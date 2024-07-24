‘Drag Race’ alum Sapphira Cristál brings tour to Crescent Ballroom

Sapphira Cristál. 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24. Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave. Tickets start start at $29.

Sapphira Cristál will be rolling into town this Wednesday night with her Cristál Ball Tour, serving all the poise and panache you’d expect from the opera-trained, drag-cladden creative dynamo we all became familiar with during Season 16 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race."Fresh off an impressive run and earning her place as the runner-up, the Philadelphia phenom describes her show as an audience-driven “magical musical comedy extravaganza,” whisking the audience through her life in the form of song, dance, and personal anecdotes.Prior to her audacious Phoenix debut at Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix New Times armed itself with fast-fire questions and picked her brain on what it’s like being a triple threat in a one-trick-pony world.I'm doing quite well. It has been exhausting, if I'm being honest. I've been on the road a lot doing a van tour, since buses aren't readily available. But my team is really wonderful, the show has been so much fun and the audiences have been electric.Musically, emotionally, and in any and all ways available, honestly. I try not to limit myself and am open to all the fabulous ways to connect with those who love me, and whom I love in return.I love the entire show. It's hard to choose a single favorite part, but I especially love the arias. I'm always grateful for the opportunity to sing opera.You'll have to come and see for yourself!Excited, happy and ebullient!Yes — try to talk as little as possible.You need a good setting spray and a good primer. I use Urban Decay and Mac Fix Plus. On those real rough days, I use One Size.You're asking an opera diva about theatrical work, so I'll say "Carmen."Katya is a good friend of mine! We've known each other since 2010, when we both lived and performed in Boston. Her casting was truly because she is an old man. I thought there was no one better to play my father than the oldest man I've ever met in my entire life.The Sidewalk Sessions were filmed as a preview to our Soundcake premiere at Lincoln Center. Soundcake had been a dream of mine for many years, and I was incredibly happy to invite Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor to join me in it, with the fabulous direction of James Blaszko.I took the original version of that recording and sped it up a lot, so it took a couple of weeks to get it down at first. But now I've been doing it so many years that it comes naturally!Why, yes! The Cristál Ball album will be out soon!From the operatic world, I've most taken the lesson of working very hard to achieve my goals and being very patient on the way there. It takes a long time and a lot of preparation and patience to develop one's voice, just as it takes hard work and a lot of patience to develop one's drag persona.