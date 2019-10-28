The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Admit it — you have the most fun when it’s free. This week, you can get lost in the music when Raúl Yañez Quartet hits the stage, get your daily steps in during the Museum of Walking, or show your true colors at the Rainbows Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND It's all about youth power. Puente Youth Movement

Youth, Know Your Rights Zine and Video Party

The Puente Human Rights Movement, a grassroots migrant justice group based in Phoenix, is partnering with Puente Youth Movement to screen a new video designed to help young migrants know their rights. The latter helps youth ages 12 to 18 to develop leadership skills in the context of cultural and political issues at play in contemporary society.

The screening is part of a free event called Youth, Know Your Rights Zine and Video Party. It takes place at Puente Arizona, 1937 West Adams Street, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29. It’s a workshop designed for youth, although other community members are welcome to attend. RSVP online. Lynn Trimble

Get ready for a good time at Gracie’s. New Times Archive

‘Disgraceful Halloween!’

Gracie’s Tax Bar is a truly fine establishment that has been frequented by many a Phoenix New Times staff member. But if you need more proof of its greatness, you need only swing by this Halloween. The bar's “Disgraceful Halloween!” will feature live music from Treasure Mammal, Jake Stellarwell, and Djentrification. There will also be a haunted maze, Purdy Lite's live visuals, tarot card readings, and an ample amount of tacos.

This free party (not counting your booze) goes down from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at 811 North Seventh Avenue. And if you come across a staffer, please be extra nice. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Raúl Yañez gets jazzy. Raúl Yañez/The Nash

Raúl Yañez Quartet

Some people walk right past the purple building in Roosevelt Row during First Fridays, without venturing inside to see what it’s all about. The building is home to The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street, a jazz venue where the walls are often lined with works by local artists. Head over on Friday, November 1, if you want to check it out.

There’s a free concert starting at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Raúl Yañez Quartet playing music from Latin jazz greats including Eddie Palmieri, Tito Puente, and Ray Barretto. It’s a great chance to take a seat and relax for a while with local musicians and jazz fans amid your gallery-hopping. Lynn Trimble

Art meets walking at SMoCA. Sean Deckert

The Museum of Walking

The Museum of Walking, founded by local artists and based in Tempe, is coming to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street. Walking can be an art practice, according to Museum of Walking director Angela Ellsworth. Learn more during the free Museum of Walking event at SMoCA, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 2.

You’ll gain insights into the relationships between contemporary art, land, walking, community, health, and history. Wear comfortable shoes, since you’ll be walking near the museum. It’s a great way to create connections with other people and the environment while embracing principles like healthy living and divergent thinking. Lynn Trimble

Here's where the podcast magic will happen. Lynn Trimble

So You Want to Be a Podcaster

If the only thing standing between you and making your mark as the next great podcaster is knowing how the whole podcaster thing works, you’re in luck. There’s a workshop called So You Want to Be a Podcaster happening at Scottsdale Civic Center Library, 3839 North Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

The free workshop is being taught by Jared Duran, who hosts a cultural podcast called Limited Engagement. He’s also co-publisher for an independent publishing company called Hoot n’ Waddle. He’ll be sharing tips, techniques, and creative ideas to help you launch your own podcast phenomenon. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND A festival attendee spins the prize wheel inside the Phoenix Pride tent during Rainbows Festival 2015. Benjamin Leatherman

The Rainbows Festival

The Rainbows Festival returns to Heritage Square, 115 North Sixth Street, during the first weekend in November. Head over to the free event on Saturday, November 2, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to celebrate the diversity of the local LGBTA+ community. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly event filled with performances, community group displays, food trucks, craft cocktails, and more. Saturday’s entertainment lineup includes Desert City Jazz, Prince Poppycock, and more.

This year’s event will feature two stages and over 150 groups presenting everything from art to educational resources. Most of all, it’s a chance to join fellow community members in elevating the importance of diversity in creating and sustaining a thriving city. Lynn Trimble