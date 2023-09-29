Scottsdale Fashion Week, Banned Books and more weekend events in Phoenix

Read on for more of the best things to do in Phoenix this weekend or check out our events calendar for more options.
Banned Books Reading
Friday, Sept. 29
Alwun House, 1204 E. Roosevelt St.The Arizona LGBT+ History Project’s annual reading has never been as relevant, as it's happening at a time when conservatives and right-wing groups across the country are banning books and shutting down libraries on an alarming scale. A variety of local artists, authors, activists and journalists will read from a variety of banned books that range “from the dissident and revolutionary to the downright salacious,” according to organizer Marshall Shore (a.k.a. Arizona’s “hip historian”). Sister Sur Mon Visage from the Grand Canyon Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will host the event, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Benjamin Leatherman
Iliza Shlesinger
Friday, September 29
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington St.Comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger says she loves playing Phoenix. During a short phone conversation with Phoenix New Times, she shared her excitement about being back in the Valley for what will undoubtedly be a packed house for her Hard Feelings tour at Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday. “I’ve been playing Phoenix and Tempe since, for any comedy fan, the old [Tempe] Improv was there. It's one of the markets I cut my teeth on. I have a vivid memory of bringing my own giant duffle bag full of T-shirts I paid for, my own merch, and I would run outside and sell my shirts right after my show. For me, I’m not from the area, but I’ve grown up there, career-wise, and the audiences have continued to come out and support me,” Shlesinger says. From anyone else, it would seem like this was just an attempt to butter up the interviewer, but coming from Shlesinger, it comes off as the genuine article. If anything, Shlesinger is a conspicuous truth-teller. “Comedy comes from honesty,” she says. The performance is at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $43. Tom Reardon
Eddie Griffin
Friday, Sept. 29
Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St. Back in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, comedian and actor Eddie Griffin was inescapable. He starred in UPN sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, appeared in episodes of the Chappelle Show and Def Comedy Jam, and played memorable roles in flicks like Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Scary Movie, and The New Guy. Griffin is best known for his motormouth-like delivery of often profanity-laced humor, and if you’ve heard his comedy, its a safe bet you’ve been offended at least once (probably between fits of laughter). Griffin is scheduled to perform at Celebrity Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday evening. Tickets are $34.50 to $64.50. Benjamin Leatherman
Ballet Under the Stars
Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30
Various locationsPack a blanket and a lawn chair — Ballet Arizona’s most unique events of the year is happening this weekend. Ballet Under the Stars, a series of free outdoor ballet performances with staging, lighting, costuming, will be taking place at local outdoor venues. Held on multiple nights, the draws thousands of people and includes both contemporary and classical ballet. This weekend, performances will take place on Friday at Goodyear’s Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater, 10300 Estrella Parkway, and on Saturday at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. Both performances start at 7 p.m. and are free to attend. More details can be found here. Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Fashion Week
Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1
Various locations Scottsdale Fashion Week is back and ready to strike a pose. The 2023 edition of the annual event will showcase the work of local designers at three different high-style events this weekend. On Friday evening at 7 p.m., the Rev Up the Runway pop-up will take place inside Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale, 4725 N. Scottsdale Rd., and feature designs by CAMI AND JAX, Sanctuary, Yandy, and Story Essentials. Tickets start at $105. The dealership will also host Couture Night at 7 p.m. on Saturday, which will include fashion from award-winning New York haute-couture designer Bach Mai. Reserved seating is $105. The weekend will wind down inside Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7055 E. Camelback Rd., with the Sunday Soiree at Nordstrom at 11 a.m., followed by a Champagne & Shopping wrap party at St. John. Admission is $75. Benjamin Leatherman
Somos Peoria
Saturday, Sept. 30
Old Town Peoria, Grand and 83rd avenues Looking for somewhere to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month? This evening-long celebration being put on by the City of Peoria will offer a mix of traditional foods, beer and margaritas, as well as arts and crafts vendors, lucha libre-style wrestling matches, a lowrider car show and entertainment from strolling mariachis and local ballet folklórico troupes. There will also be live music from Chicano rock band Ozomatli, ‘90s R&B hitmakers Color Me Badd and the all-female ensemble Mariachi Divas. The event runs from 4 to 10:30 p.m. General admission is free and VIP tickets are $40 and $75 and include perks like premium seating for the main stage performances. More details are available here. Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Derby Dames Doubleheader
Saturday, Sept. 30
Hall of Dames, 2517 W. McDowell RoadThe skate-wearing sirens of the Arizona Derby Dames keep their 18th season rolling this weekend with a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at their indoor track in central Phoenix. The opening bout will feature a showdown between the Doomsday Valkyries (self-described as “Post Apocalyptic Warrior Women on Skates”) and the Runaway Brides, followed by a big battle pitting the Brutal Beauties against the Schoolyard Scrappers. Besides a heaping helping of action, local roller derby fans can also enjoy eats from food trucks from Bonzai Boyz and Vella & Son's Italian Ice during both bouts. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and elbows will start being thrown at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under. Children 3 or younger at free. Benjamin Leatherman
Letterpress Workshop
Saturday, Sept. 30
Hazel & Violet, 1301 Grand Ave.DIY is always nerdy, no matter what’s going on. So if you’d like to make your own adorable-looking coasters, posters or stationery, now’s your chance to get behind the heavy machinery at Hazel & Violet for their monthly Letterpress Workshop. This weekend, you can learn the basics of printing on Reprex, Vandercook 01, or Potter presses with wood and metal type, and pick your own vintage cut to boot. The workshops are from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The cost is $60 per person. You can register and get more information here. Lauren Cusimano