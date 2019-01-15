The Best Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Is your wallet hurting? We’re here for you. This week, you can show your support at the 2019 Women’s March, enjoy poetry and storytelling at POC it to Me: POC Open Mic Night, or experience a rare sight — the total eclipse of the moon. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Death Poems

Over at Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, on Tuesday, January 15, composers Jacob Adler and Tony Obr are presenting Death Poems during Tuesday Morning Music and Tea, which runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sounds morbid? It should, because the duo will be performing the final works that several composers wrote before their deaths. Obr is also a visual artist, sound designer, and musician whose many hats include creating and performing with the Datura media ensemble. He’ll man the modular synths, while Jacob Adler will provide piano accompaniment. Death Poems is free. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Artists made these signs for the 2018 march. Lynn Trimble

2019 Women’s March

“Pussy claws back!” It’s a mantra you might hear during the 2019 Women’s March in Phoenix, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at the Arizona State Capitol, 1700 West Washington Street. Expect speakers, music, performances, food trucks, and plenty of inspiration. Organizers have partnered with March For Our Lives and Red for Ed, so common-sense gun reform and education funding will be part of the conversation. The march is free, and there are a few FYIs worth noting: no pets (only service animals), signs without support sticks are best, and parking won’t be pretty. Nix your large bags or backpacks, and make friends with public transportation. Visit facebook.com/womensmarchphx. Lynn Trimble

Throwback to a previous festival. City of Chandler

Chandler Multicultural Festival

Friends of the Chandler Public Library launched the Chandler Multicultural Festival in 1995, hoping to help community members learn more about the city’s rich cultural diversity. Today it’s part of the city’s annual Celebration of Unity event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. This year’s festival happens between 2 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, at the city’s downtown stage, located at 178 East Commonwealth Avenue. The Chandler Film Festival is showing short films with civil rights themes at 7 p.m. The free event also includes art, music, and dance. Bring your blanket or lawn chair, plus money for food and drinks. Visit chandleraz.gov. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Checking out Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Lynn Trimble

POC It to Me: POC Open Mic Night

There’s a beautiful color palette inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, where shelves are filled with books in Spanish and English, and the walls are lined with artwork. Check it out on Saturday, January 19, when the bookstore’s POC It to Me: POC Open Mic Night runs from 6 to 9 p.m. It’s an evening filled with poetry, storytelling, music, and other creative offerings by people of color (hence, the POC title). Everyone age 18 and up is welcome, and there’s a single guiding principle: no hate speech. It’s a free event, but donations will go to the evening’s performers. Visit palabrasbookstore.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Rob Glover/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Flickr

Eclipse Viewing Party

The entirety of the moon will be obscured by the earth’s shadow during the evening of Sunday, January 20, resulting in an awe-inspiring sight to behold. It’s the first total eclipse of the moon visible over Arizona in several years, and can be seen from anywhere in our state with just the naked eye. The eclipse will commence at 7:39 p.m. and reach totality at 10:12 p.m.

If you’d like to witness the magnificence up close, the Astronomy Club of Verrado will offer a special lunar eclipse viewing party starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Redmond Ball Field, 20895 West Hamilton Street in Buckeye. Telescopes will be set up for viewing the eclipse and local astronomers will also discuss the cosmic mechanics of what’s happening in the heavens above. The free event is open to the public. See theastronomyclubaz.com for more. Benjamin Leatherman