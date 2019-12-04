The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Your plans have arrived. This week, you can browse tons of unique designs at Sticker Drop and Workshop, find a perfect gift for a loved one at Tempe Festival of the Arts, or sample some of the best tamales the Valley has to offer at Tamale Festival. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Talk storytelling with Michelle Malonzo. Piper Center

‘Get Lit: Who Can Tell a Story’

Once a month, literature nerds descend on the Reading Room at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. This month, they’ll be discussing who gets to tell which stories, and why. The free “Get Lit: Who Can Tell a Story” salon with Michelle Malonzo happens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. Expect a lively discussion about who gets to tell the stories of marginalized experience.

Can authors tell these stories if they haven’t lived them? Does doing research make it acceptable? What about being an ally? And when does a book about marginalized experience raise awareness, rather than simply profiting from it? Register online if you’re attending, so organizers know how many people to expect. Lynn Trimble

Concert and Toy Drive

The Valley’s hip-hop scene is a tight-knit group, with MCs and other artists regularly banding together to uplift and celebrate the community. This holiday season, several constituents are going one step further by hosting a combination concert and toy drive. The charitable event will feature performances from a slew of local and regional rappers and singers, including J-Luv and Blaze Rock, AkReshon, Joe Louis, Prophetiko, and Rap Van Damme. And all you need to get in the door? An unopened present. Talk about another gift that keeps on giving.

The 21-and over concert is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, at Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue in Tempe. Chris Coplan

It's time to celebrate 10 years. RPM Orchestra

RPM Orchestra

The RPM Orchestra are marking their 10-year anniversary with an immersive performance at Langmade Project Space, 1345 West McKinley Street. It’s happening at 10:15 p.m. on December 6, after most of the First Friday art shows have closed up for the night. The quintet perform proto-Industrial Americana music and create original soundtracks for silent films.

They’re ramping it up for First Friday, by screening two experimental films and adding a stilt-walking percussion performance to the mix. Even ritual troupe Arcane Collective will be part of the action, and you’ll also get to experience a sonic performance featuring sounds recorded in Civic Space Park. The performance is “pay what you wish.” Visit RPM Orchestra on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Get your sticker fix. Wasted Ink Zine Distro

Sticker Drop and Workshop

You can never have too many stickers. So mark your calendar for Friday, December 6. That’s when Wasted Ink Zine Distro will be celebrating five years on the local lit scene with a sticker drop and workshop. Look for designs by diverse zine creators and other artists, which make fabulous additions to everything from books to bikes.

The free event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Hive, 2222 North 16th Street. You’ll find six zine creators tabling in the courtyard, where you can also enjoy food and conversation with fellow sticker geeks. Explore art inside the nearby gallery, or shop local businesses at The Hive while you’re there. Lynn Trimble

Black Christmas

This holiday season, you could watch movies with a mischievous man-elf, a cranky old man visited by ghosts, or the one with Jimmy Stewart. For a change of pace, consider catching a screening of the 1974 slasher flick Black Christmas. Here, a gaggle of young sorority girls are threatened by the deranged phone calls of a certifiable psycho killer. But then they all come together to teach him the true meaning of Christmas — just kidding, it’s a bloody horror movie, sillies. God bless us, everyone!

The screening is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $10. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Having fun along Mill Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Tempe Festival of the Arts

Tempe Festival of the Arts returns to Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe on Friday, December 6. That’s your first chance to explore more than 300 artist booths, featuring works in more than a dozen mediums — including painting, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, and more. Look for local artists while you’re there, and bring your holiday shopping list. Friday festival hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival offerings include a kids zone complete with a youth art exhibition and hands-on art activities, plus live music, street performers, and a chalk art competition. Fourteen artists will be making chalk on Fourth Avenue west of Mill Avenue, inspired by the theme “a stitch in time.” Admission is free. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Weaam Abbas artwork from a World Refugee Day exhibit. Lynn Trimble

World Bazaar Phoenix

If you’re eager to support businesses owned by local immigrants and refugees, block out some time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. That’s when Local First Arizona and several community partners are presenting a free event called World Bazaar Phoenix. The event brings together artisans who make jewelry, clothing, baskets, and accessories, so you can shop local with global flair.

You’ll experience live music and dance from Africa, Asia, and Latin America while you shop. More than 50 vendors are participating, so it’s an easy way to tick off all those names on your holiday gift list. Bring extra money for food and drink. Lynn Trimble

The Grinch was spotted at the APS Electric Light Parade in the past. New Times Archive

APS Electric Light Parade

The Valley doesn’t have regular snowfall to mark the holiday season. We do, however, have the APS Electric Light Parade. For its 33rd edition, parade promoters have chosen the theme of “Walking in a Desert Wonderland,” which seems perfect given temperatures average a brisk 70 degrees. The parade begins at Central and Montebello avenues, heads south to Camelback Road, and turns left at Seventh Street before winding down on Indian School Road. Or, skip the festivities and just check out the pre-parade gathering, where you’ll peruse the floats up close and personal.

The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. The pre-parade party, meanwhile, is set for 5:30 p.m. at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Avenue. Chris Coplan

Tamales are the cornerstone of the holiday season. Shutterstock

Tamale Festival

Tamales check every box for the perfect meal. They’re steeped in rich tradition, tasty whether filled with pork or portobello, and super-convenient to eat. Food City’s own Tamale Festival is the perfect way to celebrate this dynamic food. The event will not only feature dozens of local tamale vendors, but Food City is previewing several new “flavors” set to debut in time for this holiday season. And when you’re not eating tamales by the handful, enjoy performances by local ballet folklorico dancers and mariachi bands.

