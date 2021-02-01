Saved by the Bell's Dustin Diamond Is Dead at 44

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.
Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the classic '90s teen show Saved by the Bell, has died of cancer. He was 44 years old.
Diamond struggled after the end of Saved by the Bell: The New Class (in which Screech became Principal Belding's assistant): he directed and released his own sex tape (although he later told Oprah it was a body double), participated in reality shows like Celebrity Fit Club and The Weakest Link, and released a much-maligned tell-all book called Behind the Bell. (After receiving criticism for the book, Diamond said it was ghost-written.)
He also had brushes with the law, including arrests for possession of a switchblade, carrying a concealed weapon, and disorderly conduct.
It was announced last month that Diamond was undergoing treatment for small-cell lung carcinoma.
Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.