huge hit.Now she has a new stage show called “Marry F Kill” and it’s coming to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Sunday. We talked to de Lesseps via email and asked her a few questions about the new show and if there is more reality television in her future.The inspiration for "Marry F Kill" came directly from my fans. I used to do a Q&A, and at every show, they’d always ask “Marry, F, Kill”… and as a result, the show was born. Bruce Roberts and I went into the studio, and the rest is history."Marry F Kill" is completely new! It’s an elevated stage show; you pull up in a Toyota and you drive away in a Rolls Royce. We have an intermission, which means more Jovani, more sequins, more jewels, more feathers. All of my stories are my stories, and pairing them with songs I’ve never done, that my fans love, really makes the whole show. Of course, I can’t leave out the classics: if I didn’t sing “Money Can’t Buy You Class” — the tomatoes would go flying. But it’s a very different show — this is next-level kind of stuff compared to what I started with.Richard Jay Alexander is the diva whisperer. I mean, he’s directed Barbara Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Ricky Martin and Bette Midler. It really doesn’t get much better than that. What I like most about his artistic style is how collaborative he is — we pick the songs, and then we figure out what story goes with what song, and what Jovani gown ties it all together. He adds the perfect touches from there, and even the smallest note is always brilliant. He’s the best of the best.I’ve never been to Phoenix! I’m so excited to go for the first time. The Marquee Theatre looks fantastic!There is definitely more pressure being on a reality show. The stage is my comfort zone — the whole thing with cabaret, as they say, is “if you fall, make it part of the dance.” If and when I flub, they love it. On stage, I’m in the driver’s seat. On camera, they have the footage, but we have no control over how it is edited. That said, I have no regrets.I’m so excited for "Love Hotel"! They just announced it, and I’ve been keeping that a secret for a while now. There is a lot coming down the pike … for now, I’m on the road.