The Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Still Life and Death

There is something about the interior of the natural history shop Curious Nature, with its walls decked out with bizarre taxidermy, that screams “do not touch.” It feels more like a natural history museum than an emporium stocked with odd trinkets. If you’ve ever felt inspired by the unusual inventory, then bring your own pencil or brush to the boutique’s monthly art night, Still Life and Death. There will be skulls and other natural death specimens on display for you to sketch or paint.

This event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at 5032 North Central Avenue. There is a $10 fee that includes snacks and other refreshments. For more information, visit curiousnatureshop.com. Jason Keil

EXPAND See Jason Hugger's paintings on the Art Detour Studio Tour happening Friday, March 15. Jason Hugger

Art Detour 23

Third Friday promises an intriguing detour off the beaten path on March 15 as Artlink presents a guided tour of artist studios. It’s part of Art Detour 23, a multiday event celebrating Phoenix arts and culture. Reserve your spot so you can join the tour leaving from monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Tour stops include Garfield Galleria and The Studios at Bentley Projects, plus the studios for artists Harold Lohner and Jason Hugger. It wraps up around 9 p.m. Or you can sign up for classes with local creatives happening by the Shadow Play art installation at Third and Roosevelt streets. Both events are free. Visit artdetour.com. Lynn Trimble



Aquaman is coming to ASU West. Courtesy of ASU

Aquaman

Living in the desert, most of us don’t get a lot of ocean time. Enter the world of movies, where the sea is just a blink away, and ocean escapism offers a welcome break. If outdoor movies are your thing, head over to Fletcher Lawn at ASU West, 4701 West Thunderbird in Glendale. They’re showing Aquaman as part of ASU’s Movies on the Lawn series. It’s set in an underwater world where a half-human, have-Atlantean superhero struggles with his own identity while trying to prevent war between civilizations on land and beneath the waves. Take your blanket or lawn chair, but leave the scuba gear at home. The film is free, and you can get free popcorn and water while supplies last. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



Antoinette Cauley reimagines young girls using rap personages. Antoinette Cauley

"Ain't Nobody Prayin' For Me"

For a new painting titled Rich & Sad, Phoenix-based artist Antoinette Cauley reimagined a little girl as the rapper Post Malone. It’s one of about 20 works Cauley will be showing at monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, for a solo exhibition called “Ain’t Nobody Prayin’ For Me.” The free opening reception happens from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 15, and the evening also includes a DJ and cash bar. Cauley will be there to discuss her work, which is influenced by rap music and hip-hop culture, along with the cultural phenomenon of girls growing up too fast, and her own personal experiences of trauma and loss. The exhibition features portraits of young girls transformed to resemble popular rap personages. Visit monorchid.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Thinking green at the Musical Instrument Museum. Courtesy of MIM

Experience Ireland

If all you know of Ireland is shamrocks and leprechauns, it’s time you head to the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard. You’ll find musical instruments, video, and cultural artifacts that elucidate Irish culture, giving you fresh perspective on the land affiliated with all things green. Pop over on Saturday, March 16, if you want to explore more Irish fare during the first day of the museum’s Experience Ireland event. It’s free with museum admission, which is $20 (or $30 if you want to attend both days). Saturday’s event lineup includes Irish musical and dance performance, Ireland-inspired crafts, a curator talk, and the chance to try playing a Celtic harp. The MIM Café will have Irish dishes available for purchase, so you can enjoy the luck of the Irish and get a good taste of Irish culture, too. Visit mim.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Ready to walk ... into the bar. Benjamin Leatherman

Brides of March

Weddings can be an expensive prospect. Even if you try to do things on the cheap, it’s still likely to be a pricey undertaking that will cost some major coin. That said, not every experience involving wearing a wedding dress has to be a costly affair. The annual Brides of March bar crawl, for instance, is completely free to attend.

