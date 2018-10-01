The 7 Best Movies To Watch During Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

October is considered by many the best month of the year. It’s 31 days of nicer-than-summer weather, horror movies, cinnamon, and it's all capped off with Halloween. Freeform (or if you were born before 2010, ABC Family), is hosting its “31 Nights of Halloween” movie marathon, which is exactly what it sounds like. Each day until October 31, at least four movies will be shown back-to-back beginning on October 1 with ParaNorman at 5 p.m. local time. (Scroll to the bottom for a link to the full schedule).

We know you most likely won’t have the time to watch all 31 days of movies, so here are the must-watch films that will be shown on this Halloween-binge, and why you should definitely try to catch them during their multiple screenings in October. Although, we recommend watching as many of them as possible.

ParaNorman

This beautiful 3-D stop-motion film from LAIKA is one of the best animated films distributed by one of the most-underrated animation studios today; LAIKA is in a league with Disney Pixar and Studio Ghibli after only just four films under its belt. ParaNorman, although not the studio's first film, is a wonderful introduction to the types of movies you see from the studio. It follows a young, misunderstood boy who can speak with the dead. It has zombies, ghosts, witches, curses, and worst of all, parents who just don’t seem to understand. The script and voice cast (Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin, Alex Borstein, and John Goodman) make this a must-watch.