5 Spots for Delicious Cinnamon Rolls in Metro Phoenix

Fall has begun. It may not feel like it in Arizona for another few months, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying the delicious food and drink that comes with the season. All the best fall eating and drinking seems to share one ingredient that exists purely to bring you joy. No, it isn't pumpkin spice – it's cinnamon.

Specifically, cinnamon rolls are a delicious treat to enjoy, especially right now.

Jerry Seinfeld puts it perfectly in the Seinfeld episode "The Dinner Party." He says, "People love cinnamon. It should be on tables at restaurants along with salt and pepper. Anytime anyone says, 'Oh, this is so good. What's in it?' the answer invariably comes back, cinnamon. Cinnamon. Again and again."

Cinnamon rolls should be chewy and ultra-soft on the inside, and the frosting should complement this lushness. A perfect balance of the cinnamon in the roll and the sweetness of the frosting is ideal. The roll should be warm. Not hot. That might be the most important part.

These rolls exemplify the perfect pastry. They will all melt in your mouth. Really, what other breakfast delight can make use of all five senses all at once? Here are our five favorites.

EXPAND The cream cheese frosting perfectly covers the top of this cinnamon roll at Lux Central. Dillon Rosenblatt

Lux Central

4402 North Central Avenue

If you're lucky enough to get one of these babies fresh out of the oven, you will want to go back to Lux Central every day for another. It takes a bit for them to be ready, so sit and relax, maybe drink a coffee or cappuccino while you wait to devour this monstrous cinnamon roll. A fork and knife is definitely necessary for this delicious beast, but feel free to make a mess, too. The stickiness is part of the fun. Warning though, these rolls sell fast, so it's best to show up earlier.

EXPAND Topped with melted butter, you have the option to spread as much frosting on top of your roll at Phoenix Public Market Cafe. Dillon Rosenblatt

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

14 East Pierce Street, Phoenix

The roll from Phoenix Public Market Cafe dials the cinnamon spirit up to a new level. Not only is the roll made with cinnamon in the warm bready part itself, but there's some cinnamon added to the top. The roll comes with the cream cheese frosting on the side, which is good for those who don't want it extra sweet. You can add as much as you'd like, but it will melt almost instantly, so eat fast. This roll is perfect for those who want a little extra kick of cinnamon – and why wouldn't you?

EXPAND At Lilac Bakery, you can choose between a traditional cinnamon roll (left), or vegan with raisins. Dillon Rosenblatt

Lilac Bakery

2747 East Indian School Road

When you walk into Lilac Bakery, you'll have two cinnamon roll options – regular with frosting, and a vegan roll that comes with raisins and more of an icing texture than frosting. Both are worth your time and money. You have the option to get them warmed (obviously yes), and then the feasting begins. With the traditional cinnamon roll, prepare for a bit of a harder bite on the outside. The inside, however, is as gooey as you could expect from a cinnamon roll. The frosting encrusts the roll in a perfectly thick top layer. The vegan option is nearly as good as the traditional, but not as gooey and melting in the center. The frosting is a bit thicker, giving it a cake-icing texture. Plus, it has raisins, adding a flavor the traditional option doesn't have. Either way you go, you will enjoy the roll here.

EXPAND The cinnamon roll has the taste and texture of a doughnut. Dillon Rosenblatt

Provision Coffee Bar

2100 South Gilbert Road #22, Chandler

At Provision Coffee Bar, the cinnamon roll is not warm, but that doesn't hurt how delicious it tastes. Warming it up will obviously make it even better, but this roll has a very doughnut-like vibe to it. The frosting is drizzled over the top, where it sinks into the center throughout the ridges of the roll – making it impossible to not enjoy every bite of cinnamon AND frosting at the same. This might be the most cinnamon-y roll you will eat in Phoenix.

EXPAND Six-minute abs. I mean, cinnamon rolls. In fact, zero abs will come from this decision, but man are these guys delicious. Melissa Campana

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 North 40th Street

Go to Ingo's early on the weekend and order as many rolls as your heart desires, because they will run out. The rolls are small, so you don't have to feel bad about eating many. It takes about six minutes to prepare a roll. If you've ever made cinnamon rolls at home, you know that this actually isn't too long. And when they come out fresh and warm, with that heady cinnamon smell, and you see the frosting oozing over the sides onto your plate – get ready for cinnamon-roll heaven. You can only get these bad boys on Saturday and Sunday, so consider them a reward for working so hard during the week.