The annual wedding-themed bar crawl, which riffs on both bridal culture and the Ides of March, is put on by the Arizona Cacophony Society and involves men and women donning white gowns and drinking their way around downtown Phoenix. This year’s Brides of March takes place on Saturday, March 16, and starts out at Kobalt Bar, 3110 North Central Avenue, #175. The bar crawl’s participants of both sexes will be dressed as all manner of brides, grooms, and bridesmaids and will hit up several other nearby bars as they raise a toast to fun and engage in a massive urban prank.

Take the plunge starting at noon. As we mentioned, it’s free to participate. See azcacophony.org/brides for more details. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND So much green. Gabs DeWitt

St. Patrick's Day Faire

After taking in the pomp and pageantry of the greenest parade in the Valley, walk over to Margaret T. Hance Park for the party of the year. The St. Patrick’s Day Faire is a celebration of all things Irish. There will be three stages of music, step-dancing, and bagpipers. If you ever wondered if there’s Irish blood in your lineage, check your genealogy to see if you have any kisses coming your way. There will also be a children’s area and crafts and merchandise to prepare you for your favorite spring holiday.

The Guinness flows from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at 67 West Culver Street. Tickets are $10 to $25. For more information, visit stpatricksdayphoenix.org. Jason Keil



Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC

Where did your late-’90s teen-pop loyalties lie? The battle between Justin and Nick rages on at Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC, presented by Club ’90s. Get on the floor and dance to the vocal teen pop that played nonstop on your Discman two decades ago. The battle continues inside the photo booths, so be sure to show your allegiance to the group you love the most. Who will win? Is it going to be NSYNC or do you have Backstreet’s back?

You want it that way at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Tickets to this 21-and-over event are $15. For more information, visit thevanburenphx.com. Jason Keil



A scene from last year's Emo Prom. Michelle Sasonov

Emo Nite

If My Chemical Romance has taught us anything, it’s that we’re still not okay. So it’s time to dance until your mascara runs down your cheeks at Emo Nite, a celebration of the musical genre that never seemed to get the respect it richly deserved. This event, which was started by three friends in Los Angeles, has grown into a national phenomenon with a dedicated following building around this nonstop dance party that spins everything from Dashboard Confessional to American Football.

The anthems begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit emonite.com. Jason Keil



DJ Pauly D

Okay. It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend, and you’ve decided to make some very bad decisions. You could go to some bars, get into some fights, puke along to “Danny Boy” with a bunch of people whose 23andMe said they were 99 percent German. Or, if you really wanted to ruin your life, you could go to Salt Tacos & Tequila, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale, where DJ Pauly D — yes that Pauly D, from Jersey Shore — will be spinning God-doesn’t-even-know-what.

This perfect storm of unfortunate ethnic stereotypes begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 16. For more info, see relentlessbeats.com, and if you do actually go to this, please tell us about it. Douglas Markowitz



Color me festive. India Association of Phoenix

Holi Festival of Colors

Rainbow sprinkles might have cornered the cupcake market when it comes to color. But the Holi Festival of Colors takes the cake for most colorful celebration. It’s a Hindu celebration of spring and love. But it also celebrates the triumph of good over evil, with traditions that include throwing colorful powder that leaves revelers looking like walking rainbow art installations. The Phoenix India Association presents its Holi Festival of Colors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. It’s happening at South Mountain Park, 10919 South Central Avenue. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the event, which includes one color packet. Visit phoenixindiaassociation.org. Lynn Trimble



Still image from Steve Gompf's Parade film. Courtesy of No Festival Required

Selected Shorts

Mesa-based artist Steve Gompf spent eight years creating a 14-minute film called Parade: The Absolute End of the World using images culled primarily from photographic motion studies by Eadweard Muybridge, set to his own soundtrack created using Apple’s GarageBand. Gompf died in March 2018, but his work and creative influence lives on. Parade is part of a six-film lineup for Selected Shorts, being presented by Phoenix-based No Festival Required as part of the Art House Cinema Series. See the films at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, on Stage 2 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street. Featured films explore intriguing fare, from a weed farmer’s lament to a Vietnam-era fear campaign. Tickets are $12. Visit scottsdaleperformingarts.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Where's the green beer? Zia Peroni

