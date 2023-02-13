Six Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

After a week of expensive fun taking advantage of all the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open festivities, we're looking to give our wallet a break for a while.
Fortunately, there's plenty of fun to be had around the Valley this week for zero dollars. Read on for some cool festivals, a telescope workshop, and more.
Find out how Tombstone fits into the history of Arizona filmmaking in Scottsdale on Monday.
Arizona Goes to the Movies
The 48th state has a long history of being used as a filming location. Join speaker Jim Turner for a look at how Hollywood has affected popular views of Western settlement and continues to affect social interactions. The talk will "run the gamut from Tom Mix to Val Kilmer with information about the plots, players, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about Jean Harlow, John Wayne, and Elvis in this history of Arizona-filmed movies, from silents to Cinemascope," according to the Scottsdale Library event page
. The event, which is an AZ Speaks program made possible by the Arizona Humanities Council, runs 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 13, at Mustang Library, 10101 North 90th Street, Scottsdale.
Answer questions about Moonrise Kingdom and other Wes Anderson movies on Wednesday.
Wes Anderson Trivia
The feature films of director Wes Anderson are among the most celebrated indie movies of the 21st century. If you can't get enough of flicks like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel, you'll have a chance to show off your knowledge on Wednesday, February 15, during Wes Anderson Trivia
at Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix. Hosts Corey G and Carolyn will test attendees in the Rose Room of the underground nightspot located at 130 North Central Avenue. Signup begins at 6 p.m. and the contest kicks off at 7, and if you feel like it, stay afterward for house, deep house, and techno music curated by Gerry Gonza — it starts at 10 p.m.
Listen to jazz downtown on Thursday.
Jazz at The Nash
For more than 10 years, The Nash has been downtown Phoenix's spot for live jazz. On Thursday, February 16, you can catch Joel Robin on piano accompanying singer Delphine Cortez from 4 to 6 p.m during The Nash's Thursday Happy Hour
series. There's no cost to attend, but wine, beer, sodas, and snacks are available for purchase. The Nash is located at 110 East Roosevelt Street.
Get telescope advice this week in Phoenix.
Telescope Workshop
If you've got a telescope collecting dust in your garage, bring it to Paradise Valley Community College on Thursday, February 16. From 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., members of the Phoenix Astronomical Society will be on hand to assist with small repairs and give opinions on which eyepieces, filters, and other accessories you might use to enhance your viewing pleasure. And if you've been considering buying a telescope, you can bring your questions and find out what kind of telescope you should be looking for. The event takes place in G-Bldg 147 AST/PHY Lab at PVCC, 18401 North 32nd Street. There is no cost to attend, but email [email protected]
with the make and model of your telescope plus the number in your party to reserve space.
The Melrose Vintage Market takes place this weekend.
Melrose Vintage Market
The forecast is sunny and warm for Saturday, February 19, so bring a hat and sunglasses when you head to the Melrose Vintage Market
. The mostly-monthly event (it takes a break in the late spring and summer) hosts a large number local of vendors, plus food and drink trucks, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking and admission are free at 700 West Campbell Avenue, and the market is dog-friendly, so don’t forget Fido.
AZ Festival of Nations
The Valley of the Sun is home to a wide range of international communities. Come appreciate our diversity during the inaugural AZ Festival of Nations
, a free event happening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 19. The festival will be separated into three areas: live performances by multicultural artists, a food and drink section, and a vendor village. It all happens at the Tanger Outlets, 6800 North 95th Avenue, Glendale.