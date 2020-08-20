The 2020 Arizona State Fair Has Been Postponed to 2021

You call yourself a real Arizonan? Psssh. Do you even fair, bro?

Bad news, fans of carnival rides and deep-fried everything: The Arizona Exposition & State Fair Board announced today that the 2020 Arizona State Fair would not take place due to concerns about COVID-19.

Board chairman Jonathan Lines said in a statement, “As a self-funded state agency, this decision to postpone the fair is not made lightly. In addition to providing the majority of the agency’s operating income, the Fair’s economic impact averages over $90 million annually, engages 300+ businesses, and hires 1000+ employees.. However, safety always comes first, and we feel this is the best decision for all involved this year."

Some events may be held virtually; for example, the livestock show is accepting online entries.

Tentative dates for the 2021 event are October 7 to 31. For more information, visit the fair's website.