Downtown Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl and Street Party

Can’t decide where to hang your green hat for St. Patrick’s Day? There is no reason why you can’t party like the Irish in all the cool places in the center of town. The first annual Downtown Phoenix St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl and Street Party will begin at the big bash at Seamus McCaffrey’s. There will also be great drink specials at Chambers, Cobra Arcade Bar, The Churchill, and The Kettle Black Pub.

Tap into some fun at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at 705 North First Street. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit brownpapertickets.com/event/4043692. Jason Keil



Iconic image from the 1923 film Safety Last! Courtesy of RPM Orchestra

Safety Last!

If you’re a film buff, you’re likely familiar with the iconic black-and-white image of a man hanging from a giant clock on the side of a department store building on a busy street. It’s from a 1923 film called Safety Last!, which imagines the adventures of small town transplant trying to make his mark in the big city through a publicity stunt that doesn’t exactly go as planned. The classic romantic comedy, starring Harold Lloyd, is being screened at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. Phoenix’s own proto-Industrial Americana Quintet, RPM Orchestra, will be on hand to perform a live, original score with a light and whimsical vibe — joined by guest artist Steve Asetta, saxophonist for Phoenix-based Moonlight Magic. Visit thefilmbarphx.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Chef Edward Lee Jolea Brown

Chef Edward Lee

Chefs will travel abroad in search of new and striking ideas for their dishes. Chef Edward Lee journeyed across the United States and found a wealth of flavors and stories behind delicious immigrant meals for Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef’s Journey to Discover America’s New Melting-Pot Cuisine. The author and acclaimed owner of the restaurant 610 Magnolia will be signing copies of his latest book at the Phoenix location of Changing Hands. He will then host a dinner featuring recipes from the book next door at Southern Rail.

The signing begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 18, at 300 West Camelback Road. The book event is free. The dinner, which begins at 7 p.m., is $95. For more information, visit changinghands.com. Jason Keil



The Play That Goes Wrong is coming to Tempe. Courtesy of ASU

The Play That Goes Wrong

When you set stereotypical characters in an improbable situation, then add physical comedy punctuated by exaggeration, you get the makings of a fabulous farce. For theater geeks, they’re even more fun when you add the play-within-a-play element at the heart of The Play That Goes Wrong. The London production earned an Olivier Award (like the Tony Awards, but across the pond) for best new comedy in 2015, and now the Broadway tour is coming to Tempe. Opening night at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue, is Tuesday, March 19. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $20. Visit asugammage.com. Lynn Trimble



Jordan Owen

All Cassette Set

Jordan Owen, better known as the founder of Petty Things, is a lover of all things analog. He’s shunned playlists on streaming services. Instead, the DJ has been collecting and mixing together shoegaze, college rock, and post-punk for years. He will share his mixtapes at Valley Bar for an All Cassette Set. The night will be a visual experience as well with old television sets playing VHS tapes of ’80s movies and episodes of The X-Files.

Owen will press play on some great noise-pop at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at 130 North Central Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit valleybarphx.com. Jason Keil



"New Paradignms of Contemporary Latin American Abstraction"

What exactly do you think of when you hear the words “Latin American art?” Incan ruins and Mayan statues, right? What about “contemporary Latin American art?” Thought so.

If you feel like it’s time to bone up on your knowledge of art from south of the border, you’re in luck: The Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, will be hosting a lecture on just the subject, titled “New Paradigms of Contemporary Latin American Abstraction,” hosted by expert Dr. Cecilia Fajardo-Hill. Paradigms, abstraction ... those big words mean just one thing: You’re gonna learn.

Prepara tu cabeza for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. Admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. Call 602-666-7104 or visit phxart.org for more info. Douglas Markowitz