The totally free festival is set for Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8, at Cesar Chavez Plaza, 201 West Washington Street. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Chris Coplan

LibCon West

Libraries long have been a place to get your geek on, thanks to their wealth of lendable media and ephemera covering a multitude of subject matters. So it seems fitting that the Velma Teague Library, 7010 North 58th Avenue in Glendale, would host an event like LibCon West, an afternoon-long geek extravaganza happening on Saturday, December 7.

Various geeky activities will be offered, including programming focusing on gaming, fandom, and cosplay. The pirates of The DREAD Fleet will also present a live show, and local bands Dratini on the Rocks and the Driftwood Quintet will perform geek-oriented music selections. Vendors, special guests, and a scavenger hunt is also planned. The con will cap off with a Lightsaber Walk led by the Jedi of Syndicate Saber through the streets of downtown Glendale.

The nerdy fun starts at noon and goes until 5 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman

2000 Foot Turtle doing their thing on stage. Mirna Estrada

Winter Fest

For most cities, early December isn’t ideal for family-style gatherings (unless wintry hellscapes are your bag). But this is Phoenix, and so it’s only natural the team at The Trunk Space would host the annual Winter Fest. That day, over a dozen bands will hit the stage, including 2000 Foot Turtle, DOMS, No Lungs, Just Another Day, Tullis, and Commiserate, with several sets featuring a joyous selection of holiday tunes. Then, enjoy the local artists, tasty treats, and other family-friendly activities. Have fun with your massive snowstorms, the rest of America.

The fest is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, at 1124 North Third Street. Tickets are $6, and kids 12 and under get in free. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Cast for Black Nativity. Black Theatre Troupe

Black Nativity

American poet Langston Hughes transformed the traditional Nativity story for the stage. Hughes’ Black Nativity, first performed Off-Broadway in 1961, features an all-black cast performing traditional Christmas carols with a gospel twist.

Black Theatre Troupe will perform its original production of Black Nativity at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. The performance is a lively celebration of hope, joy, and liberation. It’s part of a 12-show run that continues through Sunday, December 22. Black Theatre Troupe performs at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 East Washington Street. Tickets to the show are $41. Lynn Trimble

Rosie’s House

A little girl named Rosie was forced to leave her violin behind during World War II as her family fled the ravages of war. Decades later, the German immigrant founded Rosie’s House, a nonprofit that provides free music education for youth living in the inner city in Phoenix. Children develop character and music skills through various music classes, including choir, piano, mariachi, strings, and more.

Every holiday season, they perform a free concert for the community. It’s a way for young musicians to share what they’ve learned and experienced the thrill of hearing a live audience reaction. This year’s Annual Holiday Concert takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. It’s happening inside Memorial Hall at Steele Indian School Park. Lynn Trimble

‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition’

Passengers on the Titanic were thinking big back in 1912 when they set off on the journey that ended in tragedy. Their ship was billed as unsinkable. But an iceberg proved that theory wrong, leaving more than 1,500 passengers dead in its wake. There’s an exhibition that tells the Titanic’s story of its sinking and the lives of those on board through artifacts and other objects.

See “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition” at Odysea in the Desert, 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale. Exhibit hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 9. Timed tickets are available online. Adult tickets are $20.95 online or $24.95 at the door. The last admission is 45 minutes before closing. Lynn Trimble

Add a little poetry to your life. Rinky Dink Press

Rinky Dink Press

Rinky Dink Press is celebrating its third birthday this month with the launch of 10 new micro-collections. Each one has a different author whose work you can fit inside your pocket, so you’re never far from poetic inspiration. The launch happens at Trans Am Café,1506 Grand Avenue, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 9.

The evening includes readings by six poets, plus select alumni writers from prior collections. The party is free, but you’ll need $1 for every tiny collection you want to take home. Feel free to wear your party hat. But fair warning: PBS will be filming the event. Lynn Trimble

Home Alone Trivia

Perhaps you’ve been fooled by the festive decorations or the touching finale, but Home Alone is more of a horror flick than a holiday classic. Not because poor Kevin McCallister is left all alone to fend for himself against nasty burglars. No, it’s because of how utterly prepared he is to thwart Harry and Marv in the most violent means possible. That little bugger is a demon who should’ve been abandoned far sooner.

Could this analysis help with this week’s Home Alone trivia? Guess you’ll find out starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, at Growler USA, 5415 East High Street. Register your team, or Old Man Marley will eat your fingers or something. Chris Coplan

If food is what you know, then write about it. Julio C?sar Morales

Writing About Family and Food

Writing experts often recommend writing what you know. For most people, food is right up there. It’s a fraught topic for some this time of year, as picky eaters gather around holiday dinner tables and doting cooks insist that everyone take a second helping. For others, family gatherings around food bring moments of discovery or joy.

Whatever your relationship with family and food, writing is one way to explore your thoughts and feelings a bit deeper this time of year. Duane Roen is teaching a workshop called Writing About Family and Food from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11. It’s taking place inside Library Room B at Tempe Public Library, 3500 South Rural Road in Tempe. The workshop is free, and no registration is required. Lynn Trimble

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns. Jim Louvau

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns recently detailed longstanding plans for a $230 million renovation to Talking Stick Resort Arena, complete with a new scoreboard, sound system, and fancy sports bar. Does the team’s record merit such an investment? Sitting near the middle of the Western Conference, our boys could achieve a .500 record for the first time in years. Will said renovation ever improve the Suns’ chances of one day securing a much-lauded championship? Stranger things have certainly happened.

Contemplate these questions and more when the Suns do battle with the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, at 201 East Jefferson Street. Chris Coplan